U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.53
    -57.80 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,529.53
    -567.73 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,084.38
    -43.47 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.63
    -31.12 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.02
    -9.41 (-8.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -35.40 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    -0.0164 (-1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8000
    -0.0890 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0169 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7000
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,446.25
    -342.90 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.20
    -18.82 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Aircraft Isothermal Forging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Aircraft Components, Forging Material, and Fit Type

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Aircraft Isothermal Forging market size is projected to reach US$ 2,041. 55 million by 2028 from US$ 1,226. 38 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 7% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Isothermal Forging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Aircraft Components, Forging Material, and Fit Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289880/?utm_source=GNW
The increasing preference for titanium over steel fabricated parts in aircraft is driving the aircraft isothermal forging market.Over the years, the aircraft component manufacturers have relied on steel fabricated parts that increased the overall weight of the aircraft models.

The heavyweight reduces fuel efficiency and increases carbon emissions.Thus, aircraft component manufacturers are adopting titanium as a lightweight substitute for steel.

Increasing preference for titanium over steel materials in various applications in the aerospace industry is driving the growth of the aircraft isothermal forging market.For instance, almost every Airbus aircraft had ~2,772 steel bearings that increased the aircraft’s overall weight.

Hence, Airbus looked for a lightweight alternative for steel bearings. As a result, steel bearings were replaced with titanium bearings that helped Airbus reduce the aircraft’s overall weight by 400 kg. These factors are driving the aircraft isothermal forging market. Moreover, in July 2021, Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in India developed an isothermally forged high-strength beta titanium alloy containing aluminum, vanadium, and iron that can be used in fighter jet engines. Such initiatives are catalyzing the aircraft isothermal forging market share.

Increasing number of isothermal forged parts applications in aircraft manufacturing is fueling the aircraft isothermal forging market globally.Isothermally forged titanium alloy parts have penetrated to meet various design and performance requirements across the aircraft manufacturing industry globally.

Aircraft manufacturers are looking for new ways to reduce the weight of an aircraft, thus, driving the aircraft isothermal forging market.Moreover, there has been an increase in the wide-scale adoption of isothermally forged titanium alloy parts applications in the aircraft manufacturing industry, such as airframes, engine parts, compressor discs, compressor blades, fans, and shafts.

The increasing number of applications of isothermally forged titanium alloy parts is driving the aircraft isothermal forging market.For instance, isothermally forged titanium alloys such as Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al, and Ti-5AI-2Sn-2Zr-4Cr-4Mo find their application in the manufacturing of aircraft landing gear and structural components.

Further, isothermal forging of titanium alloy has vital applications in aircraft manufacturing, such as gear blanks, compressor cases, fan cases, rotors, shafts, seals, splitters, bearing housings, and turbine disks. Furthermore, they have important applications across the aerospace industry to manufacture bulkheads, wing roots and spars, hinges, engine mounts, brackets, beams, shafts, bell-cranks, landing-gear cylinders and struts, brake carriers and discs, and arresting hooks. These factors majorly drive the aircraft isothermal forging market growth. Another major application of isothermal forged titanium alloy part is in manufacturing turbo-machinery components. For instance, titanium-based and nickel-based superalloys are forged into buckets, blades, couplings, discs, manifolds, rings, chambers, wheels, and shafts in jet turbine engines. The isothermal forging components are stronger as compared to conventionally forged components. Further, the increasing use of isothermal forged titanium alloy components among aircraft OEMs and MRO service providers is also driving the aircraft isothermal forging market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Isothermal Forging Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries, such as military, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing, has been devastating.These industries are still trying to recover from the damage the pandemic caused in the past few years.

Due to the temporary halt across various production facilities in the aerospace industry and the aircraft manufacturing sector, the procurement of aircraft isothermal forgings has been negatively impacted.Lockdowns impacted the global aircraft manufacturing sector.

They also disrupted supply chains and logistics, owing to complete or partial halting of manufacturing operations in various countries. The pandemic was the key reason for supply chain disruptions, loss of production, and declined revenue for several enterprises globally.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in 2020, the aerospace industry has been among the most severely hit sectors globally.Moreover, this outbreak put the aircraft isothermal forging industry players in the worst possible position since their workforces were shut down for safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which directly impacted the aircraft isothermal forging market.

Companies operating in this market had to make tough choices for sustaining during the pandemic and the post-pandemic recovery period. Since these companies were severely impacted, this further resulted in a negative impact on the aircraft isothermal forging market.

The aircraft isothermal forging market in the US is anticipated to retain its robust growth outlook during the market forecast period. The US has a presence of market players, such as Bula Forge & Machine, Coulter Forge Technology, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Precision Castparts Corp., Scot Forge, and Aichi Forge USA Inc. These above-mentioned companies generate revenue for the market in the US. The US has the largest defense budget in the world. It spends a large amount of budget on the adoption and procurement of upgraded fighter planes that is further augmenting the demand for aircraft isothermal forging in the country. In 2021, Boeing announced that it has delivered around 21 F/A-18 Hornet/Super Hornet multirole fighters, 13 KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft, and 16 P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft manufactured in the US. Military aircraft, such as the F-22, F/A-18, C-17, F-35, and the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, are among the military’s assets that use large quantities of isothermally forged titanium. This has been driving the adoption of isothermal forging by aircraft manufacturers to produce aircraft engines and various airframe components, further driving the aircraft isothermal forging market in the US. Further, the growing utilization of isothermally forged titanium and nickel alloys for the production of helicopters across the US is also driving the market growth in the country.

In Asia Pacific aircraft isothermal forging market, the aircraft isothermal forging market growth is driven by the increasing number of aircraft fleets with the rising passenger traffic, increasing spending on military aircraft with a rising defense budget in the Asian countries.According to Airbus, Asia Pacific will require 17,620 new passenger and freighter aircraft out of which 30% will replace older less fuel-efficient models.

This is expected to drive the adoption of isothermally forged titanium and nickel-based aircraft components, which would fuel the aircraft isothermal forging market in this region.Asia’s economy continues to grow rapidly with large population.

The region has become the fastest growing in the world for airline activity.The domestic and international air passenger traffic was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in this region.

However, it has been rising since the last quarter of 2021. This has propelled the demand for commercial, civil, and military aircraft fleet in this region, which promotes the aircraft isothermal forging market player’s businesses. Furthermore, as per the report published by SIPRI in 2021, the total military spending in Asia Pacific reached US$ 586 billion in 2021, which accounted for a rise of 3% than 2020; it is expected to be on an upward trend in the coming years. China and India were two of the major economies that increased their military spending, resulting in the rise in of the manufacturing and procurement of new aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters. This has further led in the demand for aircraft isothermal forging services for new aircraft manufacturing and for maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities in Asia Pacific. In 2019, Indian Air Force announced that it had issued a tender to acquire 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) worth around US$ 18 billion that was one of the biggest procurements of military aircraft in the region. This is further expected to increase the demand for titanium and nickel-based components to be deployed in those military aircraft. All these factors would drive the demand for isothermally forged parts in the region during the market forecast period.

ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH, ATI, H.C. Starck Solutions, Leistritz Turbinentechnik GmbH, Precision Castparts Corp, SCHULER GROUP, Alcoa Corporation, Howmet Aerospace, LISI Aerospace, and SMT Limited are among the key global aircraft isothermal forging market players profiled in this market study.

The overall aircraft isothermal forging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the aircraft isothermal forging market research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the aircraft isothermal forging market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and market forecast of the aircraft isothermal forging market with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights about the topic.

Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the aircraft isothermal forging market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289880/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • Oil Plummets to Near $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped alongside broader markets as investors grew more anxious about signs of a rapidly deteriorating US economic outlook. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflatio

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Oil Prices Could Fall $40 This Year if Recession Hits, Citi Says

    Crude oil prices may drop to $65 a barrel this year if a recession strikes in the second half, analysts at Citi said. If history is any guide, oil prices will fall back sharply after spiking and slamming the brakes on economic growth. In the 2007-2008 financial crisis, oil prices peaked at more than $160 a barrel and then quickly fell below $40 a barrel.

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs, and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record as Demand Seen Robust

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Wall Street pushes up Exxon forecasts as refining margins soar

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second quarter profit estimates after a securities filing showed a $5 billion gain from selling motor fuels compared with the first quarter. The U.S. largest oil producer on Friday signaled soaring fuel, crude and natural gas sales could generate a record quarterly profit of more than $16 billion. Analysts raised quarterly profit outlook to about $4.02 per share, up from $2.99 a share prior to the late Friday securities filing.

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Tesla loses electric car crown to Chinese rival backed by Warren Buffett

    A Chinese firm backed by Warren Buffett has stolen Tesla's crown after selling more electric cars in the first half of this year than Elon Musk's company.

  • Germany to Bail Out Energy Suppliers Ahead of Winter Without Russian Gas

    The country paved the way for injecting billions of taxpayer money into embattled energy suppliers, as Berlin races for a stop to Russian natural-gas imports—a scenario many economists think would trigger a severe recession.