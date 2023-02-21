U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,050.75
    -36.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    -327.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,248.00
    -142.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.10
    -21.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.0620 (+1.62%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +2.29 (+11.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9010
    +0.6410 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,619.90
    -272.42 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.21
    +15.88 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,986.99
    -27.32 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Aircraft Lighting Market Size Worth $2.36Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR - Premium Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global aircraft lighting market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth,Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Cockpit Console Lights, Cabin Lights, Cargo Lights, Seat Proximity Lights, and Others), Technology (Traditional Lights, LED Lights, OLED Lights, and Others), and Light Type (Interior Lights and Exterior Lights), Fit Type (Line Fit and Retrofit), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotary Wing Aircraft), End User (Commercial and Military), and Geography”, the global aircraft lighting market demand is influenced by rise in demand for energy efficient aircraft lights and significant growth in aircraft production.


Get Sample Pages of Aircraft Lighting Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD100001369/


Global Aircraft Lighting Market - Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 1.72 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 2.36 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

159

No. of Tables

32

No. of Charts & Figures

90

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Technology, and Light Type, Fit Type, Aircraft Type, and End User

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Aircraft Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In September 2021: Collins Aerospace launched Lilac-UV, an ultraviolet (UV) lighting solution to sanitize aircraft interiors nearly anywhere the light is installed inside an aircraft. Lilac-UV emits a slight violet light that disinfects surfaces in seconds to minutes, depending on lamp configuration and specific pathogen.

In August 2019: Bruce Aerospace was confirmed as a supplier of the Direct Fit LED cabin mood lighting system to Air Transat for its A330 aircraft fleet and help with classic and enhanced cabin configurations.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPAD100001369/


The aircraft lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The global aircraft lighting market is experiencing decent growth with regard to the investments, trials being carried out, and deployment for the future in the current scenario. The market for aircraft lighting consists of many well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in delivering the most advanced technologies and products to their customers. The aircraft manufacturers, on the other hand, are procuring advanced technologies from the aircraft component manufacturers to deliver aircraft integrated with enhanced technologies. This factor is fueling the aircraft lighting market growth across the global aerospace industry. Moreover, the increase in defense budgets in developing and developed countries is facilitating the military forces to procure an increased number of next-generation aircraft models and aircraft components, including different lighting solutions. This factor is helping in the proliferation of the aircraft lighting market worldwide.

Moreover, the rising aircraft production worldwide is one of the major factors catalyzing the aircraft lighting market growth. Also, there is an increase in demand for innovative products to enhance passenger experience in order to meet growing air travel requirements. In addition, the introduction of advanced innovative products from aircraft lighting system manufacturers is further supporting players of different ecosystem nodes to boost their growth in the aircraft lighting market.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPAD100001369/


Aircraft Lighting Market: Fit Type Overview

Based on fit type, the aircraft lighting market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. The line fit segment is likely to dominate the aircraft lighting market in 2022, and it is also projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The retrofit segment is likely to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising aircraft fleet globally, which is generating the constant requirement for aircraft modification and catalyzing the demand for aircraft MRO services. Moreover, the increasing focus of airlines on modifying their respective aircraft fleet to provide their respective customers with an enhanced air travel experience and enable automation across their respective airline operations is leading to a higher demand for interior lighting modifications and catalyzing the aircraft lighting market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Lighting Market Growth:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire aviation industry came to a halt with minimal resources to foresee the future. The outbreak decimated the demand for aircraft globally, which significantly lowered the volumes of orders among aircraft manufacturers. The crisis reduced the production of aircraft. Several aircraft production units in the US, France, Russia, and China were temporarily paused to adhere to the government rules regarding lockdown and physical distancing. The decline in production volumes resulted in a delay in deliveries, adversely affecting various component manufacturers' businesses and associated technologies. The aircraft lighting system is one of the key components of any aircraft that is utilized for signaling and customer experience applications. As aircraft production declined, the aircraft lighting system manufacturers also observed limited demand for their products, resulting in a loss in revenues. Furthermore, the reduction in commercial aircraft and general aviation deliveries due to the industry crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for aircraft lighting systems, negatively impacting the aircraft lighting market in 2020. Moreover, the electronics & semiconductor industry witnessed a shortage of semiconductor chips and manufacturing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the supply chain disruption. This factor also impacted the growth of the aircraft lighting market in 2020.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Aircraft Lighting Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD100001369/


Honeywell International Inc, Cobham Plc, Safran, STG Aerospace Ltd, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, Talon Aerospace LLC, and Bruce Aerospace Inc are among the key players operating in the aircraft lighting market. These vendors are collaboratively working with their customers to understand their custom requirements and tailor their respective needs by delivering reliable aircraft lighting solutions.



Browse Related Reports:

Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Incandescent Lights, Halogen Lights, Light-Emitting Diodes (LED)); Application (Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, General Aviation Aircraft, Military Transport Aircraft, Fighter Jets, Trainers) and Geography

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling Lights, Signage Lights, Floor Path Lights, Lavatory Lights); Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jet); Fit Type (Line Fit, Retrofit) and Geography

Aviation Warning Lights Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Low-Intensity Warning Lights, Medium-Intensity Warning Lights, High-Intensity Warning Lights); Lamp Type (LED, Xenon, Incandescent); Application (Towers, Chimneys, Building Infrastructure, Cranes, Airports, Others) and Geography

Navigation Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Low light intensity, Medium light intensity, High light intensity); End User (Marine, Aerospace) and Geography

Aircraft Electrification Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Battery, Fuel Cell, and Hybrid), Application (Ultralight Aircraft and Light Aircraft), and Geography

Aircraft Electrical System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, Energy Storage); Components (Generators, Conversion Devices, Distribution Devices, Battery Management Systems, Others); Application (Power Generation Management, Flight Control and Operation, Cabin System, Air Pressurization and Conditioning); Fit-type (Line Fit, Retrofit) and Geography

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jets, Regional Aircraft); Product (Seating, Lavatory Module, Windows, Cabin Panels, Stowage Bins, Galley, Lighting); Material (Composites, Aluminum Alloy, Steel Alloy) and Geography

Military Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (LED and Non LED); Solution (Hardware, Services, and Softwares); Application (Airborne, Ground, and Marine)

Airport Lighting Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Airport Beacon, Obstruction Lights, Approach Indicator Lights, Runway Centerline Lights, Taxiway Lights, Others); Application (Existing Airport and New Airport)

MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Aircraft Lighting, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, and Combat Systems & Weaponry) and End Users (Aircraft Manufacturers, UAV Manufacturers, UGV Manufacturers, Aircraft MRO Service Providers, Weaponry Manufacturers, and Combat System Integrators)



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/aircraft-lighting-market
Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/aerospace-and-defense


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIt’s an argum

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Equitrans: 'Court remains hurdle to finishing Mountain Valley Pipeline'

    Equitrans Midstream Corp. said Tuesday that the company was positioned to complete the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline in 2023 but that challenges of its permits in a federal appeals court will be the "ultimate hurdle.” The Canonsburg-based Equitrans (NYSE: ETRN) issued financial guidance for 2023 for two scenarios, one with MVP going into service in the second half of 2023 and the other without MVP, although without an outlook for net income in the latter. A slide on Equitrans’ presentation published Tuesday also said there was a “potential in-service for the second half of 2023” for MVP, although in previous quarterly conference calls the company had said it would be in service in 2023.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Ope

  • Teck’s Sweeping Overhaul May Make It a Target for Larger Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. will spin off its steelmaking coal business and plans to simplify its share structure, in a sweeping overhaul that is likely to make the Canadian miner an increasingly attractive target for larger rivals.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeti

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally in Thin Volume

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as markets would have been very small in the futures pits due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Brent oil slips as growth fears offset China demand hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Brent oil slipped in a volatile session on Tuesday as concern about a demand-denting global economic slowdown outweighed supply curbs and prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains. The focus in the wider financial market is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, after recent data raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer. Global benchmark Brent crude was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.64 a barrel by 1326 GMT.

  • Rio Tinto enters agreement with BMW to provide hydro-produced aluminum

    Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it would supply BMW with aluminum it produces in Canada using hydroelectric power, lowering the auto manufacturer's carbon footprint with respect to its procurement of the automotive metal. The UK-based mining company and the German automaker announced in separate statements that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Rio Tinto's hydro-powered operations in Canada to provide a BMW production plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with an unspecified amount of aluminum starting in 2024 -- a move that "could generate a reduction of up to 70 percent in CO2 emissions compared to the BMW Group's benchmark for aluminum," according to Rio Tinto.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas' (MGY) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

    Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) projects first-quarter capital spending at $140-$150 million and output of 80,000-82,000 boe/d.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    SYDNEY/HONG KONG (Reuters) -New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 With Earnings Due — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, but semiconductor companies are bracing for a bumpy 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings on deck? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Home Depot Beats Earnings Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Home Depot beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations but missed on revenue and issued disappointing guidance for fiscal 2023. “The softness related to the housing and macro environment should eventually weigh on the broader home improvement demand and HD (and others) would likely not be insulated from industrywide headwinds,” wrote Credit Suisse analyst Karen Short last week.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Race To Buy 9 Dividend Stocks That Are Still Paying Off

    S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely appears on TV. And in his growth stock funds, there are n

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati