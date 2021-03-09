U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,875.44
    +54.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,832.74
    +30.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,073.82
    +464.66 (+3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.06
    +42.07 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.82
    -1.23 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    +36.10 (+2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.75 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4830
    -0.4180 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,471.87
    +2,848.58 (+5.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.82
    +12.55 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

AirBoss Announces Record 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Ongoing Momentum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AirBoss of America
·24 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced record fourth quarter and annual performance as it enters 2021 with strong momentum. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on March 10th at 9 a.m. ET, the details of which are further below.

Recent Highlights

($US except where otherwise noted)

  • Grew net sales by 54.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 (“Q4 2020”) to $132.2 million vs $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (“Q4 2019”), and by 52.9% to $501.6 million in 2020 vs $328.1 million in 2019;

  • Increased Adjusted EBITDA by 259.6% to $32.8 million in Q4 2020 vs $9.1 million in Q4 2019, and by 228.0% to $105.6 million in 2020 vs $32.2 million in 2019;

  • Grew diluted EPS by 436.4% to $0.59 in Q4 2020 (Q4 2019: $0.11), and by 206.8% to $1.35 for 2020 (2019: $0.44);

  • Increased Adjusted EPS to $0.59 in Q4 2020 (Q4 2019: $0.12) and to $1.45 in 2020 (2019 - $0.47);

  • Finished Q4 2020 with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of (0.09)x;

  • Paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share for a total annual payment of C$0.28;

  • Completed acquisition of 100% ownership of AirBoss Defense Group effective October 26, 2020 by purchasing 45% minority interest held by Critical Solutions Holdings, LLC;

  • Continued delivery against a $121.0 million contract from the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services (“HHS”) with the completion of the FlexAir™ PAPR systems (“PAPR's”) portion of the contract, with the remaining fulfillment of filters, and related accessories expected to be completed by early Q2 of 2021;

  • Announced that AirBoss Defense Group was awarded an additional US$22.0 million in contracts across its survivability portfolio for multiple parties in North America and internationally;

  • Continued to strengthen the Board with the appointment of Stephen Ryan to the Board of Directors, the third new Director added to the Board over the past 18 months; and

  • Announced that AirBoss Defense Group has agreed to acquire Blackbox Biometrics, developer of the Blast Gauge System of lightweight wearable blast overpressure sensors which have been outfitted on U.S. Special Forces, Army, and SWAT teams across the U.S.

“2020 was another record year for AirBoss in terms of growth, profitability and free cash flow generation, and was marked by the step change we achieved in the scale of our business through the formation of AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) at the beginning of the year,” said Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “Through ADG, we have widened the aperture of opportunity for our business, established health care as a significant end customer base for our personal protective equipment, and created the full value chain of a survivability platform, one that combines our decades long experience, expertise and innovation in manufacturing and engineering design with new marketing, distribution, and supply chain management expertise for a broadened customer-base across the globe.”

“2020 was also our 25th consecutive year of operating profitability, during which time we have generated meaningful returns for investors and continued to succeed through three recessions,” said Mr. Schoch. “This reflects the benefits of our carefully cultivated strategy to diversify our business to mitigate the impact of economic and industry cycles, focus our product lines on areas where we can leverage our competitive advantages in innovation and efficiency, and undertake strategic transactions to position our business for ongoing growth in sales and margins. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy this past year, we maintained our dividend, invested in growth and efficiency initiatives across our operations, and added new employees across our company.”

“We are entering 2021 in an enviable financial position, one that will enable us to be opportunistic in the current environment, including through strategic acquisitions to broaden our product lines and regional presence,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss. “We are competing for over $750 million in contract opportunities over the next 24 months, including new large health care contracts, and we believe we will win a portion of these which would result in continued organic growth in 2021. Additionally, our strategy to grow our rubber compounding business is working as we have recovered from the pandemic sales drops and are beginning to operate at the highest volume levels in years and continuing to gain market share from top competitors in North America.”

Three Months ended
December 31

Twelve Months ended
December 31

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Financial results:

Net Sales

132,180

85,762

501,572

328,126

Profit

19,932

2,457

56,262

10,219

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

15,902

2,457

33,703

10,219

Adjusted Profit attributable to owners of the Company(2)

15,923

2,788

36,087

10,948

Earnings per share (US$)

-Basic

0.61

0.11

1.40

0.44

-Diluted

0.59

0.11

1.35

0.44

Adjusted earnings per share(2) (US$)

-Basic

0.61

0.12

1.50

0.47

-Diluted

0.59

0.12

1.45

0.47

EBITDA(2)

32,811

8,833

103,211

32,082

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

32.832

9,129

105,595

32,196

Net cash from operating activities

56.530

(327)

104,399

11,706

Free cash flow (2)

51,486

(6,773)

89, 965

(7,775)

Dividends declared per share (CAD$)

0.07

0.07

0.28

0.28

Capital additions(2)

5,045

13,115

15,606

26,700

Financial position:

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Total assets

367,369

249,664

Term loan and other debt(1)

90,734

74,144

Net debt (2)

(9,718)

59,481

Shareholders’ equity

194,588

125,979

Outstanding shares*

26,908,802

23,392,442

* at March 9, 2021

Financial Results

AirBoss increased consolidated net sales in Q4 2020 by 54.1% to $132,180 compared with the same period in 2019, with increases in AirBoss Defense Group primarily due to the large contract with HHS and the Engineered Products segment across several product lines, partially offset by decreases in the Rubber Solutions segment, primarily due to mix and higher material costs. Consolidated net sales for the year increased by 52.9% to $501,572 compared with 2019 due largely to the FEMA and HHS contracts, partially offset by softness in the Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit for Q4 2020 increased to $40,255 from $13,246 compared with the same period in 2019, with increase in AirBoss Defense Group partially offset by decreases in the Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. For the year, consolidated gross profit increased by $87,168 to $135,922 compared to 2019, driven by higher volume from AirBoss Defense Group and partially offset by lower volumes in the Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 increased to 30.5% compared with 15.4% for the same period in 2019, and to 27.1% for 2020 compared with 14.9% for 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 increased by 271.5%, compared to the same period in 2019 and by 221.7% for 2020 compared to 2019, due primarily to the increases in gross profit noted above, as partially offset by an increase in operating expenses related to incorporating the business of CSI.

In addition, on November 26, 2020 the Company renewed its normal course issuer bid for its common shares, pursuant to which the Company may re-purchase up to 500,000 of its common shares (representing approximately 3.8% of the Company's public float of 13,031,799 common shares as of November 21, 2020.

Financial Position

The Company remains in strong financial condition. With a $60 million credit facility and a net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio of (0.09)x, the Company enters 2021 with significant resources with which to pursue organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share, to be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at March 31, 2021.

Segment Results

In the Rubber Solutions segment, net sales in the quarter decreased by 2.9% to $31,728 and by 13.4% to $119,090 year-to-date from the comparable periods in 2019. The decrease in net sales for the quarter was reflective of an approximate 3.5% increase in raw material prices which were not passed on to customers and the impact of a higher product sales mix in tolling vs. non-tolling applications. For the year, the decrease was principally due to an 8.4% decrease in volume, partially offset by an approximate 2.5% increase in raw material prices. Tolling volume was down 13.0% in the quarter and down 18.2% year-to-date from the comparable periods in 2019. Non-tolling volume decreased marginally by 0.4% for the quarter and 14.8% year-to-date compared to the same periods in 2019. Gross profit in the Rubber Solutions segment decreased by 12.8% to $3,873 for the quarter and by 9.3% to $18,552 year-to-date, from the comparable periods in 2019. For the quarter, the decrease was primarily due to mix and higher material costs, partially offset by government directed wage subsidies. For the year, the decrease was primarily a result of lower volume partially offset by managing overhead costs in conjunction with government-directed wage subsidies.

At Engineered Products, net sales in the quarter increased by 12.2% to $33,150 and decreased by 8.3% to $114,557 year-to-date from the comparable periods in 2019. The increase in the quarter was across several product lines and in particular muffler hangers, bushings, spring insulators and molded defense products. The decrease year-to-date was across all product lines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the partial shutdown during Q2 2020 of the Auburn Hills, Michigan plant, partially offset by a pivot to certain molded defense products during the year. Gross profit in the Engineered Products segment decreased by 70.6% to $368 for the quarter and decreased by 17.3% to $5,337 year to date from the comparable periods in 2019. For the quarter, the decrease was primarily a result of mix and a one-time cash bonus paid to union employees as part of the collective bargaining contract renewal partially offset by operational cost containment and managing overhead costs. The decrease year-to-date was primarily a result of pandemic-related lower volumes in the anti-noise, vibration and harshness business partially offset by increases in molded defense sales, operational cost containment and managing overhead costs.

In the AirBoss Defense Group segment, net sales in the quarter increased by 168.6% to $76,769 and by 253.2% to $302,278 year-to-date from the comparable periods in 2019. For the quarter, the increase was primarily the result of the large contract from HHS (commenced in August 2020) and higher sales of masks and boots related to other defense customers. The increase year-to-date was primarily the result of the completion of the large contract from FEMA and continued successful delivery of the HHS contract which is expected to continue until Q2 of 2021, as well as higher sales for other products in the defense portfolio and CSI sales stemming from the ADG transaction that were not included in the comparable period in 2019. Gross profit at AirBoss Defense Group increased by 377.0% to $36,014 for the quarter and by 413.0% to $112,033 year-to-date, from the comparable periods in 2019. In both cases the increase was primarily due to higher volume associated with new business awards, while the Canadian operations were supported by government-directed wage subsidies, as well as CSI gross profit stemming from the ADG transaction that were not included in the comparable periods in 2019.

Overview

This was a transformative year for AirBoss as the creation and eventual 100% acquisition of AirBoss Defense Group resulted in our defense business becoming a significant contributor to the AirBoss portfolio while executing on the biggest survivability contracts in its history. Despite the extensive challenges associated with COVID-19, the company was focused on supporting its customers, employees and stakeholders during the pandemic while delivering on its highest sales, EBITDA and EPS in its history. This was a record breaking year for AirBoss, and we believe poises the Company for continued success in the future. The timing for the continued recovery in volumes will be subject, at least in part, to a stable and sustained re-opening of businesses across North America, which could be difficult to predict, especially in light of the current COVID-19 impacts globally and across North America, which remains a key market for the Company.

Despite the continued second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, AirBoss has continued to take the necessary steps, including risk mitigation plans within the Company’s supply chain, to strive to reduce any potential impact to its business and that of customers, by identifying alternative raw material sources both domestically and internationally while providing a safe work environment for its employees.

While this past year had many obstacles and challenges, AirBoss was able to continue to take advantage of opportunities supporting its strong trajectory for the year. The Company’s strong results were driven by the delivery and completion of a large personal protective equipment (“PPE”) award from FEMA, which was completed mid-year and this strong performance was further augmented by the deliveries under the PPE contract for HHS which provided a strong financial backdrop to offset the COVID-19 related impact on the Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments which did experience progressive recoveries in the latter part of the year.

Despite the pandemic disruptions experienced in the Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments, AirBoss continued its capital investment in its support of longer-term growth with investments in a series of key strategic initiatives across the business in 2020 with a dual focus on innovation and diversification. Capital expenditures for 2020 were $14.9 million dollars (excluding leases). Capital expenditures are expected to remain strong as AirBoss continues to invest in its future well above historical levels.

For the Rubber Solutions segment, areas of investment continued to build from the record capital spend in 2019 with the successful implementation of the automated small ingredient weighment system. While this segment saw progressive traction in each of the quarters in the latter half of the year, development and sales in colored rubber continued to grow in line with the margin expansion strategy with new customers while continuing to develop new compounds, proprietary compounds, and continuous improvement on existing compounds. The continued focus on operational excellence supported the new mixing lines in Kitchener, ON and Scotland Neck, NC that, in addition to increasing annual capacity by 20 and 50 million pounds, respectively, supported production of a broader array of compounded products (white and color), as well as provided enhanced flexibility in attracting and fulfilling new business. The Company has also made further inroads in utilization of the “tilt” mixer, which should support the production of increasingly specialized, higher margin compounds, further diversifying AirBoss’ offering and enhancing penetration with both existing and new customers. In Kitchener, AirBoss continued to invest in its R&D expertise and lab capital to support enhanced collaboration with customers and better reflect the Company’s focus on innovative R&D and proprietary technical solutions.

Within the Engineered Products segment, 2020 was a transformative year as the business dealt with the significant challenge of temporarily suspended operations due to COVID-19 at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter, aligned with pending re-starts by key customers that began in mid-May. The Company managed variable costs within the Engineered Products business, flexing overhead to mirror the impact of their key customers. Management also accelerated the plan to begin producing certain molded defense products at the Auburn Hills, MI facility, as well as PAPRs, which supported the return to work for some staff as well as continued execution against existing defense contracts. These measures helped utilize, and offset the impact of, temporarily shuttered manufacturing capacity in the anti-noise, vibration and harshness business, which was substantially ramped back up to historical levels in the fourth quarter. AirBoss also continues to push ahead with the new robotic work cell fully installed as well as the diversification of its product lines into sectors adjacent to the automotive space. Management is continuing to address key challenges in the anti-vibration business, focusing on margin improvement with targeted cost management, improved pricing strategies and investments in advanced manufacturing. Over the medium and longer-term, the team is focused on launching new products that diversify initially into opportunities adjacent to the automotive space, increasingly across a range of sectors where more highly engineered anti-noise, vibration and harshness solutions are required including, renewable energy, marine, rail and appliances.

On January 1, 2020 AirBoss announced a transaction to create AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) through the merger of the AirBoss defense business with privately-owned Critical Solutions International, with AirBoss owning 55% of this new group. While management knew there were numerous synergies associated with transaction, including the creation of a strong platform with the scale, capabilities and flexibility to act on an array of growth opportunities, ADG executed on its biggest year in its history, culminating in AirBoss acquiring the remaining 45% of the group in Q4 of 2020. The Company’s record results for 2020 were driven by sales in its survivability platform with the completion of the PPE award from FEMA, completed in July followed up with the deliveries under the PPE contract for HHS which provided a strong financial backdrop to offset the COVID-19 related impacts in the other segments. In addition, ADG remains focused on fulfilling contracts in its core portfolio including the MALO contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense. ADG continues to advance next-generation products like Blast Gauge® and a new version of the low-burden mask through focused development and testing.

As part of its go-forward strategy for the Company, management is focused on four core priorities:

  1. Growing the core Rubber Solutions segment by positioning it as a specialty supplier of choice in the consolidating North American market, with a growing focus on building defensible leadership positions in selected compounds;

  2. Leveraging ADG’s enhanced scale and capabilities to pursue an array of growth and value-creation opportunities in the broader survivability solutions segment serving both defense and first responder markets;

  3. Driving improved performance from the anti-vibration business through a combination of disciplined cost containment, client relationship expansion, new product development and sector diversification; and

  4. Targeting additional acquisition opportunities across the business with a focus on adding new compounds and products, technical capabilities, and geographic reach into selected North American and international markets.

AirBoss continues to generate meaningful returns to shareholders through a stable quarterly dividend, while driving improved profitability and simultaneously investing in core areas of the business to expand a solid foundation that will support long-term growth.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Conference Call Details and Investor Presentation

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Please go to https://www.gowebcasting.com/11074 or dial in to the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239, pass code: 55506. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. A replay of the conference call as well as the Company’s updated investor presentation will also be made available at: https://airboss.com/investor-media-center.

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting for Shareholders will occur May 13, 2021. Further details will be provided in the near future.

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear and Explosive ("CBRN-E") protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

Note (1): Term loan and other debt as at December 31, 2020, includes $13,482 of lease liabilities (2019: $14,542) (see Significant Account Policies in the Company’s FY2020 MD&A).

Note (2): Non – IFRS Financial Measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted earnings per share, Free cash flow and Net debt are directly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Company discloses these terms for use in financial measurements made by interested parties and investors to monitor the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations for debt service, to finance working capital and capital expenditures and to pay dividends. These terms are not a measure of performance under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income under IFRS. Reconciliations of profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Company, and Adjusted earnings per share, cash provided by operations to Free cash flow and loans and borrowings to Net debt, are presented below.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures ($US except where otherwise noted)

In thousands of US dollars

Q4’20

Q4’19

2020

2019

EBITDA:

Profit

19,932

2,457

56,262

10,219

Finance costs

674

850

3,368

3,831

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

4,379

3,692

21,014

13,716

Income tax expense

7,826

1,834

22,567

4,316

EBITDA

32,811

8,833

103,211

32,082

AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG") transaction fees

21

424

2,384

1,401

Insurance provision

(128)

(1,287)

Adjusted EBITDA

32,832

9,129

105,595

32,196


In thousands of US dollars

Q420

Q419

2020

2019

Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Company:

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

15,902

2,457

33,703

10,219

ADG transaction fees

21

424

2,384

1,401

Insurance provision

(93)

(672)

Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Company

15,923

2,788

36,087

10,948

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

25,919

23,392

24,032

23,392

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

27,042

23,456

24,901

23,445

Adjusted earnings per share (in US dollars):
Basic

0.61

0.12

1.50

0.47

Diluted

0.59

0.12

1.45

0.47


In thousands of US dollars

2020

2019

Net debt:

Loans and borrowings - current

27,083

5,358

Loans and borrowings - non-current

63,651

68,786

Leases included in loans and borrowings

(13,482)

(14,542)

Cash and cash equivalent

(86,970)

(121)

Net debt

(9,718)

59,481


In thousands of US dollars

Q420

Q419

2020

2019

Free cash flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

56,530

(327)

104,399

11,706

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(5,041)

(5,664)

(14,215)

(17,261)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(3)

(782)

(719)

(2,220)

Proceeds from government grant

500

Free cash flow

51,486

(6,773)

89,965

(7,775)

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

25,919

23,392

24,032

23,392

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

27,042

23,456

24,901

23,445

Free cash flow per share (in US dollars):
Basic

1.99

(0.29)

3.74

(0.33)

Diluted

1.90

(0.29)

3.61

(0.33)

AIRBOSS FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or AirBoss’ future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss’ actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions, notably including its impact on demand for rubber solutions and products; dependence on key customers; global defense budgets, notably in the Company’s target markets, and success of the Company in obtaining new or extended defense contracts; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss’ ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof, changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; impact of global health situations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction. COVID-19 could also negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results in future periods. There is increased uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. As such, it is not possible to estimate the impacts COVID-19 will have on the Company’s financial position or results of operations in future periods. While the direct impacts of COVID-19 are not determinable at this time, the Company has a credit facility as at December 31, 2020 that can provide financing up to $60,000. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss’ forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to AirBoss or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, AirBoss disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws. Risks and uncertainties about AirBoss’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in our filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

    A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets. The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic recovery. Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen last year.

  • Exclusive: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources

    U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Li Auto Inc, Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year, tapping a growing investor base closer to home, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. Based on their New York market capitalisation on Monday, proceeds could reach $5 billion. Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng - which have raised $14.7 billion in U.S. markets since 2018 - declined to comment.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • The third stimulus checks are very close. How much can you get, and how soon?

    The new payments are just a vote and a presidential signature away from becoming reality.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off London IPO, Bolstering Busy U.K. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery company Deliveroo kicked off an initial public offering in London that could raise billions of pounds and put the U.K. market on track for its best-ever first quarter.The startup plans to raise capital by selling new stock, while existing holders also will sell shares, according to a statement Monday that didn’t provide details on the size of the planned offering. The Amazon.com Inc.-backed company was valued at more than $7 billion in its latest funding round.Deliveroo will list with a dual-class share structure, effective for three years, to provide Chief Executive Officer Will Shu with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company said last week. As such, the stock is ineligible for the London Stock Exchange’s premium segment and can’t be included in benchmark indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size.This year, 13 firms have raised 4.3 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in London, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And Deliveroo is anticipated to add billions to this tally before the end of the month, meaning the U.K. IPO market could be on course to surpass its biggest first quarter on record in 2006, when proceeds reached 6.4 billion pounds.London-based Deliveroo’s planned offering follows the publication of a government-backed report last week that made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are effective, confining the company to the standard listing segment for now.Deliveroo’s Class A shares, to be offered in the IPO, will have one vote each, while Shu will hold all of the Class B shares that carry 20 votes each. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A.Such structures could be gaining traction among U.K.-based technology startup founders. E-commerce operator THG Plc set up a golden share, which allows its founder to fend off unwanted takeover bids for three years, in its 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, London’s biggest since mid-2017. The stock has risen more than 30% since then.Dual-class shares are more common in the U.S., used by the likes of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., where the weighted voting rights are kept in perpetuity. Some investors have balked at bringing the practice to the U.K., saying it dilutes corporate governance norms by allowing founders to retain control after taking their companies public. Both THG and Deliveroo put in a sunset clause, meaning a time limit, on this share structure, mitigating the risks for post-IPO shareholders.Lockdown WinnerAfter initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo got a boost as restaurants stopped providing service indoors, pushing more and more customers to order takeout meals and even groceries. Bloomberg News reported the startup’s plans to tap public markets in September.“Covid has accelerated the transition of food online,” Shu said in an interview, adding that the company is “confident about the behavior of the new consumer base,” even after coronavirus restrictions lift. “We can be confident that the growth trajectory will continue,” he said.The company’s gross transaction value -- the total amount of transactions processed on its platform -- grew by 64.3% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020, compared with the previous year, while underlying gross profit nearly doubled to 357.5 million pounds, according to the statement. Deliveroo reported reported a loss of 9.6 million pounds last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Across Europe, beneficiaries of the pandemic-fueled migration to online services are cashing in via IPOs. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, surged in its Amsterdam debut in late January, while digital used-car dealer Auto1 Group SE raised 1.8 billion euros in Frankfurt last month.Why Dual-Class Shares Catch On, Over Investor Worries: QuickTakeLondon has been Europe’s busiest venue this year. Deals include British bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc, which soared in its debut last month, while virtual greeting-card and gifting firm Moonpig Group Plc floated in February. Foreign issuers are also lining up to list: Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, has laid out plans for a U.K. IPO, while Russia’s largest dollar-store chain Fix Price made its trading debut in the City on Friday after a $1.7 billion offering.Founded in 2013, Deliveroo has 115,000 food merchant partners and more than 100,000 delivery riders in the U.K. and overseas, according to Monday’s statement. The company said it plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. Deliveroo will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds CEO comments in the tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Sorry Coinbase, You’re Not Worth $100B

    Coinbase is going to market at an opportune moment, but $100 billion is still a helluva lot of money in an industry teeming with competition.

  • Bitcoin Soars Amid Increasing Institutional Participation, Regains $1 Trillion Market Cap

    In early trading on Tuesday, Bitcoin’s market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion mark for a second time. The world’s leading cryptocurrency had earlier reached an all time high of $58,332 on February 21st.

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Panic-like buying signs emerge in Nasdaq after index posts first 10% correction since September

    Trading in the Nasdaq Composite was exhibiting panic-like-buying behavior midday Tuesday, a day after the index put in its first correction since September. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 3.5% higher at 13,042, at last check, while the Nasdaq Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.477. Many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume. As the stock market rises, the Arms often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The number of stocks advancing on the Nasdaq on Tuesday outnumbered decliners by 3.4 to 1, with volume in advancing stocks representing about 86% of total volume on the Nasdaq Composite. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 300 points, or 1%, higher at 32,100, in record-high territory, while the S&P 500 index was trading 1.9% higher at around 3,894. Tuesday's moves come as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pulling back to 1.55% from a peak of over 1.60% on Monday. Bond prices fall as yields rise. Treasury yields have been dictating pace for markets, with their recent rise fueling a rotation away from growth-oriented stocks, including many of the highflying tech-related shares that boomed during the pandemic-inspired lockdowns. Investors have been using the proceeds to pile into shares of more cyclical and value-oriented stocks and sectors that are seen as poised to benefit most from a wider reopening of the economy amid the recovery from COVID.

  • Oil Prices Are Taking Off. A Top Analyst Says It Won’t Last.

    Citi analyst Ed Morse, who has called the 2014-2016 fall in crude, expects gains in prices to moderate.