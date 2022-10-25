U.S. markets closed

AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022

AirBoss of America
·1 min read
AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its third quarter results after market close on Tuesday November 8, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday November 9, 2022 at 9:00 am ET.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

TIME:

9:00 am ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239

CONFERENCE ID:

55506

WEBCAST LINK:

https://www.gowebcasting.com/12233

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

CONTACT: Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO or Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO at 905-751-1188.


