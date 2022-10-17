U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size to Hit USD 28.73 Billion by 2029 | With 5.8% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aircraft line maintenance market size is projected to reach USD 28.73 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period 2022-2029 | Bullish Uptake of Outsourcing and Air Traffic to Accentuate Industry Growth

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft line maintenance market size was valued at USD 18.34 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 19.30 billion in 2022 to USD 28.73 billion by 2029 at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2029. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Aircraft Line Maintenance Market2022-2029.”

According to the study, stakeholders are likely to expand their penetration across major markets on the back of the adoption of advanced technologies. The industry is likely to gain traction from investments in increasing fleet size. Moreover, leading companies could emphasize digital services, components training and aircraft maintenance.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the aircraft line maintenance market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • ANA Line Maintenance Technics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Ameco (China)

  • BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd (U.K.)

  • Monarch Aircraft Engineering Ltd (Germany)

  • STS Aviation Group, Inc. (U.S.)

  • United Airlines, Inc. (U.S)

  • Nayak Aero (Germany)

  • Delta TechOps (U.S.)

  • Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 28.73 Billion

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Type, By Component, By Application

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Growth Drivers

Bullish Uptake of Outsourcing and Air Traffic to Accentuate Industry Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Economic Sanctions Imposed by the U.S. and its Allies on the Russian Federation Negatively Affected the Industry

The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on the Russian Federation are expected to affect this industry’s growth. Furthermore, the war negatively affected the global industries leading to import and export flow disruptions. The dominance of Russia and Roscosmos, a quasi-civilian space agency in the commercial space, affected alternative launch service providers in Japan, India, Europe, and the U.S. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.

Segmentation

In terms of type, the market is segmented into routine checks and transit checks.

Based on aircraft type, the industry is segregated into military and commercial.

With respect to platform, the market is fragmented into digital line maintenance and traditional line maintenance.

On the basis of service, the industry is segmented into component replacement and rigging services, engine and APU service, aircraft on ground service, and others.

With regards to geography, the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, South America and the Rest of the World.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864

Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Uptake of Outsourcing and Air Traffic to Accentuate Industry Growth

Industry players are likely to explore opportunities with the growing prominence of outsourcing across emerging and advanced economies. Amidst escalating labor- and maintenance costs, outsourcing is likely to gain traction. Furthermore, the need for low-cost carriers and product portfolio expansion could foster aircraft line maintenance market share. Budget airlines have become trendier globally, with China receiving major impetus. The IATA asserts that China is on course to outperform the U.S. as the largest passenger traffic globally by 2024.

However, potential delays and cancellations of aircraft deliveries did not bode well for the industry outlook. For instance, in April 2020, Airbus SE reportedly received 16 cancellations for the A220 series. Prevailing challenges witnessed in the aviation industry will continue to redefine the strategies in the ensuing period.

Regional Insights

North America to Witness Investments Galore with Presence of Leading Companies

North America aircraft line maintenance market growth will be pronounced during the forecast period, largely due to the presence of major players in the U.S. Some of the leading companies, such as American Airlines and Delta, have upped investments in the aviation sector. Moreover, the boost in the fleet size could augur well for the industry outlook.

Industry participants expect Europe to emerge as a happy hunting ground against the backdrop of the adoption of advanced technologies. Stakeholders expect the U.K., France, Italy and Germany to lead from the front with growing investments in aircraft line maintenance services.

Asia Pacific market forecast will be strong following the expansion of aircraft line maintenance operators across India, China, Australia and Japan. Prominently, the commercial aviation sector has received impetus due to rising fleet size. Besides, digital line maintenance has gained prominence in the wake of the footfall of AI and IoT in the landscape.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Key Industry Developments

  • June 2021 – Ramco Systems announced it would implement its Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 to digitally transform the maintenance and engineering operations of Bristow Group.

Speak To the Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders to Invest in Strategic Approaches to Gain Competitive Edge

Major players are poised to infuse funds into product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements and R&D activities. Prevailing trends suggest leading companies are slated to focus on geographical expansion during the forecast period.

Read Related Insights:

Airport Security Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report, 2027

Airplane Machmeter Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2028]

Aircraft Fairing Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


