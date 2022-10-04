Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market to Record a CAGR of 6.3%, Barnes Group Inc. and Bombardier Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Scope

The aircraft engine nacelle market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aircraft engine nacelle market, including Aernnova Aerospace SA, AKKA Technologies SE, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, CTRM Sdn. Bhd., FACC AG, GKN Ltd., Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Barnes Group Inc. - The company offers aircraft engine nacelle and components through its aerospace division.

Bombardier Inc. - The company offers aircraft engine nacelle and aftermarket support for Pratt and Whitneys Pure Power PW1100G engine.

FACC AG - The company offers aircraft engine nacelle and components such as Exhaust Nozzles, Fan Cowls, and Inlet Outer Barrels.

GKN Ltd. - The company offers aircraft nacelle systems and aftermarket support through its subsidiary GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

Leonardo Spa - The company offers aircraft nacelle components to aircraft manufacturers such as UTC Aerospace Systems.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers of aircraft engine components are increasing their production capacity. This will help them support aircraft OEMs to cater to this growing demand, which will drive market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the aircraft engine nacelle market in North America.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft engine nacelle market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the aircraft engine nacelle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft engine nacelle market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft engine nacelle market vendors

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aernnova Aerospace SA, AKKA Technologies SE, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, CTRM Sdn. Bhd., FACC AG, GKN Ltd., Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

