Aircraft Fairing Market to Hit USD 2.60 Billion by 2028 | Rising demand for Composite Aerostructures to Augment Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Aircraft Fairing Market Are Malibu Aerospace (U.S.), FACC AG (Austria), Daher (France), NORDAM (U.S.), Airbus (France), Boeing (U.S.), Avcorp (Canada), Barnes Group (U.S.), Royal Engineered Composites (U.S.), Fiber Dynamics Inc. (U.S.), FDC Composites (Canada), Kaman Aero systems (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aircraft fairing market size was USD 1.41 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.46 billion in 2021 to USD 2.60 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.59% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, Aircraft Fairing Market, 2021-2028”. Factors such as covering gaps and spaces to reduce both form drag and interference drag and improving appearance will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing passenger air traffic worldwide will increase the footprint of the market.

Report Coverage

The market report for aircraft fairing aims to provide our readers with a detailed analysis by presenting critical attributes such as leading companies, product types, and leading product applications. Additionally, the report also focuses on the ongoing industry developments & future market trends in order to pack a comprehensive read for our users. The report also contains factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-fairings-market-105857

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Malibu Aerospace (U.S.)

  • FACC AG (Austria)

  • Daher (France)

  • NORDAM (U.S.)

  • Airbus (France)

  • Boeing (U.S.)

  • Avcorp (Canada)

  • Barnes Group (U.S.)

  • Royal Engineered Composites (U.S.)

  • Fiber Dynamics Inc. (U.S.)

  • FDC Composites (Canada)

  • Kaman Aero systems (U.S.)

  • SAAB AB (Sweden)

  • Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

  • Shin Maywa (Japan)

  • Strata Manufacturing (UAE)

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 1.41  billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 2.60 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 8.59 % 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2017 - 2019

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Platform Type, By Application, and By Material

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Malibu Aerospace (U.S.), FACC AG (Austria), Daher (France), NORDAM (U.S.), Airbus (France), Boeing (U.S.), Avcorp (Canada), Barnes Group (U.S.), Royal Engineered Composites (U.S.), Fiber Dynamics Inc. (U.S.), FDC Composites (Canada), Kaman Aero systems (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-fairings-market-105857

Market Segments: 

On the basis of platform, the market can be divided into commercial, military, regional, and general aviation.

By application, the market can be broken down into fuselage, engine, control surfaces, radars and antenna, and landing gear.

With respect to material, the market can be segmented into aluminum, composite, and alloys.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising demand for Composite Aerostructures to Augment Market Growth

Factors such as increasing demand for lightweight aerostructures for doors, control surfaces, & fairings and rising requirements for short runway performance will boost the aircraft fairing market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing attainment of modern generation of airplanes and rising demand for low-cost carriers will increase the footprint of the market. Also, rising orders for commercial aircrafts and rising military spending by emerging economies will fuel the market’s growth.

However, a severe backlog in orders for aircraft fairing will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-fairings-market-105857

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Largest Market Share due to Prominent Key Players

North America will witness the largest aircraft fairing market share during the forecast period due to increasing usage of aircraft for commercial aircrafts and increasing presence of key players. Additionally, the region houses sizeable aircraft fleets and vast assembly lines for a higher volume of production. These factors will increase the footprint of the market.

Europe will contribute a significant market share in terms of global revenue due to presence of prominent players and increasing investments towards R&D activities.

The Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to expanding aviation sector.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Fairing Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Fairing Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Aircraft Fairing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

      • Commercial

      • Military

      • Regional

      • General Aviation

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Fuselage

      • Engine

      • Control Surfaces

      • Radars and Antenna

      • Landing Gear

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Aluminum

      • Composite

      • Alloys

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!       

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-fairings-market-105857

Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Collaborations to Bolster Market Position

The market for aircraft fairing is highly fragmented and dominant players in the market are often found capturing the lion share. Dominant players are striving to design and develop the latest aerostructures including fairings, control surfaces, and other structural components. In February 2021, Boeing announced that they would add a new production line for manufacturing the complex vertical Fin of 737-max family aircraft at their plant in Hyderabad, India. Others are focused on expanding their production capabilities, mostly in the region of Asia. Players are also focused on expanding their reach by employing strategic integration such as mergers & acquisitions & various collaborations.

Key Industry Development

  • April 2021: Tawazun Economic Council and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd agreed on an agreement with Strata Manufacturing (Strata) for a period of 7 years. Under the agreement, Pilatus will provide Strata with three additional work packages for the PC-24.

Read Related Insights:

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Growth, Share | Report, 2028

Aerostructures Market Size, Share | Global Analysis Report, 2028

Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast [2029]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


