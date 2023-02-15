Aircraft engines market size in America will grow by USD 7,573.11 million; Driven by growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft engines market size in America is forecast to increase by USD 7,573.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.63%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 21,121.66 million. The growth of the market will be driven by growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic, high spending on aircraft, and strategic partnership and collaboration. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled America Aircraft Engines Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aero Sport Power, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Continental Aerospace Technologies, Crane Co., Deltahawk Engines Inc., Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., The Williams Co. Inc., Viking Aircraft Engines, Aeromarine LSA, and Magellan Aerospace Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, and piston) and application (commercial aircraft, business jet, and military aircraft).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the turbofan segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the benefits offered by turbofans such as high efficiency, and quiet operations. With the growth in the number of aircraft and rising air traffic, the demand for turbofans will increase during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this aircraft engines market in America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft engines market in America between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft engines market in America and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft engines market in America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft engines market vendors in America

Aircraft Engines Market In America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7573.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.07 Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aero Sport Power, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Continental Aerospace Technologies, Crane Co., Deltahawk Engines Inc., Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., The Williams Co. Inc., Viking Aircraft Engines, Aeromarine LSA, and Magellan Aerospace Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aircraft engines market in Americas 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Turboshaft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Piston - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Business jet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aero Sport Power

12.4 Aeromarine LSA

12.5 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

12.6 Continental Aerospace Technologies

12.7 Deltahawk Engines Inc.

12.8 Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc.

12.9 General Electric Co.

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 IHI Corp.

12.12 MTU Aero Engines AG

12.13 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

12.14 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

12.15 Safran SA

12.16 Textron Inc.

12.17 The Williams Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

