Aircraft Engine MRO Market Size to Grow by USD 7.47 Bn| Increasing investments in MRO facilities to boost market growth| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Aircraft Engine MRO Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.85% in 2022 during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the Blood Collection Tubes Market is increasing investments in MRO facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Engine MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
This research report extensively covers aircraft engine MRO market segmentations by the following:

  • Type - Turbofan and turbojet and turboprop

  • Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The Aircraft Engine MRO Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AdvaCare Pharma

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Biosigma SpA

  • Bio-x

  • Borolab Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale

  • Greiner AG

  • Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

  • Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

  • Labtech Disposables

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Narang Medical Ltd.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 38 percent of market growth. The aircraft engine MRO market in APAC is dominated by China and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, lower airfares will aid the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, India, Russia, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Aircraft Engine MRO Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis
The turbofan and turbojet segments will gain considerable market share in aviation engine MRO. The turbojet is the most basic of all aircraft turbine engines, and it is made up of four sections: compressors, combustion chambers, a turbine section, and an exhaust system. Because of its tremendous thrust and fuel efficiency, turbofan engines are used in the majority of modern aircraft. Jet engines, also known as gas turbines, use a fan to draw air into the front of the engine. In their first and second shop visits, second-generation CFM56 engines with retractable wings drove the majority of the recent increase in the turbofan engine MRO industry. During the projection period, these factors will fuel the growth of the turbofan and turbojet segments.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the major factors driving the growth of the aviation engine MRO industry is increased investment in MRO facilities. Another industry trend that is driving expansion is the adoption of 3D printing technology. However, one of the challenges impeding the growth of the aviation engine MRO market is the adoption of new technology and equipment.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Aircraft Engine MRO Market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Electric Aircraft Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military Helicopter MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Engine MRO Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.85

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Air France-KLM, Ana Holdings Inc., Aviation Technical Services Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, General Electric Co., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, SIA Engineering Co., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TAP AIRPORTUGAL, and Turkish Airlines

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Turbofan and turbojet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AAR Corp.

  • 10.4 Delta Air Lines Inc.

  • 10.5 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • 10.8 MTU Aero Engines AG

  • 10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.10 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

  • 10.11 Safran SA

  • 10.12 SIA Engineering Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

