U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.15
    -59.18 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,521.78
    -575.48 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,084.98
    -42.86 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.59
    -31.17 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.03
    -9.40 (-8.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -35.40 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0256
    -0.0168 (-1.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8040
    -0.0850 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1930
    -0.0174 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6950
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,446.25
    -342.90 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.91
    -19.11 (-4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Aircraft Interface Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform, Connectivity, Fit Type, and Aircraft Type

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Aircraft Interface Device market is projected to reach US$ 354. 10 million by 2028 from US$ 174. 06 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11. 5% from 2022 to 2028. There has been significant growth in the commercial aviation industry in the past decade.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Interface Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform, Connectivity, Fit Type, and Aircraft Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289879/?utm_source=GNW
The airlines in the developed and developing nations are ordering a high number of aircraft to meet the constantly rising air travel demand.

Owing to the continuously growing disposable income among the global population, the need for air travel is also increasing rapidly.Commercial air traffic is anticipated to maintain a constant growth rate, despite various challenges, such as rising aviation fuel costs and technical faults causing accidents.

These factors are propelling the growth of the aircraft interface device market.

As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global commercial aviation passenger count in 2020 accounted for 1.8 billion, which is expected to rise to 7.8 billion by 2036. According to Boeing’s commercial market output report, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the highest revenue-generating region, with a contribution of 33% to the global passenger count in 2019, and it is expected to contribute up to 41% by 2040. Additionally, the aviation industry is adopting advanced information technologies, which are anticipated to transform the decision-making capability of the industry and make the new implementations faster than before. The aircraft interface devices analysis through the European Federation of Biotechnology (EFB) uses thousands of distinct software algorithms to process radar data and raw flight plans from the ATC air traffic control system (ATC). Pertaining to these benefits, the aircraft interface device market is growing due to increase awareness related to the same.

The transition toward machine learning and increasing use of artificial intelligence to leverage big data is expected to provide the aircraft interface devices with technology to enhance their predictive analysis capabilities.Through these capabilities, the manufacturers are improving the usability of the cockpit EFB and replacing paper charts with computer screens and tablets in the cockpits.

The demand for advanced technology drives the airline industry and demands more integration of such techniques to get a smarter cockpit.The smarter cockpit helps provide better communication with ground support staff, including maintenance and dispatcher’s personnel, for making better decisions associated with flight performance and weather avoidance for efficient operations and better fuel efficiency.

These factors are further contributing to the growth of the aircraft interface device market.


COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Interface Device Market
North America is among the worst-hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic.There has been a disruption in the supply chains of many industries due to restrictions on logistics operations and the closing of manufacturing facilities.

The outbreak in the region hampered the performance of the aircraft interface device market.North America has outperformed the rest of the world from 2012 to 2019, with its airlines making a total profit of US$ 44 billion.

However, the pandemic did not spare the aviation sector in the country, as it bore a financial loss of US$ 63 billion in 2020.The North American aviation industry, especially the US, was already experiencing severe challenges caused by the B737 Max issue, which has been exacerbated by the massive emergence of COVID-19.

The coupled outcome of both the issues is a demand drop, supply disruptions, financial stress, and labor impairment. This, in turn, negatively impacted the North America aircraft interface device market.

With over ~20,000 flights a day and ~600 million passengers flying every year, Europe accredits with having the world’s busiest airspace.The robust Europe economy and rise in demand for air traffic in the region are significant factors that primarily drive the need for aircraft interface devices.

The demand for new modern aircraft in the commercial and military aircraft module is driving the aircraft interface device market in the region.The economic stability in the region is helping the airliners and the defense forces procure more aircraft to meet the demand for air travel and strengthen military forces.

Similarly, the military sector also increased its military aircraft procurement over the years. The trend is expected to continue over the years, which would bolster the aircraft interface device market.

According to data published by IATA, European airlines carried ~389.9 million passengers in 2020. Such factors influence the rise in the manufacturing of aircraft and aircraft components. For instance, Germany announced plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules aircraft in 2018. Germany and France are also seeking to construct a joint manufacturing plant for C 130J Hercules aircraft to provide additional power to their air forces, keeping the costs within limits. These investments are contributing to the growth of the aircraft interface device market. Similarly, new facilities for aircraft development are being built by manufacturers across the region. For instance, in May 2020, Boeing opened its first European manufacturing site in the UK. All these factors are contributing to the Europe aircraft interface device market growth.

The key players operating in the global aircraft interface device market profiled in this market study include Thales Group; Honeywell International, Inc.; AMETEK; Boeing; and Collins Aerospace.

The overall aircraft interface device market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the market research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the aircraft interface device market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the aircraft interface device market size with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights about the topic.

The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the aircraft interface device market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289879/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • Oil Plummets to Near $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped alongside broader markets as investors grew more anxious about signs of a rapidly deteriorating US economic outlook. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflatio

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Oil Prices Could Fall $40 This Year if Recession Hits, Citi Says

    Crude oil prices may drop to $65 a barrel this year if a recession strikes in the second half, analysts at Citi said. If history is any guide, oil prices will fall back sharply after spiking and slamming the brakes on economic growth. In the 2007-2008 financial crisis, oil prices peaked at more than $160 a barrel and then quickly fell below $40 a barrel.

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs, and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record as Demand Seen Robust

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Wall Street pushes up Exxon forecasts as refining margins soar

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second quarter profit estimates after a securities filing showed a $5 billion gain from selling motor fuels compared with the first quarter. The U.S. largest oil producer on Friday signaled soaring fuel, crude and natural gas sales could generate a record quarterly profit of more than $16 billion. Analysts raised quarterly profit outlook to about $4.02 per share, up from $2.99 a share prior to the late Friday securities filing.

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Tesla loses electric car crown to Chinese rival backed by Warren Buffett

    A Chinese firm backed by Warren Buffett has stolen Tesla's crown after selling more electric cars in the first half of this year than Elon Musk's company.

  • Germany to Bail Out Energy Suppliers Ahead of Winter Without Russian Gas

    The country paved the way for injecting billions of taxpayer money into embattled energy suppliers, as Berlin races for a stop to Russian natural-gas imports—a scenario many economists think would trigger a severe recession.