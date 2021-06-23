U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,874.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,265.25
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.10
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    +0.63 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1943
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.45
    -1.44 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3967
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9280
    +0.2930 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,968.78
    +2,319.52 (+7.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.49
    +18.17 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.36
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,874.89
    -9.24 (-0.03%)
     

Aircall raises $120 million for its cloud-based phone system

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Aircall has raised a $120 million Series D round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Following today’s funding round, the company has reached unicorn status, which means it has a valuation above $1 billion — this is the 16th French unicorn.

The startup has been building a cloud-based phone system for call centers, support lines and sales teams. It integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk, Slack, Intercom and other popular CRM, support and communication systems.

Aircall customers can create local numbers and set up an interactive voice response directory. The service manages the call queue for you and your agents can start answering inbound calls. Agents can transfer calls and put customers on hold. Admins can see analytics, monitor calls and see how everyone is doing.

In addition to Goldman Sachs Asset Management, existing investors DTCP, eFounders, Draper Esprit, Adam Street Partners, NextWorldCap and Gaia are also participating once again in today’s funding round.

As a cloud-based software product, Aircall works well with remote or hybrid teams. For the past year, many companies have been looking for a new phone system with various lockdowns taking place around the world. And Aircall has capitalized on this influx of customers.

When it comes to metrics, it means that signups increased by 65% in 2020. New customers include Caudalie, OpenClassrooms and Too Good To Go. Overall, Aircall has 8,500 customers. 15% of them are based in France, 35% in the U.S. and 50% in other countries.

With the new funding round, the company plans to iterate on its product with new integrations with third-party tools, and in particular industry-specific integrations. There will be new offices in London and Berlin as well as new hires in the company’s existing offices based in New York, Paris, Sydney and Madrid.

The company also plans to control a bigger chunk of its tech stack. It means that it’ll collaborate with big telecommunications companies to leverage their networks. You can also expect more product features with better transcription and better sentiment analysis.

