U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.00
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,513.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,566.50
    +30.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    +0.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0410
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,523.77
    +102.36 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.68
    +9.02 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.35
    +231.78 (+0.86%)
     

Airbyte acquires data synchronization service Grouparoo

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Airbyte, the well-funded open source data integration platform, today announced that it has acquired Grouparoo, an open source startup that focuses on helping businesses sync data between their data warehouses and cloud-based tools. In many ways, this complements Airbyte's offering, which focuses on loading data into data warehouses, while Grouparoo then specializes in operationalizing that data.

"It's an open source reverse ETL [extract, transform, load] company," Airbyte co-founder and CEO Michel Tricot said. "They focus exactly on the other direction [from Airbyte]. They have a very strong technical team and they've already built a part of the product and it's going to be about how we can leverage everything that they've done and get them into the team to expand the Airbyte product for reverse ETL."

Image Credits: Airbyte

Tricot stressed that Aribyte here isn't so much buying the product as the team's expertise. "We're not integrating their technology," he said. "It's more about the knowledge that they have and the experience that they've got." Tricot also noted that the Grouparoo team always focused on making its service accessible to a non-technical audience, something Airbyte, too, has long focused on (though it also offers a command-line tool for technical users that want more flexibility, too). He specifically called out that he hopes the team can help Airbyte build out UI tools for creating the connectors it needs to connect to more third-party services.

Grouparoo CEO and co-founder Brian Leonard chose a slightly more sober tone in his announcement today.

"Thank you to our users and investors for your continued support," he wrote. "Grouparoo certainly had a set of early believers and users that saw what we were trying to accomplish. They deployed Grouparoo in their infrastructure or on our cloud, and some even built their own plugins to extend the platform. When we really took a hard look at it, though, we were not on the right path to have the impact that we wanted to have in the world."

He did note, though, that he believes Airbyte is on the right path, in part because virtually every company today needs to extract and load data into their warehouses if they want to operationalize it.

"By aligning with the engineers that are responsible for this core task, Airbyte has thrived. By being further down the value chain with a more varied set of stakeholders, Grouparoo saw less demand," wrote Leonard.

The two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition. Grouparoo previously raised about $3 million in a seed round led by Eniac Venture and Fuel Capital in late 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced it will shut down its game streaming service, more than a year after Beijing blocked its effort to create China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch through a merger.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping

  • Manufacturers Grind to a Halt in China as Covid Lockdowns Expand

    Manufacturers including suppliers to Apple and Tesla are struggling to keep some of their China operations going as extended and widening Covid-19 lockdowns choke off supplies and clog up truck routes and ports.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Should Okta Shareholders Sell After the Recent Cyberattack?

    The hacker team stole, and in some cases leaked, proprietary information, including source code, from Microsoft's Bing search engine and the credentials of Nvidia employees. A successful data breach is never good news for any business, but it's an especially bad look for a cybersecurity company. Should Okta shareholders sell?

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • What Can Disney or Netflix Do To Stop Password Sharing ?

    For a long time, Netflx had a laissez-faire attitude toward password sharing, as did most of the other streaming services. Other streaming platforms, like Disney+, have had the same issues of password sharing — a recent report found that Disney+ has five moochers for every one actual subscriber. Netflix's current program to curb sharing also isn't that aggressive.

  • The FBI silently removed Russian malware to thwart global cyberattacks

    Sometimes even without the network owner's knowledge.

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • Why Meta’s “Zuck Bucks” Might Alienate The Crypto Community

    Meta has plans to roll out a new virtual currency, though it will reportedly not be based on blockchain technology.

  • Top blockchain course online

    In this article, we’ll list the top courses from various platforms. They differ significantly in their duration and level of difficulty, so it should be easy for you to find the option that suits you best.

  • Sky Mavis Raises $150M Round Led by Binance to Reimburse Ronin Attack Victims

    The round along with Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity funds will be used to refund users.

  • Robinhood Releases Crypto Wallet to 2M Users, Plans Integration With Bitcoin Lightning Network

    In a pair of announcements from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, the trading app flexed its crypto chops. But check the fine print.

  • Jack Mallers’ Strike Announces Shopify Integration for Bitcoin Lightning Payments

    The bitcoiner instrumental to El Salvador’s announcement at last year’s conference waxed philosophical on Bitcoin’s role as a payments network.

  • Meta plans virtual currency, creator coins for its apps - FT

    The move, which is reported to be in its early stages, comes as Meta grows its focus on services centered around the metaverse, a virtual environment where people interact, work and play. If implemented, it could also give Meta a new revenue channel and control over transactions in its suite of apps and services, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Meta Quest virtual reality platform. Meta's cryptocurrencies, internally dubbed "Zuck Bucks", are intended for the metaverse and may not be based on blockchain, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • 3 Coins That Could Outperform Shiba Inu in April

    Shiba Inu grabbed headlines at the end of March with the official launch of its Shib Metaverse, but it still failed to realize any significant price gains. All in all, SHIB only gained 1% across the whole month, while market leader Bitcoin (BTC) was up just over 3.5%, according to CoinGecko data. There's a lot of excitement about metaverse tokens, but observers have raised several concerns about SHIB's project and the recent announcement did little to reassure them.

  • Sky Mavis raises $150 mln to offset Ronin hack, Axie NFT sales surge more than 350%

    News of Sky Mavis raising US$150 million to compensate users following the around US$600 million hack on its Ronin Bridge led to a surge in Axie non-fungible tokens (NFT) sales. See related article: Axie Infinity blockchain Ronin hacked for over $600M Fast facts Binance leads the round along with Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, a16z, Dialectic, […]

  • AI is explaining itself to humans. And it's paying off

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn boosted subscription revenue by 8% after arming its sales team with artificial intelligence software that not only predicts clients at risk of canceling, but also explains how it arrived at its conclusion. The system, introduced last July and described in a LinkedIn blog post https://engineering.linkedin.com/blog/2022/the-journey-to-build-an-explainable-ai-driven-recommendation-sys on Wednesday, marks a breakthrough in getting AI to "show its work" in a helpful way. While AI scientists have no problem designing systems that make accurate predictions on all sorts of business outcomes, they are discovering that to make those tools more effective for human operators, the AI may need to explain itself through another algorithm.

  • Lightning Labs Launches Taro To Compete With SWIFT and Global Banks

    The Lightning Network will be capable of issuing and transferring assets, both cryptocurrency and stablecoins, across the Bitcoin blockchain.

  • Near Protocol Raises $350M

    Hedge fund giant Tiger Global led the funding round. It’s Near’s second nine-figure raise this year.

  • Maker of ‘Axie Infinity’ Game Raises Funds to Reimburse Victims of Crypto Hack

    The cryptocurrency startup behind the popular online game has raised $150 million to help it reimburse users after hackers last month stole $500 million worth of cryptocurrency.