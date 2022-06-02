Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio
120 Pages report segments the Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market by type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market projects a growth of USD 3.96 billion, registering a CAGR of 7.41% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment is notably driving the aircraft cabin upgrades market growth.
The Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market share growth by the commercial aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, North America occupied about 34% of the market share. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as refurbishing the aging aircraft to extend the lifecycle, specifically in developed countries.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request our detailed Sample Report.
Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market: Major Growth Drivers
The Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market growth is expected to be driven by the following factor:
increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment
Also, the need for lightweight aircraft interior products is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. To boost their operating profits, airlines use a variety of tactics. Carriers place a greater emphasis on cabin layout and design because the appearance of the cabin, together with the services provided, is a significant aspect in determining passenger perception of the airline.
As a result, airlines are integrating innovative lightweight items into airplane cabins in order to improve fuel efficiency by reducing weight. Although factors such as high cost and unavailability of spare parts may impede the market growth.
The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download our latest Sample Report Now!
Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Key Vendor Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AAR Corp.
Air France-KLM Group
Airbus SE
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
General Dynamics Corp.
John Swire and Sons Ltd.
SR Technics Switzerland Ltd.
The Boeing Co.
Turkish Airlines
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
Reasons to Buy Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Report:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft cabin upgrades market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the aircraft cabin upgrades market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the aircraft cabin upgrades market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft cabin upgrades market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports
Turboprop Engine Market- The predicted growth of the turboprop engine market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.54 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.24%. Download Sample Report Now.
Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market- The commercial and military aircraft MRO market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 20.88 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.13%. Download Sample Report Now.
Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.30
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, France, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AAR Corp., Air France-KLM Group, Airbus SE, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Turkish Airlines
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AAR Corp.
Air France-KLM Group
Airbus SE
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
General Dynamics Corp.
John Swire and Sons Ltd.
SR Technics Switzerland Ltd.
The Boeing Co.
Turkish Airlines
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-cabin-upgrades-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-96-bn-34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301558740.html
SOURCE Technavio