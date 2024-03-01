Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,124.14
    +27.87 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,064.25
    +67.86 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,221.78
    +129.86 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.31
    +20.47 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    +2.02 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.60
    +36.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.42 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2050
    -0.0470 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2658
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1100
    +0.1260 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,930.86
    +62.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

Airbus has explored buying Spirit A220 wings plant -sources

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita

PARIS/MONTREAL (Reuters) - Airbus and Spirit AeroSystems have explored the idea of the European planemaker taking over a plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where Spirit makes wings for the A220 but no such deal is likely in the short term, industry sources said.

An Airbus spokesperson said it had no comment on M&A speculation.

A spokesperson for Spirit, which has said it is in ongoing contractual price negotiations with Airbus, said "We continue discussions with Airbus. We value our partnership with Airbus".

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Allison Lampert, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Advertisement