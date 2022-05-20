U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Aircraft Computers Market Worth $7.14 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The aircraft computers market size is projected to grow from $4.90 Billion in 2021 to $7.14 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Aircraft Computers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware and Software), Type (Flight Controls, Utility Controls, Engine Controls, Mission Computers, and Flight Management Computers), Platform [Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)], and Fit Type (Line Fit and Retrofit)”, the global aircraft computers market growth is driven by the rising global aircraft fleet size, increasing production of different types of commercial and military aircraft along with general aviation jets, the modernization of existing older aircraft fleet, the increasing demand for an in-flight entertainment experience, surge in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries. In 2020, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by APAC.


The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006508/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 4.90 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 7.14 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

192

No. Tables

111

No. of Charts & Figures

87

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Type, Platform, and Fit Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Aircraft Computers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
BAE Systems; Garmin Ltd., General Electric, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, SAAB AB, Safran Group, and Thales Group are some of the key aircraft computers market players profiled in the report. In addition to these players, several other key market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The aircraft computers market report provides detailed market insights, which helps the key players strategize the growth in the coming years.


Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006508/


In February 2022, BAE Systems delivered its 3,000th vehicle management computer (VMC) and 1,000th active inceptor system to Lockheed Martin for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, marking two important platform manufacturing milestones. The VMC and AIS are flight essential technologies that enable each F-35 fighter to operate safely and reliably in difficult circumstances, reducing the pilot burden and increasing mission effectiveness.

North America holds the largest market share in the global aircraft computers market owing to the presence of various military and commercial aircraft manufacturers along with significant rise in defense budget across North American countries. The growth of the aircraft computers market in North America is attributed to the presence of a large number of aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing; Airbus; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Technologies Corporation and among other manufacturers. For instance, in 2019, the production of new aircraft will support the growth of aircraft computers market. In 2020 Delta Airlines announced its partnership with IBM for its quantum computing. In addition, in 2019, Delta Airlines placed an order of 95 units of A220 aircraft, out of which 12 aircraft were supplied by May 2020, and the rest are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023. Hence, the increasing number of orders and partnerships is propelling the growth of the aircraft computers market in this region.

Major factors driving the growth of the aircraft computers market are the increasing number of aircraft deliveries and growing initiatives for the modernization of existing aircraft fleets. Modernizing present fleets helps enhance their sustainability by reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions and improving flight performance. For instance, in May 2021, Lufthansa Group modernized its fleet and purchased 10 highly efficient long-haul aircraft to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.


Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE


The modernization of such advanced systems emerges the need for technologically viable aircraft computer systems, further propelling the demand for aircraft computers, which augments the aircraft computers market size during the forecast period.

The increasing number of government initiatives for strengthening the aerospace industry and meeting the demands of traveling passengers is anticipated to procure more aircraft during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing number of aircraft deliveries is driving the market growth over the forecast period. As per Boeing’s estimation in 2021, the company had planned to produce 25,680 new single-aisle airplanes with a market value of US$ 4.4 trillion, whereas Bombardier forecasts 22,000 business aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. In addition, the world’s passenger and freighter fleets are likely to increase to 42,180 by 2041 from 20,910 aircraft, with the addition of 36,770 new airplanes; this expansion in the fleet size is valued at US$ 5.2 trillion. Thus, the growing number of aircraft deliveries is augmenting the demand for aircraft production which in turn drives the demand for aircraft computers, that helps drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Governments of the US, China, India, Russia, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, among others, are increasing their defense budgets yearly. In May 2021, Dassault Aviation was awarded a contract worth US$ 4.5 billion to provide 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt. In 2021, Argentine Air Force has announced the procurement of aircraft such as IA 63, Mi-171, KC-390, and T-6C+. The MiG-29 aircraft were fitted with the more advanced family of onboard computers. Thus, a rise in the defense budget is augmenting the need for military aircrafts across the globe which is underlining the need for aircraft computers, which is driving the aircraft computers market growth.


Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006508


Some of the key aircraft computer manufacturers in North America are Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, and Curtiss-Wright. Honeywell provides its Pegasus flight management system to Airbus 320 and Airbus 330. APAC is the fastest-growing region in this market. As per the Boeing report, 17,645 commercial aircraft would be delivered to APAC countries during 2021–2040. In addition, As per the Airbus statistics, airlines in APAC are likely to require more than 17,600 new aircraft by 2040, and ~30% of these new aircraft will be replacing older aircraft. Thus, such upcoming demand for military as well as commercial aircrafts from various countries owing to rise in passenger traffic and increase in defense budget is fueling the market dynamics over the coming years. The aircraft computers market analysis helps to understand the upcoming trends, new technologies, and macro and micro factors that are expected to influence the market growth in coming years

Aircraft Computers Market: By Type Overview
Based on type, the aircraft computers market is segmented into flight controls, utility & IFE systems, engine controls, and flight management computers. The flight controls segment accounted for the highest share in the global aircraft computers market in 2020. Flight control computers are used in various aircraft, such as 3 computers for flight control in military aircraft, 5 major computers in A320, and 2 flight control computers in every 737 Max.


Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006508/





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Flight Engine Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Turbojet, Turboprop, Turboshaft); Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAV); End User (Commercial Aircraft User, Military Aircraft User) and Geography

Aviation Mission Computer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software); Control (Flight Control, Engine Control, Flight Management Computers, Mission Computers, Utility Control); Fit (Retro Fit, Line-Fit); End User (Military, Commercial) and Geography

In-flight Entertainment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Fit Type (Line Fit and Retro Fit); Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets); and Product Type (In-Flight Entertainment Hardware, In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication, In-Flight Entertainment Content)

Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Offering ( Products, Services ); Aircraft Type ( Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Others ); Sub-System ( Flight Management Systems, Flight Control Systems, Health Monitoring Systems, Electrical and Emergency Systems, Others ); End-user ( Commercial, Defense )

Flight Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit); Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft); Hardware (Visual Display Unit (VDU), Control Display Unit (CDU), Flight Management Computers (FMC)); End-User (Commercial, Military) and Geography

Aircraft Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Hardware (Visual Display Unit, Control Display Unit, Flight Management Computer, Others); Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft); Installation Type (Line Fit, Retrofit); End-User (Commercial, Military) and Geography

Autonomous Aircraft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Fully Autonomous, Increasingly Autonomous); Aircraft Type (Cargo Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft, UAV); Component (Software, Intelligent Servos, Flight Management Computers, Air Data Inertial Reference Units , Others) and Geography





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/aircraft-computers-market


