Aircraft Battery Global Market Report 2022: Reduction in Maintenance and Overall Ownership Cost of Aircraft Batteries to Drive Adoption

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Battery Market by Offering (Product, Service), Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAV, AAM), Aircraft Technology, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application, Power Density, Battery Capacity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 381 million in 2022 to USD 723 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The aviation industry is witnessing major transformations in terms of technological advancements in aircraft models. This has given rise to improvements in the batteries used in aircraft. Increasing developments are being made to make aircraft more electric emission less.

UAV segment to witness largest market share in the forecast period

By Aircraft Type, the UAV segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period. UAVs are increasingly being adopted in commercial and defense industries for various applications. UAVs are being used for cargo carrying, surveillance to photography and firefighting. This surge in demand for UAVs driving the demand for the market.

More than 300Wh/kg to witness highest growth in the forecast period.

Based on Power Density, the more than 300 Wh/kg segment is witnessing the highest growth in the forecast period. With the increasing developments in electric aircraft and the need for high power density battery solutions with low weight increasing developments are being made in the more than 300Wh/kg power density batteries for adoption in aviation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Electrification of Aircraft

  • Rising Demand for Advanced Air Mobility Solutions

  • Increasing Deliveries of Commercial and Military Aircraft Worldwide

Restraints

  • Stringent Aviation Regulations Impacting Supply Chain of Aircraft Batteries

Opportunities

  • Advancements in Chemicals and Battery Technologies

  • Reduction in Battery Weight

  • Reduction in Maintenance and Overall Ownership Cost of Aircraft Batteries

Challenges

  • Frequent Replacement Requirement

  • Thermal Heat Discharge

  • Safeguarding Batteries Against Probable Operational Failures

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Battery Market, by Offering

8 Aircraft Battery Market, by Application

9 Aircraft Battery Market, by Aircraft Technology

10 Aircraft Battery Market, by End-user

11 Aircraft Battery Market, by Power Density

12 Aircraft Battery Market, by Battery Capacity

13 Aircraft Battery Market by Aircraft Type

14 Regional Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aerovoltz

  • Amprius Technologies, Inc.

  • Concorde Battery Corporation

  • Cuberg

  • Customcells

  • Eaglepicher Technologies

  • Earthx, Inc.

  • Electric Power Systems

  • Electroflight

  • Enersys

  • GS Yuasa

  • H55

  • Inobat

  • Marathonnorco Aerospace

  • Maxamp Lithium Batteries

  • Mgm Compro

  • Molicel

  • Saft

  • Securaplane

  • Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Sion Power

  • Tadiran Batteries

  • Teledyne Battery Products

  • True Blue Power

  • Zenlabs Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iosq72

