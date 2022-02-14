U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Aircraft Antenna Market worth $0.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency (VHF&UHF band, Ka/Ku/K band, HF band, X band, C band, L band), Antenna Type, Installation, Application, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 0.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by increase in airspace modernization programs, increase in demand for military UAVs and introduction of advanced aircraft systems.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76582743

The aircraft antenna market includes major players L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Honeywell International (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK), and The Boeing Company (US). These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft antenna production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the end-use industries adversely, resulting in a sudden dip in 2020 aircraft orders and deliveries. This is expected to negatively impact the aircraft market in the short term, with slow recovery expected in Q1 of 2021.

Increasing need for short-range surveillance and tracking is expected to fuel the growth of the VHF & UHF band segment in the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period.

The VHF & UHF band segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 30% in 2021. VHF & UHF (very high frequency and ultra-high frequency) bands are used for short-range aircraft navigation and communication, enabling an aircraft to determine its position and stay on course by receiving radio signals transmitted through a network from a ground location. This band is used for communication in the line-of-sight range.

The Terminal Wireless Local Area Network segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Terminal Wireless Local Area Network segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. A Terminal Wireless Local Area Network functions with the help of a small compliant transceiver that supports multiple high-speed wireless protocols. This multi-protocol support enables the operation of the GateSync system at airports across the world. The system enables airlines to wirelessly load and offload content and data while the aircraft is on the ground.

The microstrip antenna segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on antenna type, the microstrip antenna segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Microstrip antennas are popular owing to their low manufacturing cost and ease of fabrication and integration with circuit components. These antennas are lightweight and can be easily mounted on the surface of aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, missiles, and even on handheld mobile devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Antenna Market https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"
545 – Tables
49 – Figures
372 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=76582743

The nose mounted segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on installation, the nose mounted segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. In most military and commercial aircraft, the nose cone also shelters radar antennas and other equipment that are used for the detection of meteorological phenomena, enemy aircraft, and the transmission of communication signals. In the nose section, the antennas installed are weather radar, glideslope, and localizers.

The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the need for better connectivity and communication in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the aircraft antenna market.

The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of UAVs in the defense sector has boosted the aircraft antenna market. UAVs have less demanding flight profiles and environmental standard requirements than manned aircraft, and hence, the antennas used in UAVs are smaller and have lower mass as compared to those used in manned aircraft.

The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

The key factor responsible for North America leading the aircraft antennas market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region. The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American aircraft antenna market.

Key players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the aircraft antenna market. The major players include L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Honeywell International (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK), and The Boeing Company (US), these players have adopted various strategies, such as acquisitions, contracts, new product launches, and partnerships & agreements, to expand their presence in the market further.

Related Reports:

Satellite Antenna Market by Platform (Land fixed, Land mobile, Airborne, Maritime, Space), Antenna Type, Technology (SOTM, SOTP), Component Type (Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters), Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-antenna-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-antenna.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-antenna-market-worth-0-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301481434.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

