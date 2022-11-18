Aircraft Door Market Trends and ForecastThe global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in aircraft door market to 2027 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), door type (passenger, service, emergency, cargo, nose landing gear, main landing gear), end use (OEM and Aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Door Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362885/?utm_source=GNW



Aircraft Door Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global aircraft door market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and introduction of new aircraft program such as MRJ, Comac C919, and Sukhoi Superjet 130.



Emerging Trends in the Aircraft Door Market

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors.



Aircraft Door Market by Segments



In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest aircraft type, whereas passenger doors is largest in door type. The study includes a forecast for the global aircraft door market by aircraft type, door type, end use, and region as follows:



Aircraft Door Market by Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Commercial Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Regional Aircraft

• Military Aircraft



Aircraft Door Market by Door Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Passenger Doors

• Service Doors

• Emergency Doors

• Cargo Door

• Landing Gear Doors

• Main Landing Gear Doors



Aircraft Door Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Aircraft Door Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aircraft Door Market Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aircraft door companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aircraft door companies profiled in this report includes.

• Airbus Helicopter

• Latecoere

• Triumph Group

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Elbit Systems

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

• SAAB Aerostructures

• Daher Socata

Aircraft Door Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the passenger door will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to higher number of installations in commercial aircraft.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to significant increases in aircraft deliveries and replacement of old aircraft.

Features of the Aircraft Door Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aircraft Door market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (units)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Aircraft Door market size by various segments, such as aircraft type, door type and end use industry in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Aircraft Door market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, door type, end use industry, and regions for the aircraft door market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aircraft door market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the aircraft door market size?

Answer: The global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for aircraft door market?

Answer: The aircraft door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the aircraft door market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and introduction of new aircraft program such as MRJ, Comac C919, and Sukhoi Superjet 130

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for aircraft door?

Answer: Commercial aircraft is the major segment by aircraft type for aircraft door.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in aircraft door market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors.

Q6. Who are the key aircraft door companies?



Answer: Some of the key aircraft door companies are as follows:

• Airbus Helicopter

• Latecoere

• Triumph Group

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Elbit Systems

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

• SAAB Aerostructures

• Daher Socata

Q7. Which aircraft door application segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that passenger door will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to higher number of installations in commercial aircraft

Q8. In aircraft door market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to largest number of aircraft OEMs in this region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aircraft door market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), by door type (passenger, service, emergency, cargo, nose landing gear, main landing gear), by end use (OEM and Aftermarket), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



