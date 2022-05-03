Aircraft Engine MRO Market Size to Grow by USD 7.47 Bn| Increasing investments in MRO facilities to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Aircraft Engine MRO Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.85% in 2022 during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the Blood Collection Tubes Market is increasing investments in MRO facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Engine MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This research report extensively covers aircraft engine MRO market segmentations by the following:

Type - Turbofan and turbojet and turboprop

Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Vendor Insights

The Aircraft Engine MRO Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 38 percent of market growth. The aircraft engine MRO market in APAC is dominated by China and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, lower airfares will aid the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market in APAC.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, India, Russia, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Aircraft Engine MRO Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The turbofan and turbojet segments will gain considerable market share in aviation engine MRO. The turbojet is the most basic of all aircraft turbine engines, and it is made up of four sections: compressors, combustion chambers, a turbine section, and an exhaust system. Because of its tremendous thrust and fuel efficiency, turbofan engines are used in the majority of modern aircraft. Jet engines, also known as gas turbines, use a fan to draw air into the front of the engine. In their first and second shop visits, second-generation CFM56 engines with retractable wings drove the majority of the recent increase in the turbofan engine MRO industry. During the projection period, these factors will fuel the growth of the turbofan and turbojet segments.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the aviation engine MRO industry is increased investment in MRO facilities. Another industry trend that is driving expansion is the adoption of 3D printing technology. However, one of the challenges impeding the growth of the aviation engine MRO market is the adoption of new technology and equipment.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Aircraft Engine MRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Air France-KLM, Ana Holdings Inc., Aviation Technical Services Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, General Electric Co., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, SIA Engineering Co., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TAP AIRPORTUGAL, and Turkish Airlines Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Turbofan and turbojet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AAR Corp.

10.4 Delta Air Lines Inc.

10.5 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

10.8 MTU Aero Engines AG

10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.10 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

10.11 Safran SA

10.12 SIA Engineering Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

