JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market estimated to reach US$ 3,339.6 Mn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Demand for Aircraft Cleaning Materials to Soar, Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic Sustaining Growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% the global sales of aircraft cleaning chemicals is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2,373.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,339.6 Mn by the end of 2029.

Sustained by notable increase in number of airlines, coupled with a mounting number of aircraft refurbishment and leasing activities, global sales of aircraft cleaning chemicals will witness a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2022 - 2029. A sustainable shift towards bio-based cleaning chemicals is poised to be a prominent trend shaping up the future of global aircraft cleaning chemicals market, suggests a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Size (2021A)

US$ 2,373.7 Mn

Aircraft Cleaning Chemical Sales (2022E)

US$ 2,477.3 Mn

Projected Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market (2029F)

US$ 3,339.6 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2029)

4.3%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

40.8%

Bio-based and water-based cleaning chemicals are gaining traction in the market, as these are used to remove hazardous and toxic substances such as trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene, and other corrosive chemicals from aircraft. Bio-based cleaning chemicals are widely used by both civilian and military aircraft, owing to their non-explosive, low-flammability formulation, which completely eliminates the risk of fire.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3155

Key Takeaways - Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Study

  • The number of air travel passengers is consistently increasing, with the establishment of more than 700 routes for better connectivity. According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger traffic rose by 7.6% in 2017, which is more than the average annual growth over the last ten years, i.e. 5.5%. This increase creates immense opportunities for players operating in the aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

  • There is an increasing demand to replace hazardous, VOC-emitting degreasers, and cleaning products with green alternatives and safer products. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on the development of biodegradable, non-toxic, durable, cost-efficient, and non-hazardous cleaning chemicals. Aircraft cleaning chemicals market players are also emphasizing on providing chemicals free from hazardous ingredients, and having no special storage or disposal requirements.

  • Increasing health awareness, risk of infection, concerns over disease-causing pathogens on contaminated surfaces, etc., make today’s traveler extremely particular about hygiene. Hence, to provide a hygienic environment for travelers, the demand for cleaning chemicals, particularly disinfectants is expected to increase over the course of the forecast period.

  • Dry wash is an innovative, economical, and safe cleaning concept, minimizing the use of water. Dry wash method can do cleaning and shining in a single process. Dry wash is gaining popularity and preference among end-users as it reduces the cleaning cost as well as time. However, dry wash can require a lot of elbow grease and requires considerably more effort than wet wash.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3155

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEAP, MEA, China and Japan

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, India, ANZ, S. Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, Formulation, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• PPG Industries Inc.
• Illinois Tool Works Inc.
• Callington Haven Pty Ltd.
• Mcgean-Rohco Inc.
• Arrow Solutions
• Nuvite Chemical Compounds
• Rx Marine International
• Roovel Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
• Ecosterile Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd
• Anu Enterprises
• RPM Technology, LLC
• Alglas UK
• DASIC International Ltd & DASIC International Aerospace Ltd

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Who Is Winning?

The global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is highly fragmented due to the presence of good number of players in regional as well as international markets. Key manufacturers such as PPG Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Arrow Solutions, and Callington Haven Pty Ltd account for a prominent share in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

North America, followed by Western Europe is estimated to dominate the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. However, developing regions such as China, India, ASEAN, and the Middle East are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants.

The foreseeable increase in the number of aircraft in the next two decades is expected to provide substantial opportunities for players operating in the aircraft cleaning chemicals services market, i.e. cleaning chemical and cleaning equipment manufacturers. Key manufacturers should focus on developing cost-effective as well as efficient products in order to gain a high brand value.

Ask For Country-Specific Data@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-country-specific/rep-gb-3155

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market by Category
By Product Type:

  • Exterior

    • Dry & Wet Wipes

    • Dry wash Cleaning

    • Wet Wash Cleaning

    • Degreasers

    • Exhaust & Soot removers

    • Polishes

  • Interior

    • Equipment Cleaning

    • In Flight Wipes

    • Glass Cleaners

    • Air Fresheners

    • Leather Cleaner

    • Carpet Cleaner

    • lavatory Cleaner

    • Disinfectant

    • Insecticides

By Formulation:

  • Water Based

  • Solvent based

    • Synthetic

    • Bio Based

  • Wax Based

By End use:

  • Civil Aircraft

  • Commercial/Cargo Based Aviation

  • Military

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • SEAP

  • MEA

  • China

  • Japan

More About Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Report

The research report analyzes total sales of aircraft cleaning chemicals on the basis of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn). The report includes a competition analysis section that includes market structure analysis, tier structure analysis, competition development, and other crucial information about global and regional players in the market.

Opportunities in the market are projected on the basis of factors such as aviation industry growth, travel and tourism industry outlook, air traffic growth, investments in upcoming airport projects, and expansion in production by worldwide manufacturers.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3155

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Potassium Fluoborate Market: According to the latest research, the demand for Potassium Fluoborate is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 3.0% to 5.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Potassium Fluoride Market: As per a research conducted, sales of potassium fluoride is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% to 5.0% during the coming assessment period of 2021 and 2031.

Potassium Hydrogen Fluoride Market: According to the latest research, the demand for Potassium hydrogen fluoride is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 4.0% to 6.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Potassium Zirconium Fluoride Market: According to latest research, Potassium Zirconium Fluoride market is set to witness significant growth during 2021-2031, with CAGR of 4% to 5% during the decade.

Tin Fluoborate Market: According to latest research, the demand for Tin Fluoborate market is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 3.3% to 5.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Naphthol AS-IRG Market: According to the latest research, the demand for Naphthol AS-IRG is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 3.0% to 5.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Octyl Octanoate Market: According to the latest research, the demand for Octyl Octanoate is anticipated to grow at a compelling growth rate of about 4.5% to 6.0% in the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Oxo Alcohols Market: According to latest research conducted on Oxo alcohols market, it is expected to register a CAGR of over 4-5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Plaster Accelerator Market: According to latest research conducted on plaster accelerator market, it is expected to register a CAGR of over 6-7% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Polycide Market: According to latest research, the polycide market is projected to expand between 4.0% and 6.0% CAGR during the 2021-2031 assessment period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aircraft-cleaning-chemical-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/aircraft-cleaning-chemical-market


