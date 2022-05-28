Aircraft Hangar Market Size to grow by USD 1.04 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft hangar market has been segmented by product (fixed installed hangar and portable installed hangar) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). By product, the fixed installed hangar segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in commercial aviation, modernization of aircraft fleets and airports, increasing fleet capacity, and rising procurement of new aircraft are propelling the demand for fixed installed aircraft hangars.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Hangar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.04 bn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47, according to Technavio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing preference for the rental model is one of the trends in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rise in construction of airports is driving the aircraft hangar market growth. However, factors such as design and construction-related constraints may challenge the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.26%.

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Scope

The aircraft hangar market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants.

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft hangar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft hangar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft hangar market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft hangar market vendors

Aircraft Hangar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

