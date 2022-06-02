U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·6 min read

120 Pages report segments the Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market by type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market projects a growth of USD 3.96 billion, registering a CAGR of 7.41% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment is notably driving the aircraft cabin upgrades market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market share growth by the commercial aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, North America occupied about 34% of the market share. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as refurbishing the aging aircraft to extend the lifecycle, specifically in developed countries.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request our detailed Sample Report.

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market: Major Growth Drivers

The Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market growth is expected to be driven by the following factor:

  • increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment

Also, the need for lightweight aircraft interior products is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. To boost their operating profits, airlines use a variety of tactics. Carriers place a greater emphasis on cabin layout and design because the appearance of the cabin, together with the services provided, is a significant aspect in determining passenger perception of the airline.

As a result, airlines are integrating innovative lightweight items into airplane cabins in order to improve fuel efficiency by reducing weight. Although factors such as high cost and unavailability of spare parts may impede the market growth.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download our latest Sample Report Now!

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Key Vendor Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AAR Corp.

  • Air France-KLM Group

  • Airbus SE

  • Deutsche Lufthansa AG

  • Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • SR Technics Switzerland Ltd.

  • The Boeing Co.

  • Turkish Airlines

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft cabin upgrades market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aircraft cabin upgrades market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aircraft cabin upgrades market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft cabin upgrades market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Turboprop Engine Market- The predicted growth of the turboprop engine market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.54 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.24%. Download Sample Report Now.

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market- The commercial and military aircraft MRO market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 20.88 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.13%. Download Sample Report Now.

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.30

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, France, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AAR Corp., Air France-KLM Group, Airbus SE, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Turkish Airlines

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AAR Corp.

  • Air France-KLM Group

  • Airbus SE

  • Deutsche Lufthansa AG

  • Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • SR Technics Switzerland Ltd.

  • The Boeing Co.

  • Turkish Airlines

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-cabin-upgrades-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-96-bn-34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301558740.html

SOURCE Technavio

