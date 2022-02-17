Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market estimated to reach US$ 3,339.6 Mn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Demand for Aircraft Cleaning Materials to Soar, Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic Sustaining Growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% the global sales of aircraft cleaning chemicals is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2,373.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,339.6 Mn by the end of 2029.



Sustained by notable increase in number of airlines, coupled with a mounting number of aircraft refurbishment and leasing activities, global sales of aircraft cleaning chemicals will witness a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2022 - 2029. A sustainable shift towards bio-based cleaning chemicals is poised to be a prominent trend shaping up the future of global aircraft cleaning chemicals market, suggests a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Size (2021A) US$ 2,373.7 Mn Aircraft Cleaning Chemical Sales (2022E) US$ 2,477.3 Mn Projected Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market (2029F) US$ 3,339.6 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 4.3% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 40.8%

Bio-based and water-based cleaning chemicals are gaining traction in the market, as these are used to remove hazardous and toxic substances such as trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene, and other corrosive chemicals from aircraft. Bio-based cleaning chemicals are widely used by both civilian and military aircraft, owing to their non-explosive, low-flammability formulation, which completely eliminates the risk of fire.

Key Takeaways - Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Study

The number of air travel passengers is consistently increasing, with the establishment of more than 700 routes for better connectivity. According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger traffic rose by 7.6% in 2017, which is more than the average annual growth over the last ten years, i.e. 5.5%. This increase creates immense opportunities for players operating in the aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

There is an increasing demand to replace hazardous, VOC-emitting degreasers, and cleaning products with green alternatives and safer products. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on the development of biodegradable, non-toxic, durable, cost-efficient, and non-hazardous cleaning chemicals. Aircraft cleaning chemicals market players are also emphasizing on providing chemicals free from hazardous ingredients, and having no special storage or disposal requirements.

Increasing health awareness, risk of infection, concerns over disease-causing pathogens on contaminated surfaces, etc., make today’s traveler extremely particular about hygiene. Hence, to provide a hygienic environment for travelers, the demand for cleaning chemicals, particularly disinfectants is expected to increase over the course of the forecast period.

Dry wash is an innovative, economical, and safe cleaning concept, minimizing the use of water. Dry wash method can do cleaning and shining in a single process. Dry wash is gaining popularity and preference among end-users as it reduces the cleaning cost as well as time. However, dry wash can require a lot of elbow grease and requires considerably more effort than wet wash.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEAP, MEA, China and Japan Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, India, ANZ, S. Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Formulation, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • PPG Industries Inc.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Callington Haven Pty Ltd.

• Mcgean-Rohco Inc.

• Arrow Solutions

• Nuvite Chemical Compounds

• Rx Marine International

• Roovel Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Ecosterile Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Anu Enterprises

• RPM Technology, LLC

• Alglas UK

• DASIC International Ltd & DASIC International Aerospace Ltd Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Who Is Winning?

The global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is highly fragmented due to the presence of good number of players in regional as well as international markets. Key manufacturers such as PPG Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Arrow Solutions, and Callington Haven Pty Ltd account for a prominent share in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

North America, followed by Western Europe is estimated to dominate the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. However, developing regions such as China, India, ASEAN, and the Middle East are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants.

The foreseeable increase in the number of aircraft in the next two decades is expected to provide substantial opportunities for players operating in the aircraft cleaning chemicals services market, i.e. cleaning chemical and cleaning equipment manufacturers. Key manufacturers should focus on developing cost-effective as well as efficient products in order to gain a high brand value.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market by Category

By Product Type:

Exterior Dry & Wet Wipes Dry wash Cleaning Wet Wash Cleaning Degreasers Exhaust & Soot removers Polishes

Interior Equipment Cleaning In Flight Wipes Glass Cleaners Air Fresheners Leather Cleaner Carpet Cleaner lavatory Cleaner Disinfectant Insecticides





By Formulation:

Water Based

Solvent based Synthetic Bio Based

Wax Based



By End use:

Civil Aircraft

Commercial/Cargo Based Aviation

Military



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

SEAP

MEA

China

Japan

More About Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Report

The research report analyzes total sales of aircraft cleaning chemicals on the basis of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn). The report includes a competition analysis section that includes market structure analysis, tier structure analysis, competition development, and other crucial information about global and regional players in the market.

Opportunities in the market are projected on the basis of factors such as aviation industry growth, travel and tourism industry outlook, air traffic growth, investments in upcoming airport projects, and expansion in production by worldwide manufacturers.

