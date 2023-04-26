Airbus shakes up leadership of A320-family jet programme

Airbus logo at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

By Tim Hepher

PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has changed the leadership of its A320-family jetliner programme, the profit backbone of the world's largest planemaker, as it faces a steep production ramp-up in the face of industrial pressures, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Current programme leader Michael Menking has been appointed head of special projects for the planemaker's core commercial business. He will be replaced by Christoph Zammert, who heads support and services for Airbus Helicopters - an activity that makes up roughly half of the rotor division's revenues.

Airbus said it does not comment on internal appointments.

Production and deliveries of the A320neo and sister models have been hit by supply chain and industrial problems, though deliveries of the larger A350 have also fallen short recently.

In the first three months of 2023, Airbus achieved fewer quarterly deliveries than arch-rival Boeing for the first time since expanding its portfolio with the Canadian-designed A220 small jetliner in 2018.

While Airbus says deliveries of parts is the chief concern, sources say internal problems have included breakdowns during the past year of the latest robotised assembly line in Hamburg, Germany.

The head of engine supplier Safran said earlier on Wednesday that supply pressures could continue into 2024, adding that engines themselves were no longer the main source of disruption.

