Aircraft Hangar Market Size to grow by USD 1.04 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft hangar market has been segmented by product (fixed installed hangar and portable installed hangar) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). By product, the fixed installed hangar segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in commercial aviation, modernization of aircraft fleets and airports, increasing fleet capacity, and rising procurement of new aircraft are propelling the demand for fixed installed aircraft hangars.
The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.04 bn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47, according to Technavio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the market, View our Sample Report Now
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
The growing preference for the rental model is one of the trends in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The rise in construction of airports is driving the aircraft hangar market growth. However, factors such as design and construction-related constraints may challenge the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.26%.
Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Scope
The aircraft hangar market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants.
For more details about other vendors and the key vendor offerings, View our Sample Report Now
Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft hangar market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the aircraft hangar market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the aircraft hangar market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft hangar market vendors
We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Related Reports:
Reusable Launch Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Aircraft Hangar Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.26
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, UK, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AECOM
10.4 Alaska Structures
10.5 Allied Steel Buildings Inc.
10.6 ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc.
10.7 DIUK ARCHES Ltd.
10.8 FulFab Inc.
10.9 JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd.
10.10 Pfeifer Holding GmbH
10.11 Rubb Buildings Ltd
10.12 The Korte Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-hangar-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-04-billion--technavio-301555782.html
SOURCE Technavio