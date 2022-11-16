U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Airborne SATCOM Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for High-Throughput Satellites Fuels Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne SATCOM Market by Installation Type ( New Installation, Upgrade), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), Frequency, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The airborne SATCOM market is estimated to be USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to increased adoption of SATCOM transceivers, Increasing aircraft deliveries and growing demand for customized SATCOM on the move solutions

Increase in adoption of SATCOM transceivers

SATCOM transceivers are two-way communication using a single device. The development of modern communication technologies such as two-way radios and the Internet began with the invention of transceivers. SATCOM transceivers also provide a next-generation situational awareness system with higher capacity and throughput capabilities. Various airlines are equipping their existing fleets with SATCOM transceivers to improve passenger travel experiences, indicating that the worldwide airborne SATCOM market has room to develop.

According to a research paper published in ARTES 4.0 Programme, the demand for supporting UAV communications via satellite in the L-band has increased, offering new challenges such as ensuring satellite link availability and performance during all flight phases (including take-off, landing, and banking) and at low altitudes. Many UAVs can fly beyond-radio-line-of-sight (BRLOS) in unregulated remote air spaces where a terrestrial link may not be available, necessitating the use of satellite transceivers capable of maintaining satellite contact under the most extreme pitch and roll angles. In May 2022, Inmarsat launched the Elera L-band satellite network, and Honeywell supplied the SwiftJet SATCOM service-related airborne equipment.

Based on installation type: The new installation segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2022

The new installation segment is projected to have 57.2% in 2022. The deployment of advanced airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications is driving this market segment.

Based on Component: The SATCOM terminal segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022.

Based on component, the transceivers segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SATCOM transceivers allow two-way communication using a single device. The invention of transceivers has led to the development of several modern communication technologies such as two-way radios and the Internet.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need for Customized SATCOM On-The-Move Solutions

  • Increasing Number of Aircraft Fleet Deliveries

  • Increase in Adoption of SATCOM Transceivers

  • Growing Demand for High-Throughput Satellites

Restraints

  • High Cost of Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure to Support SATCOM Antennae

Opportunities

  • Increased Use of Ultra-Compact SATCOM Terminals for UAVs

  • Increased Need to Enhance Passenger Experience

Challenges

  • Cybersecurity Issues

Emerging Trends

  • Laser Communication Terminals

  • New SATCOM Antenna Designs

  • Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array

  • Use of Large Reflectors for High-Speed Transmission

  • Onboard Radiofrequency and Baseband Equipment

  • Digitized Satellite Communications Payload

  • Technology Trends

  • Use of Ka- and Ku- Bands for SATCOM

  • Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

  • Software-Defined Radio

  • Use of Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Airborne SATCOM Market, by Installation Type

8 Airborne SATCOM Market, by Component

9 Airborne SATCOM Market, by Application

10 Airborne SATCOM Market, by Frequency

11 Airborne SATCOM Market, by Platform

12 Airborne SATCOM Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aselsan A.S.

  • Astronics Corporation

  • Bae Systems

  • Ball Corporation

  • Cobham Aerospace Communications

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

  • Eclipse Global Connectivity

  • General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

  • Get Sat

  • Gilat Satellite Networks

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hughes Network Systems

  • Iridium Communications Inc.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • Norsat International Inc

  • Orbit Communication Systems Ltd

  • Raytheon Intelligence and Space

  • Satcom Direct

  • Smiths Group plc

  • St Engineering

  • Teledyne Defense Electronics

  • Thales Group

  • Thinkom Solutions

  • Viasat, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hoyyp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airborne-satcom-market-report-2022-growing-demand-for-high-throughput-satellites-fuels-sector-301680117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

