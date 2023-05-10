Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Risk of Fire Accidents in Aircrafts and the Need to Ensure Passenger Safety Drives Demand

Company Logo

Global Market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fire Protection Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fire Detection Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$690.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fire Suppression Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Aircraft Fire Protection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$312.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$199.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Ltd.

Aerocon Engineering

Amerex Instruments, Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Gielle Group

H3R Aviation, Inc.

Halma PLC

Meggitt PLC

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Increasing Focus on Air Travel Safety and Need to Curb Fire-related Incidents Fuels Growth in Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market

With Aircraft Manufacturers Shifting Focus onto Asia-Pacific, Tremendous Growth Potential Exists for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market

Competition

Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Leading Players for 2019E

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Risk of Fire Accidents in Aircrafts and the Need to Ensure Passenger Safety Drives Demand for Fire Protection Systems

Recent Rise in Lithium-Ion Battery Fires on Airplanes: A Cause of Concern

Anticipated Rise in Aircraft Orders Against the Backdrop of Increasing Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market

Number of Annual Aircraft Orders for Airbus and Boeing for the Period 2010-2018

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037

Rising Demand for Air Travel and Increase in Air Passenger Traffic Necessitate New Aircrafts, Presetting Favorable Outlook for Fire Protection Systems

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rapid Growth of Air Traffic: Percentage Annual Growth of Air Traffic Passenger Demand for the Years 2006 through 2019

Growing Worldwide Air Passenger Traffic: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded in Millions by Airlines for the Period 2004-2019

Fire Protection Systems Essential for Aircraft Engines

Aircraft Industry Continues to Search for Alternatives to Replace Halon in Fire Extinguishing Systems

EASA Intends to Ban Use of Halon Fire Extinguishers in Aircrafts

Fire Protection in Aircraft Hangars: A Significant Area of Focus

New Fire-Resistant Cargo Containers: Ensuring Greater Safety for Aircrafts

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fire Risks in Aircrafts

Aircraft Fire Protection System

Fire Detectors

Fire Extinguishers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zpuia

