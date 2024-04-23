Airbus wins reprieve from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on an Airbus A220-300 at their facility in Mirabel·Reuters
Allison Lampert, David Ljunggren and Tim Hepher
3 min read
0
In this article:

By Allison Lampert, David Ljunggren and Tim Hepher

MONTREAL/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada has granted Airbus a waiver to allow it to use Russian titanium in its manufacturing after becoming the first Western government to ban supplies of the strategic metal in the latest package of measures triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The move gives Airbus flexibility in its Canadian plants and is expected to allay concerns that its core operations could be hit by effectively banning the import to Canada of European-built long-range jets that rely most heavily on titanium.

Russian state-backed VSMPO-AVISMA has for years been the industry's largest titanium supplier.

"Airbus is aware of the Canadian government imposing sanctions on VSMPO and has obtained the necessary authorisation to secure Airbus operations in compliance with the applicable sanctions," Airbus Canada said in response to a Reuters query.

It did not elaborate on the approvals or say how long they would remain in effect. The Canadian government did not respond to requests for comment.

Imports of titanium from the aerospace industry's largest historical supplier were left off the Western sanctions list after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Airbus arguing that banning imports would backfire economically while barely hurting Russia.

But Canada broke ranks with other aerospace nations in February, when it included VSMPO-AVISMA in a list of entities banned for alleged ties to Russia's military-industrial complex.

Experts say titanium is mainly used in large lightweight airliners like the Airbus A350 or Boeing 787 rather than the smaller Airbus A220, which is assembled partly in Canada.

But the restrictions have raised alarm bells among suppliers because they could prevent a foreign-built jet containing Russian titanium being imported to Canada barring an exemption.

Industry sources said Airbus had sought a permit from the Canadian government allowing it to tackle such risks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the impact of the little-noticed rule change spread to the United States where supplier RTX announced a $175 million charge linked to the cost of replacing "U.S.- and German-based Russian-owned entities" from which it had been sourcing titanium for use in its Canadian operations.

SIGNIFICANT RISK

Ottawa's stance is expected to raise the stakes in a debate over potential further sanctions targeting Russia's economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly called on Western governments to impose stronger economic sanctions.

Canada is home to a large and politically active Ukrainian diaspora and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a notably hard line on Russia since the start of the conflict in 2022.

Airbus says titanium accounts for a small part of Russia's exports but that cutting off supplies abruptly would "massively" damage Western aerospace. The debate intensified after March guidance on Canada's sanctions raised concern about the impact.

"Our own sanctions shouldn't cause so much harm that we end up damaging ourselves significantly," a source directly familiar with Canada's policy told Reuters.

William Pellerin, a trade lawyer with McMillan in Canada, said the guidance created a "significant risk" for a Canadian carrier buying a foreign-built jet containing Russian titanium.

Airbus has pledged to accelerate plans to diversify supplies. Norway's Norsk Titanium said on Tuesday it had finalised a new agreement to supply the planemaker.

Boeing said after the Ukraine invasion it had suspended purchases of titanium from Russia, though it has not said to what extent the metal is still used in its supply chain.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday it buys titanium mainly in the U.S. and has substantial inventory due in part to an initiative several years ago to diversify sources.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Gray in Brussels and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Editing by Peter Henderson)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina’s Economy Slumps for Fourth Straight Month in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy slumped for a fourth straight month in February as President Javier Milei’s economic shock therapy plan took hold.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenEconomic activity fell 3.2%

  • Phish fans are famously dedicated. What happens when they enter the Sphere?

    Over the past 40 years, legions of dedicated Phish fans have followed the Vermont jam band no matter where it goes. This time, it happened to be Las Vegas, for four nights at the $2.3 billion immersive arena. No two Phish shows are the same, and while the band had played Vegas 26 times before, the Sphere offered a game-changing canvas for its signature light shows. Over 68 songs over the four nights, co-creative director Abigail Rosen Holmes would use that expanse to drive fans across bold visual worlds inspired by the four states of matter: solid, liquid, gas and plasma.

  • WeWork founder Neumann wants bankruptcy court's help in bid to repurchase company

    WeWork founder Adam Neumann has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to help his bid to re-acquire the coworking business, saying Monday that WeWork's management should engage in talks or be forced to cede control of the company's restructuring. Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork out of bankruptcy, recently offering over $500 million.

  • Best hotel credit cards for April 2024

    Planning your next vacation? Earn rewards, free nights, elite status, and more with these top hotel credit cards.

  • US charges, sanctions Iranians linked to Revolutionary Guard cyber command

    The U.S. government on Tuesday announced criminal charges and sanctions against four Iranians over an alleged multi-year cyber campaign targeting more than one dozen American companies, the Treasury Department and the State Department said. Sanctions were also announced against two companies, Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik and Dadeh Afzar Arman, that according to the Treasury Department employed the individual defendants and were front companies for Iran's Revolutionary Guard cyber command. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the corporate targets were primarily defense contractors that had access to classified information, while other targets included a New York-based accounting firm and New York-based hospitality company.

  • Allfunds Abandons Discussions About Potential Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Allfunds Group Plc has abandoned discussions over a potential sale of the European fund distribution platform, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenAmsterdam-

  • Japan Is ‘Very Close’ to Intervention, Former Forex Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is on the brink of currency intervention if the yen weakens any further, according to one of the country’s former top currency officials. Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is Broken“Amid no change in

  • Elon Musk's Social Media Platform To Launch X TV App

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said Tuesday it is launching a X TV App. In a post on X, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that the X TV App will bring real-time, engaging content to the consumer’s smart TV and offer a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we'll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion

  • MSCI and LKQ Are the S&P 500’s Leading Decliners Tuesday. Here’s Why.

    MSCI an investment support tool company, and LKQ a distributor of vehicle products, were the two top declining stocks in the Tuesday following disappointing financial reports. MSCI reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 a share on Tuesday, which was above the estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet of $3.47 a share. “ MSCI first-quarter financial results affirm that we can deliver solid earnings amid continued operating environment challenges,” Chief Executive Henry Fernandez said in the earnings release.

  • Jeff Bezos-Backed REIT Adds New Single-Family Rentals To Its Portfolio

    The Arrived Single Family Rental Fund, a non-traded REIT launched late last year by the real estate investment platform that’s backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has just added five new rental homes to its portfolio. Arrived is best known ...