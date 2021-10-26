U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Aircraft Fuel Ignition Mitigation Leader, Jetaire Group, Receives Coveted 2021 EPPS Aviation Award

·2 min read

Michael Williams, CEO and President of Jetaire Group Honored with Aerospace Industry Lifetime Achievement Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Williams, the CEO and President for Jetaire Group, was awarded the 2021 EPPS Aviation Lifetime Achievement Award during an event hosted by the Atlanta Aero Club on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The coveted EPPS Aviation award recognizes those within the aviation community that have made significant contributions to the aerospace industry in the State of Georgia. Previous winners include Gulfstream and Delta Airlines.

Atlanta Aero Club President, Steve Champness, a Georgia Hall of Fame inductee, presented Williams the 2021 EPPS Award alongside Epps Aviation President and industry legend, Patrick Epps.

"There are some truly remarkable people within the aviation industry, and Michael Williams is no exception," said Atlanta Aero Club President, Steve Champness. "He's made this world a safer place, and we're thrilled to see him recognized as the 2021 EPPS Award winner," he added.

Jetaire Group is a full-service aerospace engineering and manufacturing firm that provides safety products and services to the aviation industry. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Jetaire Group is best known for pioneering INVICTA, a patented aircraft fuel ignition mitigation system that utilizes a proprietary reticulated polyurethane foam system that reduces the incidence of fuel tank explosions caused by heated fuel vapor, tank rupture, lightning strike, and static discharge. Jetaire Group's unique INVICTA systems allows commercial airlines to comply with FAR 25.981 and FTFR Rule certification requirements within U.S. and international markets.

"As a pilot and aerospace engineer, I am passionate about aviation safety, and the legacy I seek to leave behind is that, through my craft, I made the world safer," said Michael Williams, CEO and President of Jetaire Group. "I'm honored to be recognized as the 2021 EPPS Award winner."

Jetaire Group's aircraft fuel ignition mitigation system, INVICTA has been installed in Airbus and Boeing aircrafts worldwide. Jetaire Group's 35-year reputation and aviation engineering expertise has made them a trusted leader in supporting the aerospace industry around the world. To learn more about Jetaire Group or to schedule an interview, please contact Joanne Sanders at jsanders@ewisecommunications.com or visit jetairegroup.com.

About Jetaire Group:

Jetaire Group, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia is an award-winning aerospace manufacturing, avionics safety, and aviation engineering firm that specializes in aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation, FAR 25.981, and FTFR Rule compliance. As FAA, EASA, AFAC or ANAC aircraft fuel tank safety compliance experts and experienced aerospace engineers, for more than 35 years Jetaire Group has been trusted by aviation companies in 58 countries around the world.

Media Contact:

Joanne Sanders
404-644-2779
322242@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-fuel-ignition-mitigation-leader-jetaire-group-receives-coveted-2021-epps-aviation-award-301409072.html

SOURCE Jetaire Group

