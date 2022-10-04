U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market to Record a CAGR of 6.3%, Barnes Group Inc. and Bombardier Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Scope

The aircraft engine nacelle market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aircraft engine nacelle market, including Aernnova Aerospace SA, AKKA Technologies SE, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, CTRM Sdn. Bhd., FACC AG, GKN Ltd., Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Barnes Group Inc. - The company offers aircraft engine nacelle and components through its aerospace division.

  • Bombardier Inc. - The company offers aircraft engine nacelle and aftermarket support for Pratt and Whitneys Pure Power PW1100G engine.

  • FACC AG - The company offers aircraft engine nacelle and components such as Exhaust Nozzles, Fan Cowls, and Inlet Outer Barrels.

  • GKN Ltd. - The company offers aircraft nacelle systems and aftermarket support through its subsidiary GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

  • Leonardo Spa - The company offers aircraft nacelle components to aircraft manufacturers such as UTC Aerospace Systems.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download
5 reports per year and view 100 reports per month

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers of aircraft engine components are increasing their production capacity. This will help them support aircraft OEMs to cater to this growing demand, which will drive market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the aircraft engine nacelle market in North America.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft engine nacelle market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the aircraft engine nacelle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aircraft engine nacelle market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft engine nacelle market vendors

Aircraft Engine MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft engine MRO market share is predicted to increase by USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft turbofan engine market share is expected to increase by USD 629.51 million from 2021 to 2026.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aernnova Aerospace SA, AKKA Technologies SE, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, CTRM Sdn. Bhd., FACC AG, GKN Ltd., Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Business aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barnes Group Inc.

  • 10.4 Bombardier Inc.

  • 10.5 FACC AG

  • 10.6 GKN Ltd.

  • 10.7 Leonardo Spa

  • 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.9 Safran SA

  • 10.10 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Nordam Group LLC

  • 10.12 Triumph Group Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-engine-nacelle-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-3-barnes-group-inc-and-bombardier-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301638795.html

SOURCE Technavio

