Aircraft Interface Device Market Worth $354.10Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners

The aircraft interface device market size is projected to reach $354.10 Million by 2028 from $174.06 Million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Aircraft Interface Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Hardware and Software), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), Fit Type (Line Fit and Retrofit), and Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing)”, the global aircraft interface device (AID) market growth is driven by the growth in manufacturing of military aircraft, rising investment by developing countries such as India to develop LCCs, the aircraft interface devices analysis through the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) uses thousands of distinct software algorithms to process radar data and raw flight plans from the air traffic control (ATC) system owing to the benefits of the system, the aircraft OEMs are consistently emphasizing on installing advanced AIDs on their models. In 2021 the North America had a larger share of revenues in the AID market, estimated at 36.7% and is expected to dominate the AID market in the forecast period.


The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004966/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 174.06 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 354.10 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

194

No. Tables

106

No. of Charts & Figures

81

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Platform, Connectivity, Fit Type, and Aircraft Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Aircraft Interface Device Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
The key aircraft interface device market players include Thales Group; Honeywell International, Inc.; AMETEK, Boeing, and Collins Aerospace. In addition to these players, there are several other important players operating in the aircraft interface device market—such as Viasat, Inc.; Astronics Corporation; Anuvu; Carlisle Companies Incorporated; and SCI Technology, Inc.—which were analyzed during the course of this market research study.


Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004966/


In 2017, Teledyne Controls and Avionics Support Group, Inc. (ASG) signed a joint marketing agreement to promote Teledyne's GroundLink AID+ Aircraft Interface Device (AID) solution alongside ASG's proven range of patented Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) mounting and power devices to provide a complete connectivity solution.

In 2019, Viasat Inc, a global communications firm, and Teledyne Controls LLC, a renowned manufacturer of advanced avionics systems, announced a collaboration to deliver real-time linked flight deck services to commercial airlines. Airlines can off-load Quick Access Recorder (QAR) data and reliably stream Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) signals from the flight deck using Viasat's IFC system in conjunction with Teledyne's Aircraft Interface Device (AID).

The quest for advanced technologies, robust systems, and rugged products continues to rise in the military sector globally. The defense forces positively accept the technological advancements in the field of military aircraft in developed and developing regions. The procurement of technologically advanced military aircraft has bolstered over the years, flourishing the aircraft component manufacturing market. As military aircraft travel through harsh and rough environments, the demand for efficient aircraft tracking systems, aircraft health monitoring systems, and quick access recording is high. The aircraft interface devices have simplified the procedures of flight tracking and aircraft health monitoring among the military forces, thereby boosting the aircraft interface device market size.


Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE


The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, and construction industries, among others. The tremendous spread of SARS-CoV-2 has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on the movement of vehicles and humans. Travel restrictions, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns led to adverse effects on economies and industries in various countries. Such restrictions on commercial and industrial activities resulted in disruptions in supply chains and reduced production of commodities, goods, and services, thereby hampering the aircraft interface device market growth globally. Further, restrictions on foreign trades due to the lockdown of international borders, nonoperational distribution channels, and other precautionary measures by governments for public health and safety hampered the economies worldwide.

Global aircraft manufacturing or retrofitting industry is possessed with large number of well-established companies across the globe. Owing to this, the bargaining power of buyers in the aircraft interface device market is high at present, however, the bargaining power of buyers is estimated to reduce to moderate level in the coming years. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bombardier, Dassault, Bell Helicopters and Textron Systems compete among each other to provide the customers with the best products and attributing to this, the aircraft manufacturing companies switch aircraft component contractors over a period of time, in order to enhance the systems.


Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004966


Due to the presence of large number of aircraft manufacturers in the industry, the demand for aircraft interface devices in the aircraft interface device market is increasing rapidly, as a result, the aircraft manufacturers award the aircraft interface device manufacturers with minimum amount of contract. Thales Group; Honeywell International, Inc.; AMETEK, Boeing, and Collins Aerospace are among the key players profiled during the study of the aircraft interface device market.

The aircraft interface device market is segmented based on platform, connectivity, fit type, aircraft type, and geography. Based on platform, the aircraft interface device market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on connectivity, the aircraft interface device market is categorized into wired and wireless. By fit type, the aircraft interface device market is bifurcated into line fit and retrofit. Based on aircraft type, the aircraft interface device market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing. Based on geography, the aircraft interface device market is primarily segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.


Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004966/





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Advanced Airport Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Airport Communications, Airport Management Software, Car Parking Systems, Airport Digital Signage Systems, Landing Aids Guidance and Lighting, Passenger Baggage and Cargo Handling Control Systems, Others); Airport Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV) and Geography

Electronic Flight Bag Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components (Hardware, Software); Installation Type (Portable, Installed); Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military); Application (E-Documents, Charts, Video Surveillance, Airport Moving Maps, Others) and Geography

Air Traffic Control Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Hardware, Software); Center (Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Flight Service Station (FSS), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN)); Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation); End-user (Defense, Commercial) and Geography

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Device Type (Radar Devices, Simulator Devices, Proximity Devices, Information System Devices, Safety & Navigational Devices); Application (Navigation, Communication, and Surveillance)

Digital Air Traffic Control Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components (Hardware, Software); Airport Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV) and Geography

Tactical Air Controller System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Airspace (Air Route Traffic Control Centers, Terminal Radar Approach Control, Air Traffic Control Tower, Remote Tower); Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation) and Geography





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/aircraft-interface-device-market


