Aircraft Ice Protection System Market to grow by USD 1.44 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the aircraft ice protection system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aircraft ice protection system market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Commercial aviation is the leading segment in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%.
Who are the top players in the market?
Curtiss Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Liebherr International AG, Meggitt Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft. However, the frequent maintenance requirements will impede the growth of the market.
How big is the European market?
30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Curtiss Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Liebherr International AG, Meggitt Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft, the increasing procurement of new-generation aircraft, and the R and D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitates the integration of advanced systems will offer immense growth opportunities, the frequent maintenance requirements are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this aircraft ice protection system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aircraft ice protection system market report covers the following areas:
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Size
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Trends
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the R and D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitate the integration of advanced systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Aircraft Ice Protection System Market growth during the next few years.
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft ice protection system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the aircraft ice protection system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the aircraft ice protection system market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft ice protection system market vendors
