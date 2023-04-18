Aircraft electrification market size to grow by USD 6,170.74 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by technological advancements - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft electrification market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,170.74 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.94%. The market is driven by technological advancements. Factors such as the advances in electric motor technology have enabled the development of high-performance electric motors for use in aircraft. Collectively, these technological advances have enabled the development of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft with the range and performance required for commercial aviation, creating new opportunities for more sustainable air travel. These advancements are likely to lead to increased demand for aircraft electrification services, boosting the growth of the global aircraft electrification market during the forecast period. Discover some key insights on the market size and various market dynamics for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Electrification Market 2023-2027

Global Aircraft electrification market – Vendor Analysis

The global aircraft electrification market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors that are competing based on cost, quality, reliability, and other services. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality services. Vendors must focus on a global footprint network, product offerings, investment in research and development (R&D), and a strong client base to gain an edge over their peers. The global economic recovery, R&D, and investments by vendors have opened the room for opportunity for aerospace industry players to compete and grow. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

Aegis Power Systems Inc: The company offers aircraft electrification products such as DC power converters. In addition, the company is involved in supplying AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies for customs and particular applications.

AMETEK Inc.: The company offers aircraft electrification such as DC Brush Starter Generators.

Astronics Corp.: The company offers aircraft electrification such as CorePower aircraft power conversion systems.

BAE Systems Plc: The company offers aircraft electrification such as energy management systems.

Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Crane Co.

General Electric Co.

Hartzell Propeller Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lee Air Inc.

magniX

Nabtesco Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

PBS Aerospace Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Global Aircraft electrification market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (commercial and general, and military), technology (more electric, fully electric, and hybrid electric), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the commercial and general segment will be significant over the forecast period. Factors such as, the growing passenger traffic is positively impacting the development of the segment. The increasing demand for more efficient and eco-friendly aircraft to reduce their carbon footprint is driving the commercial aircraft segment. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aircraft electrification market.

Europe will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is at the forefront of efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry with several initiatives to encourage the development of electric and hybrid electric aircraft. The European aircraft electrification market is expected to experience strong growth due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft and increasing adoption of electric and hybrid electric propulsion systems.

Global Aircraft electrification market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The rising popularity of electric aircraft is a major trend in the global aircraft electrification market. The increasing availability of advanced battery technology is essential to powering electric aircraft, which is driving the demand for electric aircraft. Battery technology has made great strides in recent years, owing to advances in technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and all-solid-state batteries. These batteries are increasingly energy dense, reliable, and affordable, which will make electric aircraft more practical and feasible. Jet engines used in electric aircraft are becoming more popular because they are quieter than regular piston engines. Therefore, commercial airlines around the world are increasingly adopting electric aircraft.

Major challenges –

The high development cost of aircraft electrification is a major challenge for the growth of the global aircraft electrification market. Developing electric aircraft requires new infrastructure, such as charging stations, which increases development costs. Developing and building these infrastructure components can be expensive, especially if there is a lack of existing infrastructure that can be reused. The high development cost of electric aircraft is a major obstacle for new entrants. This is because it requires a large up-front investment that may not be feasible for smaller companies or start-ups. Therefore, all these factors will hinder the growth of the global aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this aircraft electrification market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft electrification market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft electrification market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft electrification market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft electrification market vendors

Aircraft Electrification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,170.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC, Aegis Power Systems Inc., AMETEK Inc., Astronics Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Crane Co., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Hartzell Propeller Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lee Air Inc., magniX, Nabtesco Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PBS Aerospace Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales, and U.S. Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

