Aircraft Interface Devices Global Market Report 2023: Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments
Global Aircraft Interface Devices Market to Reach $476.4 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Interface Devices estimated at US$181.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Civil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$320.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Military segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Aircraft Interface Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Interface Device (AID): An Introductory Prelude
Robust Growth on the Cards for AID Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Strongly Suggests High-Growth Opportunities
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points Towards Strong Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New Aircraft
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Surging Orders for Sophisticated Fighter Aircraft and UAVs
Aircraft Interface Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Northbound Trajectory in Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM) Vertical Generates Parallel Opportunities to AID Solutions
Critical Importance of Flight Data Monitoring & Management Widens AID's Use Case
AID Market Senses High Growth Opportunities by Dint of Growing Role of Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) in Modern Aircraft
EFB with Real-Time Reporting Capabilities Set to Amplify Deployments: Select Recent Developments in Real-Time EFB Vertical
Pacelab FPO EFB from PACE to Provide Real-Time Flight Optimisation Updates
SITAONAIR's EFB App to Deliver Real-Time Weather on SB-S
Latest FAA Guidelines Further Widen the Role of EFBs
Steady Growth Forecasts for EFBs
Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments
Rise of High-Speed Communication Networks in Modern Aircraft
Telecom Companies & Aerospace IT Vendors Come Together to Deliver Advanced Connectivity Solutions: A Review of Select Best-in-Class Aircraft Communication Platforms
Panasonic NEXT Online Offers High-Performance Connectivity in Passenger, Crew & Flight Deck Applications
European Aviation Network: High-Quality Pan-Europe Broadband Service from Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom
Inmarsat's SB-S Secure IP Connection for Operations and Safety Communications
GX Aviation's Uninterrupted High-Speed Wi-Fi Service Powered by Global Xpress Satellite Network
Inmarsat's Classic Aero Communications Service for Reliable Cockpit Safety
Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Sets the Tone for Aggressive Uptake of AID
Emergence of Reliable New Technologies Accelerates Evolution of Connected Aircraft
AID Poised to Gain from Sustained Focus on Aviation Automation
Higher Rewards than Potential Risks Steer Momentum in Automation Drive
Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation Strategies
Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Underscores Expansion in AID Market
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Evolving Role of Predictive Maintenance & Predictive Analytics: A Business Case
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Arconics Corp.
Astronics Corporation
Esterline Technologies Corporation
Teledyne Controls LLC
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
