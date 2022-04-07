U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 1.29 billion | Development of Electric Brake Systems to be a Key Market Trend | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Braking Systems Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a decelerating CAGR of 6.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Braking Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market trend

The development of electric brake systems is one of the trends in the aircraft braking systems market growth. The use of electric technology can replace the conventional hydraulic lines, which makes the installation and maintenance much easier. The production and use of electric brakes are environmentally friendly, as they do not feature potential toxic chemicals such as cadmium, chromium, beryllium, and asbestos.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request a FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Key Companies- Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., Electroid Co., GOLDfren, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., MATCO mfg, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC, among others.

  • Driver- Growth of commercial and general aviation

  • Challenge- Grounding of aircraft fleets

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Aircraft Braking Systems Market

Vendor Insights-

The Aircraft Braking Systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

  • BERINGER AERO - The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that are designed to provide the stopping power with progressivity and reliability with various types of wheel and brake assemblies, under the brand name of Beringer.

  • Crane Co. - The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that deliver complete braking control from aircraft touchdown to low speed dropout and the autobrake provides the pilot deceleration levels, under the brand name of Crane.

  • Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. - The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that deliver locked wheel protection which prevents safety-critical situations from occurring, as well as blown tires, under the brand name of Grove.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Aircraft Braking Systems Market Driver:

  • Aircraft Braking Systems Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Defense Aircraft Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.77

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., Electroid Co., GOLDfren, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., MATCO mfg, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advent Aircraft Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 BERINGER AERO

  • 10.5 Crane Co.

  • 10.6 Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Jay Em Aerospace Inc.

  • 10.9 Meggitt Plc

  • 10.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 10.11 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.12 Safran SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-braking-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-29-billion--development-of-electric-brake-systems-to-be-a-key-market-trend--technavio-301518064.html

SOURCE Technavio

