Airborne SATCOM Market to Grow by USD 1.32 bn | Increasing Air Passenger Traffic to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne SATCOM market will be driven by factors such as increasing air passenger traffic. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.32 bn from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to Technavio.
Read our Sample Report for additional highlights related to the airborne SATCOM market
Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing air passenger traffic is driving the airborne SATCOM market growth. Factors such as the rising inclination for air travel among the middle-class population, the expansion of this group in emerging economies, and the rise in the global working-age population are expected to increase the total air passenger traffic. Therefore, several commercial airline operators are expanding their fleets.
Exposure to cybersecurity threats is hindering the airborne SATCOM market growth. The data generated during a flight is analyzed for flight safety and optimization. The upgrading of defense systems globally and the rising focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems have enhanced the flow of information within the supply chain. Cybersecurity breaches can result in the loss of confidential information related to program specifications and patented technologies, which can have a significant impact on the reputation and performance of enterprises.
Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Geography
For information about the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample Report
Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The airborne SATCOM market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the airborne SATCOM market include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist airborne SATCOM market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the airborne SATCOM market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the airborne SATCOM market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airborne SATCOM market vendors
Related Reports:
Sea Skimmer Missile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Autonomous Military Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Airborne SATCOM Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.97
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ASELSAN AS
10.4 Cobham Plc
10.5 Collins Aerospace
10.6 EchoStar Corp.
10.7 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
10.8 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
10.9 Honeywell International Inc.
10.10 Inmarsat Global Ltd.
10.11 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
10.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airborne-satcom-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-32-bn--increasing-air-passenger-traffic-to-drive-growth--technavio-301495228.html
SOURCE Technavio