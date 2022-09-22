U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.03
    -32.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,048.85
    -134.93 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,058.92
    -161.27 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.11
    -37.05 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    +1.05 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    +4.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2790
    -1.7570 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,949.39
    -295.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.74
    +3.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.48
    -84.16 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the aircraft hydraulic system market are Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dynex/Rivett Inc. , Liebherr-International AG, Woodward Inc. , Triumph Group Inc. , Moog Inc. , Arkwin Industries Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317659/?utm_source=GNW
, Safran S.A., Hycom Engineering, and Senior plc.

The global aircraft hydraulic system market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2021 to $1.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The aircraft hydraulic system market is expected to reach $2.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The aircraft hydraulic system market consists of sales of aircraft hydraulic systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control and manage equipment such as brakes, flaps, and thrust reversers in air crafts.Aircraft hydraulic systems refer to the system that performs the function of moving and actuating landing gears in an aircraft.

This helps in creating force and transmitting pressure on every part and helps the aircraft fly high.

The main types of aircraft hydraulic systems are open-center and closed-center.The open-center aircraft hydraulic system is used to pump and circulate the fluid from the reservoir to the selector valves and back to the reservoir.

It refers to an open center system that helps in fluid flow and has no pressure in the system when the actuating mechanisms are idle.This system may work for any number of subsystems.

The various components include reservoirs, pumps, valves, hydraulic fuses, accumulators, actuators, and others.The several fluid types involved are vegetable-based, petroleum-based, and synthetic-based, which have various wing types such as fixed-wing and rotary-wing.

They are used by various end-users, such as the air force, commercial and general aviation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the aircraft hydraulic system market in 2021. The regions covered in the aircraft hydraulic system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The aircraft hydraulic system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft hydraulic system market statistics, including aircraft hydraulic system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft hydraulic system market share, detailed aircraft hydraulic system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft hydraulic system industry. This aircraft hydraulic system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

An increase in the usage of larger commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft hydraulic system market going forward.The term "larger-sized commercial aircraft" refers to aircraft that carry 12,500 pounds.

Aircraft hydraulics help to achieve the essential consistency for large-scale aircraft and also lower the cooling cost and increase the load handling capacity. For instance, according to the Bureau of Transportation, a US-based department of transportation, in May 2021, the U.S. airlines carried 607% more scheduled service passengers than in May 2020, and large airlines’ passenger travel has increased from 8 million in 2020 to 56.6 million in 2021. Therefore, the increase in usage of larger commercial aircraft is driving the growth of the aircraft hydraulic system market.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft hydraulic system market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2019, Door Engineering, a US-based company that manufactures hydraulic systems for the aviation industry, launched its new premier hydraulic door system for aviation applications.This is designed to outlast and outperform all other hydraulically operated doors in aircraft.

This works on a single-panel, hydraulic door system, which is easy to control.It uses a Smart Door Technology upgrade, which allows for a soft-start open and close that is unique to this hydraulic door.

This technology eliminates the need for continuous button holding and instead provides a one-touch door function that allows you to pause the door in any position and then open or close it as needed.

In June 2021, Eaton, a US-based power management company, acquired Cobham Mission Systems for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Eaton’s objective is to use power management technology and services to improve people’s lives and the environment, while also positioning their aerospace company for the future.

Cobham is a UK-based aerospace company that manufactures hydraulic systems.

The countries covered in the aircraft hydraulic system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317659/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    There are a lot of companies in the technology sector that put up strong results and are likely to have promising futures and positive shareholder returns. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have seen their stock prices take a hit in 2022, but each has an important growth driver that will accelerate shareholder value. CrowdStrike is a leader in artificial intelligence-driven, cloud-based security software that is winning over businesses at an impressive pace.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Buying dividend stocks when they've fallen in value can be advantageous to investors because not only can you lock in a higher-than-usual yield, but you can also set yourself up for some gains in the future. As long as the business remains sound and its financials are strong, buying a dividend stock near its low could be a move that pays off significantly for you in the long run. A couple of stocks that offer impressive yields and are near their 52-week lows are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN).

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Airbnb (ABNB) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Airbnb (ABNB) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Market Could be “Flat” for 10 Years: Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 10 Defensive Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Druckenmiller’s latest market prediction and his 10 defensive stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 5 Defensive Stock Picks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, having […]

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

    The stock market witnessed a brutal sell-off last week as investors went into panic mode following a surprise spike in inflation for the month of August. The month-over-month increase came in at 0.1%. Economists were expecting prices to decline 0.1% over July and were looking for a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Semiconductor Stocks: 10 Biggest Losers in September

    In this article, we discuss semiconductor stocks and the 10 biggest losers in September. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks, go directly to Semiconductor Stocks: 5 Biggest Losers in September. Semiconductor stocks have started free falling as recession fears and concerns about softening demand hit the industry. The worsening macro environment […]

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $8.60, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Oil Shipper Euronav Has Broken Out of a Large Base Pattern

    Euronav NV is an Antwerp-based independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise for the past 12 months and confirms the price gains we have seen. The weekly OBV line has been on the rise for about 18 months and supports the price gains.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.