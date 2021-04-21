Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Full Year Net Loss of $(333.2) million; Investment Grade Ratings Affirmed by Fitch, S&P and Moody's
Delivered First Embraer 195 E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper on April 19, 2021
Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended February 28, 2021
Total revenues of $197.5 million
Net loss of $(95.8) million
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $179.9 million
Gain on sale of flight equipment of $9.4 million
Highlights
Investment Grade credit ratings recently affirmed by Fitch at BBB, S&P at BBB- and Moody's at Baa3
During Q4, issued $750 million of seven-year senior, unsecured bonds at a record low coupon of 2.85%
Retired $500 million of 5.125% coupon bonds
For the twelve months ended February 28, 2021, acquired five narrow-body aircraft for $154 million
For the twelve months ended February 28, 2021, sold twelve aircraft for proceeds of $180 million and a total gain on sale of $33.5 million; the average age of aircraft sold was approximately 13.4 years
Delivered our first of twenty-five Embraer E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper on April 19, 2021; to date, eighteen E-Jets have been placed; fifteen 195 E2s placed with KLM
For the three months ended February 28, 2021, collections represented approximately 80% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
Liquidity
As of April 1, 2021, total liquidity of $2.3 billion includes $1.25 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $609 million of unrestricted cash, $123 million of contracted asset sales, and $340 million of projected operating cash flows through April 1, 2022
219 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion
$1.1 billion of total adjusted contractual commitments through April 1, 2022
(1)
Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.
Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While 2020 was a challenging year for the aviation industry, we have strong conviction that the long-term fundamentals for air travel are intact. Although there are still challenges ahead in the near term, as the vaccine rollout continues, we believe global travel will begin to normalize. Aircastle's fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft remains desirable to the well managed airlines who will survive the COVID crisis, and our predominantly single-aisle aircraft investments will benefit from a recovery that will be driven by domestic, leisure market demand."
Mr. Inglese continued, "Airlines around the world have added significant financial leverage throughout the crisis, and this will impact their access to capital and make leasing increasingly important to all airlines as a fundamental source of financing. As the recovery unfolds, our experienced management team working with our long-term oriented shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, will allow Aircastle to resume profitable and disciplined long-term growth."
Aviation Assets
As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned 252 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.7 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $312 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
6,688
$
7,569
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
5,432
$
5,829
Number of Aircraft
252
272
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
219
232
Number of Lessees
75
85
Number of Countries
43
47
Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2)
10.6
10.0
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2)
4.2
4.7
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3)
93.7
%
N/A
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
312
$
326
Number of Aircraft
9
9
____________________
(1)
Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in leases at period end.
(2)
Weighted by net book value.
(3)
Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value.
Deferrals
In the current environment airlines have sought support from their lessor partners. These requests have generally come in the form of payment deferrals and lease restructurings. As of April 15, 2021, seven of our airline customers were subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection. We lease 23 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 14% of our net book value of flight equipment and 12% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021. While we anticipate that there may be additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations in future periods, we remain confident that our core customers who are the major US and global carriers, as well as the largest low-cost carriers, have the means to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
We continue to grant deferrals to help certain clients manage through the crisis. As of April 15, 2021, we had executed or approved deferral arrangements with 26 airlines representing 35% of our customer base. The amount currently deferred is $108 million, of which $87 million is included in our February 28, 2021 Consolidated Balance Sheet. This represented approximately 17% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021.
In addition to $519 million of maintenance reserves, $81 million of security deposits and $58 million of lease rents that have been paid in advance, we hold an additional $151 million in letters of credit from our lessees. These combined reserves total $809 million and provide significant protection against potential future airline failures and the unscheduled return of additional aircraft.
Impairment of Aircraft
During the fourth quarter we recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $126 million primarily related to four narrow-body and four A330 wide-body aircraft. Partially offsetting these fourth quarter charges were total combined maintenance revenues and gains from the sale of flight equipment totaling $61 million for the quarter. For the full year, non-cash impairment charges related to 26 aircraft and other flight equipment totaled $426 million. The impairment charges were partially offset by combined maintenance revenue and gains from the sale of flight equipment which totaled $206 million for the year.
New Fiscal Year End
We changed our fiscal year end to the twelve-month period ending on the last day in February, beginning February 28, 2021. This change better aligns our financial reporting with the financial reporting cycle of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 261 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
February 28,
February 29,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 578,004
$ 166,083
$ 140,882
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,594
5,354
14,561
Accounts receivable
82,572
27,269
18,006
Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of
6,492,471
7,142,987
7,375,018
Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $864, $6,558
195,376
426,252
419,396
Unconsolidated equity method investments
35,377
33,470
32,974
Other assets
311,944
206,617
201,209
Total assets
$ 7,698,338
$ 8,008,032
$ 8,202,046
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs
$ 768,850
$ 1,012,518
$ 1,129,345
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs
4,366,261
3,884,235
3,932,491
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
174,267
207,114
172,114
Lease rentals received in advance
58,013
107,944
108,060
Security deposits
80,699
109,663
124,954
Maintenance payments
519,178
650,369
682,398
Total liabilities
5,967,268
5,971,843
6,149,362
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
-
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048
issued and outstanding at February 29, 2020 and 75,122,129 shares issued
-
751
751
Additional paid-in capital
1,485,777
1,456,977
1,446,664
Retained earnings
245,293
578,461
605,269
Total shareholders' equity
1,731,070
2,036,189
2,052,684
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,698,338
$ 8,008,032
$ 8,202,046
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve
Months Ended
Twelve
2021
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 137,855
$ 200,341
$ 611,421
$ 777,403
Net investment in lease revenue
3,312
7,302
18,215
32,295
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(5,481)
(5,685)
(22,842)
(22,636)
Maintenance revenue
51,161
20,924
172,668
74,987
Total lease revenue
186,847
222,882
779,462
862,049
Gain on sale of flight equipment
9,355
20,101
33,536
45,532
Other revenue
1,328
747
19,290
10,357
Total revenues
197,528
243,730
832,288
917,938
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
84,711
90,711
347,517
356,021
Interest, net
61,343
62,969
235,338
258,070
Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-
based payment expense of $0, $6,627, $28,049 and $15,830
17,517
22,761
93,671
77,034
Impairment of flight equipment
126,028
-
425,579
7,404
Maintenance and other costs
5,961
4,961
20,005
24,828
Total operating expenses
$ 295,560
$ 181,402
$ 1,122,110
$ 723,357
Other (expense):
Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt
(2,532)
-
(2,640)
(7,577)
Merger expenses
(113)
(7,372)
(32,605)
(7,372)
Other
-
(263)
(191)
(4,492)
Total other income (expense)
(2,646)
(7,635)
(35,436)
(19,441)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(100,678)
54,693
(325,258)
175,140
Income tax provision (benefit)
(4,502)
8,072
10,236
22,667
Earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity method investments,
348
697
2,326
4,102
Net income (loss)
$ (95,828)
$ 47,318
$ (333,168)
$ 156,575
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
2021
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (333,168)
$ 156,575
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by
Depreciation
347,517
356,021
Amortization of deferred financing costs
14,791
14,578
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
22,842
22,636
Deferred income taxes
6,506
20,223
Non-cash share-based payment expense
28,049
15,830
Cash flow hedges reclassified into earnings
-
184
Collections on net investment in leases
16,859
25,842
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(135,115)
(49,029)
Gain on sale of flight equipment
(33,536)
(45,532)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,640
7,577
Impairment of flight equipment
425,579
7,404
Provision for credit losses
5,258
-
Other
(2,305)
206
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(50,647)
(13,162)
Other assets
(72,935)
2,594
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(13,655)
(5,483)
Lease rentals received in advance
(53,658)
19,954
Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities
175,022
536,418
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(145,589)
(1,172,370)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
180,342
361,747
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft
(13,024)
760
Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs
-
(15,175)
Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings
419
36,750
Other
(676)
4,259
Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities
21,472
(784,029)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of shares
(25,536)
(36,739)
Parent contribution at Merger
25,536
-
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
1,932,943
2,116,848
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(1,697,662)
(1,817,558)
Deferred financing costs
(12,832)
(13,800)
Debt extinguishment costs
(1,524)
(7,183)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
87,510
202,833
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(71,743)
(117,872)
Dividends paid
(24,025)
(91,328)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities
212,667
235,201
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash:
409,161
(12,410)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year
171,437
167,853
Cash and restricted cash at end of year
$ 580,598
$ 155,443
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Net income (loss)
$ (95,828)
$ 47,318
$ (333,168)
$ 156,575
Depreciation
84,711
90,711
347,517
356,021
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts
5,481
5,685
22,842
22,636
Interest, net
61,343
62,969
235,338
258,070
Income tax provision (benefit)
(4,502)
8,072
10,236
22,667
EBITDA
51,205
214,755
282,765
815,969
Adjustments:
Impairment of Aircraft
126,028
-
425,579
7,404
Equity share of joint venture impairment
-
-
-
2,724
Loss on Extinguishment of debt
2,532
-
2,640
7,577
Non-cash share based payment expense
-
6,627
28,049
15,830
Merger related expense *
114
7,886
35,165
7,886
Loss on MTM of interest rate derivative contracts
-
263
19
4,771
Contract termination expense
-
-
172
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 179,879
$ 229,531
$ 774,389
$ 862,161
* Included $32.6 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
