Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the aircraft doors market are Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bombardier Inc., Aernnova Aerospace S.A., Groupe Latécoère, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Triumph Group, Collins Aerospace, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Safran S.A., Arnprior Aerospace Inc., Airbus Helicopters SAS, and Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd.



The global aircraft doors market grew from $4.77 billion in 2022 to $5.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft doors market is expected to grow to $6.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The aircraft doors market consists of sales of pax door, upper deck pax door, aircraft hangar doors, hoist-up doors and sliding doors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aircraft doors refer to the doors in the aircraft which the passengers use to exit and board the plane.The passenger doors are used during boarding and are located at the front, middle, and rear sections of an aircraft.



The aircraft doors maintain the necessary internal pressure and ensure the safety of the aircraft. The aircraft door is used to impart access control to many compartments of an aircraft.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft doors market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft doors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of doors in the aircraft doors are passenger doors, cargo doors, emergency doors, service or access doors, landing gear doors, and others.The passenger door refers to the door that incorporates integral stairs with a retractable lower step and folding handrails.



The major aircraft types are narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large-body aircraft, and regional aircraft.The main operating mechanisms include manual and hydraulic.



The different applications include commercial aviation and military aviation. The various distribution channels include original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket.



The growth of aircraft production is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft doors market going forward.Aircraft production refers to the manufacturing of aircraft, which is a vehicle that can fly.



The aircraft doors such as passenger exit doors, emergency exit doors, and service doors are fixed in the aircraft while manufacturing an aircraft.The aircraft doors maintain the necessary internal pressure of an aircraft and ensure the safety of the aircraft.



For instance, in November 2022, according to a report published by CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Airbus and Boeing, OEMs expect to deliver more than 1000 aircraft in 2022, and both plans call for stepping up production even more in 2023.In 2021, the two OEMs together delivered 898 aircraft.



The two OEMs delivered a combined total of 766 commercial aircraft during the first three quarters of 2022. Therefore, the growth of aircraft production is driving the growth of the aircraft door market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the aircraft door market.Major companies operating in the aircraft door market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position.



For instance, in April 2021, All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., a Japan-based airline company, partnered with JAMCO Corporation to develop the first hands-free door in the world, enabling simple access to restrooms on its aircraft. Passengers can use their elbows to unlock the hands-free door, which has a large inner door locking knob and an additional handle.



In May 2022, Latecoere, a France-based aircraft company acquired Avcorp for an amount of $32 million.Through this acquisition, Latecoere is expanding its wing sub-assembly and large-scale composite capabilities, as well as its aerostructures capabilities.



Avcorp is a Canada-based producer aircraft doors and other components for the aviation industry.



The countries covered in the aircraft doors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



