Airbus changes tone in A220 worker talks after pressure tactics: union memo to members

Reuters
·1 min read
Airbus logo at the Airbus facility in Saint-Nazaire

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Airbus has changed its tone in bargaining with Montreal-area A220 jet assembly workers following the start of pressure tactics to slow production, according to a union memo to members on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

Workers on Monday held a noisy disruption at the A220's final assembly line in the Canadian province of Quebec, according to video and photos taken by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

On Sunday, workers overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that would have provided around a 10% raise over three years and gave their union negotiators the right to call a strike.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris Reese)

