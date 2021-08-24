U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.60
    +7.07 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,400.82
    +65.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,999.92
    +57.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.99
    +11.69 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.44
    +1.80 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7290
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,105.90
    -1,421.85 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.31
    -44.39 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·8 min read

Visiongain has launched a new report on Aircraft Flight Control System 2021-2031: Market Segment by Component (Cockpit Controls, Primary Flight Control Computer, Secondary Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit (SAARU), Other Components) Market Segment by System (Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System, Military Fixed Flight Control System, Military UAV Flight Control System, Rotary Wing Flight Control System, Other System) Market Segment by Technology (Fly by Wire, Power by Wire, Hydromechanical Systems, Digital Fly by Wire, Trim Hydraulic Stabilizers Actuators, Other Technology) Market Segment by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing) Market Segment by End-User (Linefit Aircraft, Retrofit Aircraft) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global aircraft flight control system market was valued at US$9,087 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/flight-control-system-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Rapid technological advancements are allowing more capabilities to be packed into smaller airframes, resulting in a surge in the number of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS) deployed on the battlefield. Because the employment of SUAS in combat is so new, no formal DoD-wide reporting protocols for SUAS flight hours have been established. As the capabilities of all types of UAS improve, countries continue to fund research and development, resulting in greater advancements and the ability to execute a wide range of tasks. Although intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are still the most common, UAS now undertake a variety of other functions as well. Electronic attack, drone attacks, suppression or destruction of enemy air defense, network node or communications relay, combat search and rescue, and variations on these themes have all extended their responsibilities.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aircraft Flight Control System Market?

Without any borders, the COVID-19 virus has spread worldwide. The result has been terrible economic and financial losses and serious uncertainties for all sectors, industries and parts of our life. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic and containment efforts, the huge fall in demand for air passenger transport (and freight to a lesser degree) threatens the survival of many enterprises, both for the air transport sector and the rest of the aviation industry, including many employment. In 2020, industry sales amounted to $328 billion, around 40% of last year. This is the same as in 2000 in nominal terms. It is anticipated that the industry will be smaller in the next few years and that traffic will not return to 2019 until 2024. The COVID 19 issue has generated a fresh set of loans, loan guarantees, wage subsidies, and equity injections which raises questions about competitiveness and effective use of public resources while the aviation industry has frequent targets of policy.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 543+ page report provides 351 tables and 339 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global aircraft flight control system market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Aircraft Flight Control System. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, system, technology, platform, end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing aircraft flight control system market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Growing Demand for Fighter Aircraft in the Global Market

The global combat aircraft market is expected to be strong in the coming decade, with total revenue of $493.14 billion expected between 2017 and 2026. Modernization programmes, such as AESA radar, active protection systems, electronic countermeasure systems, and electronic warfare-oriented upgrades, will account for about 35% of future contract chances. The remainder will be procurement opportunities, primarily for 4.5+ and 5th generation aircraft.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems' Military Involvement Is Expanding At An Unprecedented Rate

Rapid technological advancements are allowing more capabilities to be packed into smaller airframes, resulting in a surge in the number of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS) deployed on the battlefield. Because the employment of SUAS in combat is so new, no formal DoD-wide reporting protocols for SUAS flight hours have been established. As the capabilities of all types of UAS improve, countries continue to fund research and development, resulting in greater advancements and the ability to execute a wide range of tasks. Although intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are still the most common, UAS now undertake a variety of other functions as well. Electronic attack, drone attacks, suppression or destruction of enemy air defense, network node or communications relay, combat search and rescue, and variations on these themes have all extended their responsibilities.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/flight-control-system-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

The emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and Latin America

One of the significant changes for the growth of the aircraft flight control system market is the emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. Some of the new aircraft manufacturing businesses include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) (China), Embraer SA (Brazil), and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Japan). COMAC makes commercial, business, and regional aircraft, while Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation manufactures regional aircraft. Due to rising air passenger traffic around the world, increased demand for commercial aircraft, business jets, and regional transport aircraft is predicted to generate growth prospects for new aircraft manufacturers, resulting in an increase in production. As a result, greater demand for aircraft flight control systems is projected over the forecast period, providing a potential opportunity for the aircraft flight control system market.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Outlook Charged with Opportunity

For decades, futurists have fantasised about "flying automobiles" that are easier and more manoeuvrable than helicopters and available to the general public. Many aeronautical technologies are combining to assist a number of companies in developing small passenger electric aircraft as early as 2023. It's no secret that Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will be a strong competitive industry, with traditional aircraft builders, nimble startups, and OEM systems vendors all laying out their visions for the future. This new market aspires to transport passengers and cargo through urban, suburban, and regional settings at lower altitudes. More- or all-electric technology will be used in aircraft to address these needs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aircraft flight control system market are Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Safran SA, BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Saab AB, Woodward, Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thales SA, Liebherr Group, General Atomics, GE Aviation, Mecaer Aviation Group (MAG), Sitec Aerospace, LORD Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the aircraft flight control system market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Aviation Electronics Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun
Commercial Director
Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 207 549 9987
USA Tel: 00 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: 00 353 1 695 0006
Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Are Rallying. Here’s What Comes Next.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Southwest Airlines Struggles to Gain Altitude on Its Charts

    During Monday's "Mad Money" program Jim Cramer told viewers that as travel picks up that's good news for the airlines and cruise lines. Bottom line strategy: The fundamental story for LUV may be improving but the technical picture is still pointed lower.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases on Broad Profit Taking

    Existing home sales rise in July

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Occidental Extends U.S. Work From Home at Least Through October

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South. U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered is in Houston, and its also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city. “Based on public health data, and out of an abundance of caution, we have extend

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Materials Stocks for September 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

    On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • As XPO Logistics Spins Off GXO Logistics, Let's Check the Charts

    Breakups are a great way for companies to unlock a lot of value, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday evening. Cramer's long been a fan of XPO Logistics. Prices have dipped slightly in recent days but it is now back above the rising 50-day moving average line.