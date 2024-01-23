Advertisement
Airbus Helicopters annual orders rise 9%, deliveries creep higher

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The international Milipol security fair in Villepinte near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters saw a 9% increase in net orders last year but deliveries rose fractionally as the civil market struggled to recapture pre-COVID levels, the company said on Tuesday.

The world's largest commercial helicopter manufacturer said it had won 393 net orders in 2023, up from 362 a year earlier, or 410 gross orders before adjusting for cancellations.

It delivered 346 helicopters, up from 344 a year earlier, lifting its share of the civil and parapublic market to 54% from 52% a year earlier.

The helicopters unit of planemaker Airbus said orders were lifted by military demand, notably a contract for up to 82 H145M light attack helicopters from Germany in December.

Airbus will announce full results on Feb 15.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Deepa Babington)

