Aircraft lessor AerCap raises earnings outlook on growing demand

·1 min read
Illustration shows AerCap logo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The world's top aircraft lessor AerCap on Thursday raised its earnings outlook for the year citing robust demand for air travel and growing demand for both new and used aircraft.

The Ireland-based lessor raised its forecast for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $8-8.50 from a previous range of $6.50 to $7, "given strong performance year to date and fourth quarter outlook," it said in a statement accompanying its third-quarter results.

"We continued to see robust demand for air travel and growing demand for both new and used leased aircraft and engines... As a result, we are raising our guidance for full year 2022," Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

