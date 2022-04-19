U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Aircraft Lavatory System Market to Hit USD 706.9 Million by 2029 | Aircraft Lavatory System Industry and Exhibit a CAGR of 5.02% During the Forecast 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in Aircraft Lavatory System Market are Diehl Aerosystems (Germany) JAMCO Corporation (Japan) Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc. (U.S.) CIRCOR Aerospace and Defense, Inc. (U.S.) Safran Group (Cabin) (France) AIM Altitude (U.K.) The Nordam Group LLC (U.S.) Collins Aerospace (U.S.) AeroAid Ltd (Ireland) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft lavatory system market size stood at USD 499.1 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 501.6 million in 2022 to USD 706.9 million by 2029 at a 5.02% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Aircraft Lavatory System Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, concerted efforts to minimize maintenance cost and weight will encourage leading companies to expand their footfall. Major aircraft manufacturers and suppliers are likely to receive impetus from lavish lavatories. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, leading companies are likely to rethink their strategies to tap markets.

Major Players Profiled in the Aircraft Lavatory System Market Report:

  • Diehl Aero systems (Germany)

  • JAMCO Corporation (Japan)

  • Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc. (U.S.)

  • CIRCOR Aerospace and Defense, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Safran Group (Cabin) (France)

  • AIM Altitude (U.K.)

  • The Nordam Group LLC (U.S.)

  • Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

  • AeroAid Ltd (Ireland)

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-lavatory-system-market-105533

Market Segments:

  • Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented into business jet, commercial aircraft and regional aircraft.

  • In terms of technology, the industry is segregated into recirculating technology and vacuum technology.

  • With respect to component, the market covers plumbing system, toilet assembly, lavatory cabin, waste & water tank assembly, electric & electronic components and others.

  • On the basis of end-user, the industry is fragmented into aftermarket and OEM.

  • On the geographical front, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Emergence of Touch Free Aircraft Lavatories to Spur Industry Growth

Stakeholders anticipate airline companies to inject funds into the touchless lavatory to overcome challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is worth noting that the rising footfall of waste bins operated with an infrared sensor and foot-controlled switch for flushing toilets will propel aircraft lavatory system market growth. Well-established players and new entrants are poised to prioritize technological advancements to propel the modernization of commercial lavatory solutions. Moreover, a notable surge in air passenger traffic and investments in R&D activities will bolster industry growth.

However, the plunge in the production of commercial jumbo jets is likely to dent the growth outlook during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-lavatory-system-market-105533

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic view of the market size, share, volume and revenue. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. The primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Regional Insights

North America Market to Gain Traction from the Presence of Leading Companies

The U.S. and Canada are likely to witness investments galore on the back of the presence of prominent companies in the region. North America market size was valued at USD 153.1 million in 2021 and will observe a similar trend during the assessment period. The rising footfall of large commercial jet fleets will propel regional growth.

Investments in advancements of lavatory systems are expected to foster Middle East & Africa market share. Notably, the rising footprint of advanced wide-body long haul fleet in South Africa has encouraged leading players to up their portfolios in the region. The expansion of regional aircraft will prompt aircraft companies to invest in advanced lavatory systems.

Asia Pacific aircraft lavatory system market share will observe an appreciable gain in the wake of the footfall of the commercial aircraft fleet. Moreover, vacuum technology has become trendier across India, China and Australia, mainly due to the demand for vacuum toilets, valves, sensors and vacuum generators.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-lavatory-system-market-105533

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Lavatory System Market

    • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Aircraft Lavatory System Market

    • Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic

  • Global Aircraft Lavatory System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Segment Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type

      • Commercial Aircraft

        • Narrow Body

        • Wide Body

      • Business Jet

      • Regional Aircraft

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Vacuum Technology

      • Recirculating Technology

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

      • Toilet Assembly

      • Waste & Water Tank Assembly

      • Plumbing System

      • Lavatory Cabin

      • Electric & Electronic Components

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-lavatory-system-market-105533

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on Innovations to Tap Markets

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds into product rollouts, technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions. Well-established players and new players could invest in R&D activities to gain a competitive edge. In doing so, investments in geographical expansion could be pronounced over the next few years.

Key Industry Development

October 2020 – Collins Aerospace Systems and Knight Aerospace developed an innovative roll-on/roll-off Air Transportable Galley / Lavatory System (ATGL) for military cargo aircraft.

Read Related Insights:

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Recycling, Component Management, Disassembly, and Dismantling Aircraft, Storage Engine, and Teardown), By Application (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Regional Aircraft), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (IFE Hardware (Portable IFE System, and Non-Portable IFE System), IFE Connectivity (Wired Connectivity, and Wireless Connectivity), and IFE Content), By Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Business Jets, and Regional Aircraft), By End-User and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


