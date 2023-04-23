Is AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Trading At A 39% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for AirBoss of America is CA$11.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

AirBoss of America is estimated to be 39% undervalued based on current share price of CA$7.25

The US$12.59 analyst price target for BOS is 6.3% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the April share price for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is AirBoss of America Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$18.2m US$18.8m US$19.4m US$19.9m US$20.3m US$20.8m US$21.2m US$21.6m US$22.0m US$22.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 2.85% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 1.94% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.85% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% US$16.6 US$15.6 US$14.7 US$13.7 US$12.8 US$11.9 US$11.0 US$10.3 US$9.5 US$8.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$125m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$22m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.8%) = US$285m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$285m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= US$112m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$237m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$7.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AirBoss of America as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.346. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for AirBoss of America

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For AirBoss of America, there are three important items you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for AirBoss of America you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for BOS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

