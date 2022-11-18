U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.25
    +37.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,818.00
    +237.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,833.50
    +123.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.60
    +21.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.01
    -1.63 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.52
    -0.59 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1922
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8460
    -0.4000 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,791.56
    +272.60 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.86
    +5.44 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,408.90
    +62.36 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Aircraft Door Market Trends and ForecastThe global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in aircraft door market to 2027 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), door type (passenger, service, emergency, cargo, nose landing gear, main landing gear), end use (OEM and Aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Door Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362885/?utm_source=GNW

Aircraft Door Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the global aircraft door market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and introduction of new aircraft program such as MRJ, Comac C919, and Sukhoi Superjet 130.

Emerging Trends in the Aircraft Door Market
Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors.

Aircraft Door Market by Segments

In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest aircraft type, whereas passenger doors is largest in door type. The study includes a forecast for the global aircraft door market by aircraft type, door type, end use, and region as follows:

Aircraft Door Market by Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:
• Commercial Aircraft
• General Aviation
• Regional Aircraft
• Military Aircraft

Aircraft Door Market by Door Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:
• Passenger Doors
• Service Doors
• Emergency Doors
• Cargo Door
• Landing Gear Doors
• Main Landing Gear Doors

Aircraft Door Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:
• OEM
• Aftermarket

Aircraft Door Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• The Rest of the World
List of Aircraft Door Market Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aircraft door companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aircraft door companies profiled in this report includes.
• Airbus Helicopter
• Latecoere
• Triumph Group
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• Elbit Systems
• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
• SAAB Aerostructures
• Daher Socata
Aircraft Door Market Insights
• The analyst forecasts that the passenger door will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to higher number of installations in commercial aircraft.
• Europe is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to significant increases in aircraft deliveries and replacement of old aircraft.
Features of the Aircraft Door Market
• Market Size Estimates: Aircraft Door market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (units)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Aircraft Door market size by various segments, such as aircraft type, door type and end use industry in terms of value and volume.
• Regional Analysis: Aircraft Door market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, door type, end use industry, and regions for the aircraft door market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aircraft door market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the aircraft door market size?
Answer: The global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for aircraft door market?
Answer: The aircraft door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the aircraft door market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and introduction of new aircraft program such as MRJ, Comac C919, and Sukhoi Superjet 130
Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for aircraft door?
Answer: Commercial aircraft is the major segment by aircraft type for aircraft door.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in aircraft door market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors.
Q6. Who are the key aircraft door companies?

Answer: Some of the key aircraft door companies are as follows:
• Airbus Helicopter
• Latecoere
• Triumph Group
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• Elbit Systems
• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
• SAAB Aerostructures
• Daher Socata
Q7. Which aircraft door application segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that passenger door will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to higher number of installations in commercial aircraft
Q8. In aircraft door market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to largest number of aircraft OEMs in this region.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aircraft door market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), by door type (passenger, service, emergency, cargo, nose landing gear, main landing gear), by end use (OEM and Aftermarket), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362885/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The accelerated deployment of 5G enhances the prospects of the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry players like Akoustis (AKTS) and RF Industries (RFIL) despite challenging industry conditions.

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts“It’s too painful. We need to understand yo

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Natural-Gas Supplies Are Back to Normal. Prices Aren't

    Domestic natural-gas inventories are back to typical levels, the Energy Information Administration said Thursday, easing concerns about availability this winter but failing to bring prices down. Supplies had dropped this summer to an alarming deficit, which drove prices for the heating and power-generation fuel to their [highest levels in more than a decade](https://www.wsj.com/articles/endless-demand-spurs-u-s-natural-gas-prices-to-shale-era-highs-11661245053). Since then, record U.S. output, a

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Top Energy ETFs

    The top-performing funds are the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Unity Software

    Sometimes, a business makes an acquisition so significant that it changes the fundamental investment thesis of a stock. After Unity Software (NYSE: U) announced it was buying ironSource, many investors had to reevaluate the company.

  • Applied Materials Stock Leaps on Q4 Earnings Beat, Improving Outlook

    "We expect 2023 to be a down year for wafer fab equipment spending, but we believe that Applied's business will be more resilient," said CEO Gary Dickerson.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • PNC to cut 25 branches in February, spares Pittsburgh

    PNC Financial Services Group, which in late October confirmed 20 branch consolidations in January, filed applications with the OCC to cut another 25 that span seven states on Feb. 17. None in the latest batch are in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro. Many of the planned cuts are in-store branches at Stop & Shop and Giant supermarkets in Maryland and New Jersey.

  • 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World. The Fertilizer Industry: An Analysis The growing global population, climate change, and water scarcity problems […]

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Disabled employee sues Twitter over Musk's ban on remote work

    Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk's mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities, a new lawsuit claims. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused to report to the office, filed a proposed class action against the company in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday. Borodaenko said Musk's recent call for Twitter employees to return to the office or quit violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • Jaguar Land Rover to Recruit Fired Twitter and Facebook Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover said it was looking to recruit workers who’ve been fired by technology companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc. to fill digital and engineering vacancies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • These are the three financial areas to sort out in the year before you retire

    Am I better off taking the tax hit now and investing less in my 401(k)? Your question has three parts: investments, taxes and cash savings. Retirement is multi-faceted, and you need answers as they relate to filling in your income gap during semi-retirement and full retirement.