ReportLinker

Major players in the aircraft hydraulic system market are Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dynex/Rivett Inc. , Liebherr-International AG, Woodward Inc. , Triumph Group Inc. , Moog Inc. , Arkwin Industries Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317659/?utm_source=GNW

, Safran S.A., Hycom Engineering, and Senior plc.



The global aircraft hydraulic system market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2021 to $1.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The aircraft hydraulic system market is expected to reach $2.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The aircraft hydraulic system market consists of sales of aircraft hydraulic systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control and manage equipment such as brakes, flaps, and thrust reversers in air crafts.Aircraft hydraulic systems refer to the system that performs the function of moving and actuating landing gears in an aircraft.



This helps in creating force and transmitting pressure on every part and helps the aircraft fly high.



The main types of aircraft hydraulic systems are open-center and closed-center.The open-center aircraft hydraulic system is used to pump and circulate the fluid from the reservoir to the selector valves and back to the reservoir.



It refers to an open center system that helps in fluid flow and has no pressure in the system when the actuating mechanisms are idle.This system may work for any number of subsystems.



The various components include reservoirs, pumps, valves, hydraulic fuses, accumulators, actuators, and others.The several fluid types involved are vegetable-based, petroleum-based, and synthetic-based, which have various wing types such as fixed-wing and rotary-wing.



They are used by various end-users, such as the air force, commercial and general aviation.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the aircraft hydraulic system market in 2021. The regions covered in the aircraft hydraulic system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The aircraft hydraulic system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft hydraulic system market statistics, including aircraft hydraulic system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft hydraulic system market share, detailed aircraft hydraulic system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft hydraulic system industry. This aircraft hydraulic system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in the usage of larger commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft hydraulic system market going forward.The term "larger-sized commercial aircraft" refers to aircraft that carry 12,500 pounds.



Aircraft hydraulics help to achieve the essential consistency for large-scale aircraft and also lower the cooling cost and increase the load handling capacity. For instance, according to the Bureau of Transportation, a US-based department of transportation, in May 2021, the U.S. airlines carried 607% more scheduled service passengers than in May 2020, and large airlines’ passenger travel has increased from 8 million in 2020 to 56.6 million in 2021. Therefore, the increase in usage of larger commercial aircraft is driving the growth of the aircraft hydraulic system market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft hydraulic system market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2019, Door Engineering, a US-based company that manufactures hydraulic systems for the aviation industry, launched its new premier hydraulic door system for aviation applications.This is designed to outlast and outperform all other hydraulically operated doors in aircraft.



This works on a single-panel, hydraulic door system, which is easy to control.It uses a Smart Door Technology upgrade, which allows for a soft-start open and close that is unique to this hydraulic door.



This technology eliminates the need for continuous button holding and instead provides a one-touch door function that allows you to pause the door in any position and then open or close it as needed.



In June 2021, Eaton, a US-based power management company, acquired Cobham Mission Systems for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Eaton’s objective is to use power management technology and services to improve people’s lives and the environment, while also positioning their aerospace company for the future.



Cobham is a UK-based aerospace company that manufactures hydraulic systems.



The countries covered in the aircraft hydraulic system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



