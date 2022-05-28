U.S. markets closed

Aircraft Hangar Market Size to grow by USD 1.04 billion | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft hangar market has been segmented by product (fixed installed hangar and portable installed hangar) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). By product, the fixed installed hangar segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in commercial aviation, modernization of aircraft fleets and airports, increasing fleet capacity, and rising procurement of new aircraft are propelling the demand for fixed installed aircraft hangars.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Hangar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Hangar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.04 bn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47, according to Technavio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the market, View our Sample Report Now

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The growing preference for the rental model is one of the trends in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The rise in construction of airports is driving the aircraft hangar market growth. However, factors such as design and construction-related constraints may challenge the market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.26%.

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Scope

The aircraft hangar market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants.

For more details about other vendors and the key vendor offerings, View our Sample Report Now

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft hangar market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aircraft hangar market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aircraft hangar market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft hangar market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports:

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Hangar Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.26

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AECOM

  • 10.4 Alaska Structures

  • 10.5 Allied Steel Buildings Inc.

  • 10.6 ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc.

  • 10.7 DIUK ARCHES Ltd.

  • 10.8 FulFab Inc.

  • 10.9 JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd.

  • 10.10 Pfeifer Holding GmbH

  • 10.11 Rubb Buildings Ltd

  • 10.12 The Korte Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-hangar-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-04-billion--technavio-301555782.html

SOURCE Technavio

