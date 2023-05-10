Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Risk of Fire Accidents in Aircrafts and the Need to Ensure Passenger Safety Drives Demand
Global Market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems
Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fire Protection Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fire Detection Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$690.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fire Suppression Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Aircraft Fire Protection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$312.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$199.4 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Ltd.
Aerocon Engineering
Amerex Instruments, Inc.
Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
Gielle Group
H3R Aviation, Inc.
Halma PLC
Meggitt PLC
Siemens AG
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
243
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Increasing Focus on Air Travel Safety and Need to Curb Fire-related Incidents Fuels Growth in Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market
With Aircraft Manufacturers Shifting Focus onto Asia-Pacific, Tremendous Growth Potential Exists for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market
Competition
Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Leading Players for 2019E
Aircraft Fire Protection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Risk of Fire Accidents in Aircrafts and the Need to Ensure Passenger Safety Drives Demand for Fire Protection Systems
Recent Rise in Lithium-Ion Battery Fires on Airplanes: A Cause of Concern
Anticipated Rise in Aircraft Orders Against the Backdrop of Increasing Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market
Number of Annual Aircraft Orders for Airbus and Boeing for the Period 2010-2018
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037
Rising Demand for Air Travel and Increase in Air Passenger Traffic Necessitate New Aircrafts, Presetting Favorable Outlook for Fire Protection Systems
Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rapid Growth of Air Traffic: Percentage Annual Growth of Air Traffic Passenger Demand for the Years 2006 through 2019
Growing Worldwide Air Passenger Traffic: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded in Millions by Airlines for the Period 2004-2019
Fire Protection Systems Essential for Aircraft Engines
Aircraft Industry Continues to Search for Alternatives to Replace Halon in Fire Extinguishing Systems
EASA Intends to Ban Use of Halon Fire Extinguishers in Aircrafts
Fire Protection in Aircraft Hangars: A Significant Area of Focus
New Fire-Resistant Cargo Containers: Ensuring Greater Safety for Aircrafts
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fire Risks in Aircrafts
Aircraft Fire Protection System
Fire Detectors
Fire Extinguishers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zpuia
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900