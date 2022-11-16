Airborne SATCOM Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for High-Throughput Satellites Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne SATCOM Market by Installation Type ( New Installation, Upgrade), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), Frequency, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The airborne SATCOM market is estimated to be USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to increased adoption of SATCOM transceivers, Increasing aircraft deliveries and growing demand for customized SATCOM on the move solutions

Increase in adoption of SATCOM transceivers



SATCOM transceivers are two-way communication using a single device. The development of modern communication technologies such as two-way radios and the Internet began with the invention of transceivers. SATCOM transceivers also provide a next-generation situational awareness system with higher capacity and throughput capabilities. Various airlines are equipping their existing fleets with SATCOM transceivers to improve passenger travel experiences, indicating that the worldwide airborne SATCOM market has room to develop.

According to a research paper published in ARTES 4.0 Programme, the demand for supporting UAV communications via satellite in the L-band has increased, offering new challenges such as ensuring satellite link availability and performance during all flight phases (including take-off, landing, and banking) and at low altitudes. Many UAVs can fly beyond-radio-line-of-sight (BRLOS) in unregulated remote air spaces where a terrestrial link may not be available, necessitating the use of satellite transceivers capable of maintaining satellite contact under the most extreme pitch and roll angles. In May 2022, Inmarsat launched the Elera L-band satellite network, and Honeywell supplied the SwiftJet SATCOM service-related airborne equipment.



Based on installation type: The new installation segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2022



The new installation segment is projected to have 57.2% in 2022. The deployment of advanced airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications is driving this market segment.



Based on Component: The SATCOM terminal segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022.



Based on component, the transceivers segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SATCOM transceivers allow two-way communication using a single device. The invention of transceivers has led to the development of several modern communication technologies such as two-way radios and the Internet.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Customized SATCOM On-The-Move Solutions

Increasing Number of Aircraft Fleet Deliveries

Increase in Adoption of SATCOM Transceivers

Growing Demand for High-Throughput Satellites

Restraints

High Cost of Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure to Support SATCOM Antennae

Opportunities

Increased Use of Ultra-Compact SATCOM Terminals for UAVs

Increased Need to Enhance Passenger Experience

Challenges

Cybersecurity Issues

Emerging Trends

Laser Communication Terminals

New SATCOM Antenna Designs

Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array

Use of Large Reflectors for High-Speed Transmission

Onboard Radiofrequency and Baseband Equipment

Digitized Satellite Communications Payload

Technology Trends

Use of Ka- and Ku- Bands for SATCOM

Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

Software-Defined Radio

Use of Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication

