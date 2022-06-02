U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.75
    +17.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,908.00
    +110.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,625.50
    +74.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.00
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.69
    -2.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.57
    -0.62 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7910
    -0.3430 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,919.95
    -1,684.73 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.00
    -33.21 (-4.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the aircraft landing gear market are Safran, Collins Aerospace, Liebherr, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd, Triumph Group, AAR Corporation, CIRCOR International Inc, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282679/?utm_source=GNW
, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, SPP Canada Aircraft Inc, Hawker Pacific Aerospace, Revima Group, Meggitt PLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Crane Co. and Moog Inc.

The global aurcraft landing gear market is expected to grow from $10.77 billion in 2021 to $11.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.34%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.57%.

The aircraft landing gear market consists of sales of landing gear by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in both takeoff and landing in aircrafts.Aircraft landing gears is the undercarriage of an aircraft which supports the aircraft to take off, land, and taxi without any damage.

It generally consists of structural members, hydraulics, energy absorption components, brakes, wheels, and tires and provides direct control of the aircraft through the provisions of integrating supportive systems for the aircraft.

The main types of aircraft landing gears include main landing gear and nose landing gear.Main landing gear are used to absorb the impact energy of landings in order to reduce the loads delivered to the airframe.

Main landing gear refers to landing gear as the two or more large gear located close to the aircraft’s center of gravity.The main gear is located forward of the center of gravity, causing the tail to require support from a third wheel assembly.

The various aircraft types include fixed wing and rotary wing for end users including OEM and aftermarket.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft landing gear market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing procurement of modern generation aircrafts is expected to propel the growth of aircraft landing gear market.Due to increasing demand of commercial and cargo aircraft worldwide and increasing investments in defense equipment across countries, the demand for landing gear increases, which is expected to drive the aircraft landing gear market.

For instance, in July 2021, US based airline company, United Airlines placed orders for a combined 270 Airbus and Boeing narrow body jets, including 200 737 Max and 70 A321neos. Thus, the increasing procurement of modern generation aircrafts is driving the growth of the aircraft landing market.

Technological advancements in the aircraft landing gear is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the market.Companies are focusing on manufacturing lighter landing gears with low complexities.

For instance, in April 2021, US based electric airplane company, Metro Hop showcased its concept Active Landing Gear with electric motors in each wheel.The new system is capable of shortening the takeoff and landing runs of electric airplanes.

The lower power requirements and less complexity ensure lower less takeoff weight, leaving capacity for more passengers or cargo.

In August 2021, The Precision Aviation Group Inc Company, a USA-based provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry acquired Trace Aviation, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The deal expands Precision Aviation’s landing gear MRO capabilities and significantly expands the products and services offerings to the existing customers of Precision Aviation. Trace Aviation, Inc. is a USA-based aviation company that focuses in the innovative exchange overhaul of landing gear components.

The countries covered in the aircraft landing gear market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282679/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • 'Played Out' Pinterest Prone to a Preliminary Pickup

    Pinterest Inc. was downgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday but the technical picture is mixed with different short-term and longer-term patterns. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a long decline matching the price direction. Recently the OBV line shows a choppy sideways pattern.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Oil prices drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting on report Saudis will make up for any lost Russian supply

    Markets are looking ahead to an OPEC+ meeting and U.S. energy supply data, as prices fall on a report Saudi Arabia is prepared to boost oil supplies if needed.

  • Ford may slash ad spending, revamp dealers to boost EV profit, CEO says

    Ford Motor Co needs to overhaul its century-old business model - from slashing advertising spending to reworking its dealer network - if it is to earn enough profit on electric vehicles to compete with Tesla and others, the automaker's chief executive said on Wednesday. The shift from internal combustion vehicles to EVs is "the most exciting land grab in our industry since the Model T" introduced by Henry Ford in 1908, CEO Jim Farley said at an Alliance Bernstein conference. As the competition shifts from established players like Ford to newcomers from China and Silicon Valley, "the industry is heading to a huge price war," Farley said.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell As F-150 Lightning Deliveries Begin?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and has begun F-150 Lightning deliveries. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Crypto market reverses course after strong start to the week

    Bitcoin dropped more than 6.5% in the past 24 hours to trade below US$30,000 as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gave up most of the gains made over the U.S. holiday weekend. It was trading at US$29,850 at the time of publishing. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast […]

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Ciena Is Poised for a Recovery Rally: Key Price Levels to Watch

    Ciena Corp. is scheduled to report its latest quarterly financial numbers Thursday before the market opens. The share price of this networking systems, services, and software company has been under pressure since the beginning of 2022 but now some buying interest (support) has developed. Prices are still in a downward trend and trade below the declining 50-day moving average line.

  • Oil prices fall as investors await OPEC+ policy, eye Saudis

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally ahead of a key producers meeting later in the day, with some speculation that Saudi Arabia may boost oil production in response to urging by the United States. Brent crude was down $2.07, or 1.8%, at $114.22 a barrel at 0649 GMT, having risen 0.6% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.21, or 1.9%, to $113.05 a barrel, after a 0.5% rise on Wednesday.

  • Toyota Corolla Cross Adds Hybrid for 2023

    A second powertrain headlines the changes to the newest Corolla.

  • Ultra-Limited Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition Has More Torque and No Backseat

    Toyota's new hot hatch hasn't even reached dealers yet and there's already a new special edition.

  • EVs will triple in just 3 years but adoption still too slow to hit big climate target

    BNEF’s analysts declare EVs 'a remarkable success story,' but say a greater push for clean commercial vehicles is needed to hit net-zero emissions targets.

  • Eastman Chemical Holds Key Support Area

    In this daily bar chart of EMN, below, we can see that prices tested and held the $100 area in September. The trading volume has been pretty active since December suggesting good interest from investors and traders. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a series of higher lows from October suggesting a long period of more aggressive buying.

  • DoorDash projects decline in European acquisition’s delivery business, stock falls

    DoorDash Inc. shares fell as much as 9% Wednesday morning, after the company closed the acquisition of a European food-delivery service and executives updated their guidance to forecast a sequential sales decline for its new property.

  • How the World Is Paying for Putin's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- In early March, as the US and its allies unleashed a wave of sanctions on Russia, President Joe Biden stood in the White House and said they wanted to deal a “powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US