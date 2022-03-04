U.S. markets closed

Airborne SATCOM Market to Grow by USD 1.32 bn | Increasing Air Passenger Traffic to Drive Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne SATCOM market will be driven by factors such as increasing air passenger traffic. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.32 bn from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Airborne SATCOM Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Airborne SATCOM Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing air passenger traffic is driving the airborne SATCOM market growth. Factors such as the rising inclination for air travel among the middle-class population, the expansion of this group in emerging economies, and the rise in the global working-age population are expected to increase the total air passenger traffic. Therefore, several commercial airline operators are expanding their fleets.

Exposure to cybersecurity threats is hindering the airborne SATCOM market growth. The data generated during a flight is analyzed for flight safety and optimization. The upgrading of defense systems globally and the rising focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems have enhanced the flow of information within the supply chain. Cybersecurity breaches can result in the loss of confidential information related to program specifications and patented technologies, which can have a significant impact on the reputation and performance of enterprises.

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The airborne SATCOM market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the airborne SATCOM market include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist airborne SATCOM market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the airborne SATCOM market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the airborne SATCOM market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airborne SATCOM market vendors

Related Reports:

Sea Skimmer Missile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Airborne SATCOM Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASELSAN AS

  • 10.4 Cobham Plc

  • 10.5 Collins Aerospace

  • 10.6 EchoStar Corp.

  • 10.7 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

  • 10.8 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Inmarsat Global Ltd.

  • 10.11 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airborne-satcom-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-32-bn--increasing-air-passenger-traffic-to-drive-growth--technavio-301495228.html

SOURCE Technavio

