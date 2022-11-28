U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

The Aircraft Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 381 million in 2022 to USD 723 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7%

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356631/?utm_source=PRN


The aviation industry is witnessing major transformations in terms of technological advancements in aircraft models.This has given rise to improvements in the batteries used in aircraft.

Increasing developments are being made to make aircraft more electric emission less.

UAV segment to witness largest market share in the forecast period
By Aircraft Type, the UAV segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period.UAVs are increasingly being adopted in commercial and defense industries for various applications.

UAVs are being used for cargo carrying, surveillance to photography and firefighting. This surge in demand for UAVs driving the demand for the market.

More than 300Wh/kg to witness highest growth in the forecast period.
Based on Power Density, the more than 300 Wh/kg segment is witnessing the highest growth in the forecast period. With the increasing developments in electric aircraft and the need for high power density battery solutions with low weight increasing developments are being made in the more than 300Wh/kg power density batteries for adoption in aviation.

Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft battery market:
â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1 â€" 20%, Tier 2 â€" 55%, and Tier 3 â€" 25%
â€¢ By Designation: C Level â€" 50%, Director Level â€" 25%, and Others â€" 25%
â€¢ By Region: North America â€" 60%, Europe â€" 20%, Asia Pacific â€" 10%, South Americaâ€" 5%, and RoW â€" 5%

Major players operating in the aircraft battery market include EnerSys (US), Concorde Batteries (US), Saft (France), Teledyne Battery Products (US), and EaglePicher Technologies (US) among others. These key players offer aircraft battery and services to different key stakeholders.

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the aircraft battery market on the basis of Aircraft Battery Market By Offering (Product, Service), Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAV, AAM), Aircraft Technology, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application, Power Density, Battery Capacity, Region.These segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft battery market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the aircraft battery market.

In addition, the startups in aircraft battery market ecosystem are covered in this report to provide usable insights and developments happening in the emerging market of aircraft battery.

Reasons to buy this report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft battery market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
â€¢ Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft battery market offered by the top players in the market
â€¢ Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches, contracts, agreements, and expansion plans in the aircraft battery market.
â€¢ Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets â€" the report analyzes the aircraft battery market across varied regions.
â€¢ Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft battery market.
â€¢ Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft battery market.

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aircraft-battery-market-is-projected-to-grow-from-usd-381-million-in-2022-to-usd-723-million-by-2027--at-a-cagr-of-13-7-301687681.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

