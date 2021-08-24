Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report on Aircraft Flight Control System 2021-2031: Market Segment by Component (Cockpit Controls, Primary Flight Control Computer, Secondary Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit (SAARU), Other Components) Market Segment by System (Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System, Military Fixed Flight Control System, Military UAV Flight Control System, Rotary Wing Flight Control System, Other System) Market Segment by Technology (Fly by Wire, Power by Wire, Hydromechanical Systems, Digital Fly by Wire, Trim Hydraulic Stabilizers Actuators, Other Technology) Market Segment by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing) Market Segment by End-User (Linefit Aircraft, Retrofit Aircraft) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global aircraft flight control system market was valued at US$9,087 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Rapid technological advancements are allowing more capabilities to be packed into smaller airframes, resulting in a surge in the number of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS) deployed on the battlefield. Because the employment of SUAS in combat is so new, no formal DoD-wide reporting protocols for SUAS flight hours have been established. As the capabilities of all types of UAS improve, countries continue to fund research and development, resulting in greater advancements and the ability to execute a wide range of tasks. Although intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are still the most common, UAS now undertake a variety of other functions as well. Electronic attack, drone attacks, suppression or destruction of enemy air defense, network node or communications relay, combat search and rescue, and variations on these themes have all extended their responsibilities.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aircraft Flight Control System Market?

Without any borders, the COVID-19 virus has spread worldwide. The result has been terrible economic and financial losses and serious uncertainties for all sectors, industries and parts of our life. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic and containment efforts, the huge fall in demand for air passenger transport (and freight to a lesser degree) threatens the survival of many enterprises, both for the air transport sector and the rest of the aviation industry, including many employment. In 2020, industry sales amounted to $328 billion, around 40% of last year. This is the same as in 2000 in nominal terms. It is anticipated that the industry will be smaller in the next few years and that traffic will not return to 2019 until 2024. The COVID 19 issue has generated a fresh set of loans, loan guarantees, wage subsidies, and equity injections which raises questions about competitiveness and effective use of public resources while the aviation industry has frequent targets of policy.

What are the current market drivers?

Growing Demand for Fighter Aircraft in the Global Market

The global combat aircraft market is expected to be strong in the coming decade, with total revenue of $493.14 billion expected between 2017 and 2026. Modernization programmes, such as AESA radar, active protection systems, electronic countermeasure systems, and electronic warfare-oriented upgrades, will account for about 35% of future contract chances. The remainder will be procurement opportunities, primarily for 4.5+ and 5th generation aircraft.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems' Military Involvement Is Expanding At An Unprecedented Rate

Rapid technological advancements are allowing more capabilities to be packed into smaller airframes, resulting in a surge in the number of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS) deployed on the battlefield. Because the employment of SUAS in combat is so new, no formal DoD-wide reporting protocols for SUAS flight hours have been established. As the capabilities of all types of UAS improve, countries continue to fund research and development, resulting in greater advancements and the ability to execute a wide range of tasks. Although intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are still the most common, UAS now undertake a variety of other functions as well. Electronic attack, drone attacks, suppression or destruction of enemy air defense, network node or communications relay, combat search and rescue, and variations on these themes have all extended their responsibilities.

Where are the market opportunities?

The emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and Latin America

One of the significant changes for the growth of the aircraft flight control system market is the emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. Some of the new aircraft manufacturing businesses include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) (China), Embraer SA (Brazil), and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Japan). COMAC makes commercial, business, and regional aircraft, while Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation manufactures regional aircraft. Due to rising air passenger traffic around the world, increased demand for commercial aircraft, business jets, and regional transport aircraft is predicted to generate growth prospects for new aircraft manufacturers, resulting in an increase in production. As a result, greater demand for aircraft flight control systems is projected over the forecast period, providing a potential opportunity for the aircraft flight control system market .

Advanced Air Mobility Market Outlook Charged with Opportunity

For decades, futurists have fantasised about "flying automobiles" that are easier and more manoeuvrable than helicopters and available to the general public. Many aeronautical technologies are combining to assist a number of companies in developing small passenger electric aircraft as early as 2023. It's no secret that Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will be a strong competitive industry, with traditional aircraft builders, nimble startups, and OEM systems vendors all laying out their visions for the future. This new market aspires to transport passengers and cargo through urban, suburban, and regional settings at lower altitudes. More- or all-electric technology will be used in aircraft to address these needs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aircraft flight control system market are Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Safran SA, BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Saab AB, Woodward, Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thales SA, Liebherr Group, General Atomics, GE Aviation, Mecaer Aviation Group (MAG), Sitec Aerospace, LORD Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

