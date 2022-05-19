U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Airborne ISR Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Airborne ISR Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Airborne ISR Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the airborne ISR market by Platform (unmanned airborne ISR and manned airborne ISR) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The airborne ISR market share growth by the unmanned airborne ISR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Despite the global outbreak of COVID-19, the segment is growing owing to the development and launch of new products. As the capability of the UAVs is evolving, the ISR component suppliers are focusing on the development of a component, which would increase the flight range and UAV endurance.

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Airborne ISR Market: Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the airborne ISR market is the increased demand for UAVs in military applications. UAVs are still in a nascent stage for mass adoption in military applications, but technological advancements are making them more adaptive for military applications. The UAVs are small in size, cost-effective, and provide reliable solutions ideal for military applications when compared with manned ISR aircraft. In addition, it is also equipped with different onboard sensors such as SAR, Laser, IMU (Inertial Measuring Unit), and a GPS. Many countries are focusing on the advancement of UAVs and trying to incorporate them into their military base to strengthen their military operations. Such large adoption of UAVs will greatly drive the adoption of airborne ISR.

Airborne ISR Market: Challenges

The stringent regulatory barriers to adopting new technologies and equipment will be a major challenge for the airborne ISR market during the forecast period. There are many vendors simultaneously working with the government agencies and the department of defense in various countries. Therefore, it has become obligatory for airborne ISR manufacturers to adhere to stringent regulations at the federal, state, and local levels. In addition, the airborne ISR manufacturers are facing difficulties with the large technological advancements as they become obsolete soon. The manufacturers sometimes need backup from the big players in the industry for substantial backing and support, and big players usually look for business incentives to support such new innovations. Furthermore, the manufacturers are facing a delay in the procurement of airborne ISR aircraft from the government. Such delays in procurement and stringent regulatory obligation will pose a great challenge for airborne ISR manufacturers.

 To know about the other drivers & challenges along with market trends - Request a Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Airborne ISR Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Airborne ISR Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth for the aircraft auxiliary power unit market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 636.5 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.18%. Download a sample now!

  • The commercial and military aircraft MRO market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 20.88 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.13%. Download a sample now!

Airborne ISR Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate a CAGR of 5.83%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.84

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, General Atomics, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and The Boeing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Unmanned airborne ISR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manned airborne ISR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Airbus SE

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • General Atomics

  • Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • The Boeing Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airborne-isr-market---39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-unmanned-airborne-isr-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301550188.html

SOURCE Technavio

