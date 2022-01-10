U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,664.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,112.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,543.50
    -37.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    +0.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5290
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,683.57
    -184.88 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.37
    -54.51 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.29
    -1.99 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Aircraft Landing Gear Market to Worth USD 22.90 Billion by 2028; Precision Aviation Group, Inc. Acquires Trace Aviation to Bolster Landing Gear Portfolio | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in aircraft landing gear market are AAR Corporation (U.S.), Alaris Aerospace (U.S.), CIRCOR International Inc. (U.S.), Collins Aerospace (U.S.), GKN Aerospace (U.K.), Hawker Pacific Aerospace (U.S.), Heroux-Devtek Inc. (Canada), Liebherr Group AG (Germany), Magellan Aerospace Corporation (Canada), Safran SA (France), SPP Canada Aircraft Inc. (Canada), Triumph Group Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft landing gear market size was USD 9.88 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.79 billion in 2021 to USD 22.90 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2021-2028.”The growth of this market can be accredited to the rising commercial aviation sector and the extension of aircraft fleet by airline operators and the surging trend of low-cost and ultra-low-cost airlines in the aviation industry.


COVID-19 Impact

Annulled Aircraft Orders amid COVID-19 to Affect Aircraft Delivery Rates

The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced all industries, sectors and all features of human lives with distressing economic as well as fiscal damages and substantial indecisions. The aviation industry perceived a noteworthy deterioration owing to the complete lessening of air passengers traffic (both international and domestic) varying from 60% in 2020 in comparison with 2019.


Report Coverage

The report presents a detailed study of the market including current trends and future predictions to estimate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aircraft-landing-gear-market-101815


List of Key Players Covered in the Aircraft Landing Gear Market Report:

  • AAR Corporation (U.S.)

  • Alaris Aerospace (U.S.)

  • CIRCOR International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

  • GKN Aerospace (U.K.)

  • Hawker Pacific Aerospace (U.S.)

  • Heroux-Devtek Inc. (Canada)

  • Liebherr Group AG (Germany)

  • Magellan Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

  • Safran SA (France)

  • SPP Canada Aircraft Inc. (Canada)

  • Triumph Group Inc. (U.S.)


Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is classified into nose type and main landing gear.

By platform, the market is categorized into fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft types.

In terms of arrangement type, the market is divided into the tail wheel, tandem, and tri-cycle.

On the basis of end-user, the market segments comprises OEM and aftermarket.

By components, the market is characterized into retraction systems, brakes & wheels, steering, and others. The retraction system segment is estimated to dominate the market and grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.


Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Procurement of Modern Generation Aircraft to Propel Market Growth

The acquirement of modern generation aircraft has risen owing to their enhanced features and fuel proficiency. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for fleet expansion and the rising of low cost and ultra-low-cost carriers the market is experiencing an exponential rise in orders for commercial aircraft, which is anticipated to boost this market.

Furthermore, the rising expenditure for military aircraft by nations to reinforce defense competencies is also projected to assist with the aircraft landing gear market growth.


Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-landing-gear-market-101815


Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Backed by Strong Presence of Aircraft Makers

North America stood at USD 3.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the majority of the aircraft landing gear market share. This region dominated the global landing gear market in 2020.

The market in Europe is anticipated to grow reasonably owing to the occurrence of noticeable vital players and OEMs such as Airbus, Leonardo Spa, and Safran SA.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to display significant growth owing to amplified defense expenditure on military aviation.


Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Companies to Encourage Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for competent strategies to reinforce their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with encountering least possible hindrances. One such competent strategy is attaining competitive companies and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.


Key Industry Development

August 2021: Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), which is a dominating supplier of aerospace and aviation products has declared that it has procured Trace Aviation (TA), based in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market

    • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global aircraft landing gear market

    • Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!


Have a Look at Related Research News:

Military Aircraft Market Size to Reach USD 58.03 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Fifth Generation Jet Fighter to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Aircraft Actuator Market to Reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2026 | Aircraft Actuator Industry Trends, Qualitative Analysis, Dynamics, Key Insights, Competitive Analysis, Top Manufacturers by Fortune Business Insights™


Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-landing-gear-market-101815


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

    Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. But unlike any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy. "All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]