Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to Record USD 7.43 Bn Growth | Astronics Corp., Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and Expliseat SAS emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – Including Astronics Corp., Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Expliseat SAS, Intelsat SA, JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (seating, lavatory module, WCS, galley, and lighting)

Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size is expected to increase by USD 7.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.68%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 36% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for aircraft cabin interior in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe.

Vendor Insights-

The aircraft cabin interior market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. The growing competition in the market is driving vendors to adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product launches to gain an edge over their rivals.

Astronics Corp.: The company offers aircraft cabin interiors such as environmental control system, fuel access door, passenger service unit, and smart tray.

Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG: The company offers aircraft cabin interiors such as lightning system, spot and reading lights, emergency signs, regular signs among others.

Expliseat SAS: The company offers aircraft cabin interiors such as S-line and X-line seats through its brand TISEAT E2.

Intelsat SA: The company offers aircraft cabin interiors such as next-gen onboard server unit ACPU-2, ACWAPs, and Wi-Fi antenna.

JAMCO Corp.: The company offers aircraft cabin interiors such as flight deck linings, consoles, and stowages.

Regional Market Outlook

The aircraft cabin interior market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The rising demand for lightweight aircraft interior products is driving the growth of the aircraft cabin interior market in North America. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across other regions such as APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. Countries such as France, China, and the UK are identified as prominent markets for aircraft cabin interiors.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Driver, Trends, and Challenges:

The growing preference for new-generation aircraft will emerge as the major factor driving the growth of the global aircraft cabin interior market. In addition, the need for lightweight aircraft interior products and the rising preference for high-density seating configuration will further accelerate the growth of the market.

On the other hand, factors such as delays in aircraft deliveries, stringent aviation regulations, and manufactural and procedural constraints will challenge the growth potential in the market.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7430.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astronics Corp., Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Expliseat SAS, Intelsat SA, JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

