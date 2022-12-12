Aircraft Exhaust System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1190.78 Million in 2028

Stratview Research

The Aircraft Exhaust System Market is expected to reach US$ 1190.78 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.19% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Exhaust System Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Exhaust System Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The increasing use of low drag, lightweight sound suppressant exhaust components

Aircraft exhaust systems majorly contribute to the total aircraft nacelle weight and drag.

The new low drag, lightweight exhaust components support in enhancing the fuel efficiency of aircraft.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aircraft Exhaust System Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By End-User Type (OEM, MRO),

By Component Type (Exhaust Cone, Exhaust Pipe, Exhaust Nozzle, APU Exhaust Liner, APU Exhaust Tube, Turbocharger, and Others),

By Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, General Aviation, Business Aviation, and Military Aviation),

By System Type (Engine Exhaust System, APU Exhaust System),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Aircraft Exhaust System Market Insights

Market Trends by Components Type

The market is segmented as exhaust cone, exhaust pipe, exhaust nozzle, APU exhaust liner, APU exhaust tube, turbocharger, and others. The exhaust nozzle segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Exhaust nozzle is constantly in demand as it is a part of any exhaust system which endures high temperature cycles and has to be repaired and replaced quite often.

Market Trends by End-Use Type

The market is segmented as OEM and MRO. The OEM segment is estimated to register a higher growth during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the increasing number of aircraft deliveries across the globe, driven by the rising global air passenger traffic. With escalating deliveries of new aircraft, the demand for aircraft exhaust systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, supported by replacement of aging fleets and the high demand for new aircraft. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increase in modernization agendas in the Asia Pacific’s aviation industry, which is likely to contribute to a high adoption of advanced aircraft exhaust systems.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft Exhaust System Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Ducommun Inc.

Esterline Technologies

Exotic Metals

Franke Industries

Sulzer Ltd.

GKN Aerospace

Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Industria De Turbo Propulsores

Ebara Corporation.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Exhaust System Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

