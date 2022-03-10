U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market to Record 4.38% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 34% of the growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Electrical Systems Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Astronics Corp., B and C Specialty Products Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace Electronics, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Electric Power Systems, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Nabtesco Corp., PBS Aerospace Inc., Safran SA, Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and HEICO Corp. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Platform (commercial aviation, military aviation, and business and general aviation)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market's potential growth difference will be USD 4.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.64%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. France and Germany are the key markets for aircraft electrical systems market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. Another key region contributing significantly to the growth of the market is North America. The demand resulting from increased global air travel and fleet replacement necessities of aircraft operators will facilitate the aircraft electrical systems market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies.

Vendor Insights-

The aircraft electrical systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, cost, and reliability to compete in the market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the aircraft electrical systems market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global aircraft electrical systems market as a part of the global aerospace & defense market.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • Amphenol Corp.

  • Astronics Corp.

  • B and C Specialty Products Inc.

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Crane Aerospace Electronics

  • EaglePicher Technologies LLC

  • Electric Power Systems

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Meggitt Plc

  • Nabtesco Corp.

  • PBS Aerospace Inc.

  • Safran SA

  • Thales Group

  • TransDigm Group Inc.

  • HEICO Corp.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Platform

  • Commercial aviation
    The commercial aviation segment held the largest aircraft electrical systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial aviation industry can be attributed to factors such as technological advancement and the increasing preference of consumers for air travel. The global population has witnessed an increase in per capita income on average. Moreover, air travel has become more economical, which has led to increased passenger traffic. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Military aviation

  • Business and general aviation

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Driver:

Emerging economies across the globe including India and China are focusing on introducing innovative solutions for production of aircrafts. India's civil aviation industry is moving from nascency toward the growth phase and progressing rapidly in aircraft manufacturing. The growth in commercial aircraft production results in subsequent increases in aircraft electrical systems such as engines and other electric components. Thus, the growth in the commercial aircraft segment will increase the application for aircraft electrical systems, which will drive growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Trend:

Technological innovations in aircraft electric systems is another factor supporting the aircraft electrical systems market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, announced it has completed a critical design review and started fabrication of a 500-kilowatt electric motor for the Airlander 10 aircraft under a partnership with Hybrid Air Vehicles and the University of Nottingham. Similarly, in 2021, NASA chose two US companies to develop electric propulsion technologies for aircraft, with the aim of introducing this tech to US aviation fleets by 2035. These innovations will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Aircraft Engine Compressor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Light Electric Aircraft Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Astronics Corp., B and C Specialty Products Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace Electronics, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Electric Power Systems, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Nabtesco Corp., PBS Aerospace Inc., Safran SA, Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and HEICO Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Business and general aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMETEK Inc.

  • 10.4 Amphenol Corp.

  • 10.5 Astronics Corp.

  • 10.6 Collins Aerospace

  • 10.7 Crane Aerospace Electronics

  • 10.8 General Electric Co.

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Safran SA

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 TransDigm Group Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-electrical-systems-market-to-record-4-38-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301499086.html

SOURCE Technavio

