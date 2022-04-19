U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Aircraft Micro Turbine Market Worth USD 58.7 Million by 2021-2028 | Aircraft Micro Turbine Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies Covered in Aircraft Micro Turbine Market are AeroDesignWorks GmbH (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), PBS Group. a.s. (India), Sentient Blue Technologies (Italy), Turbotech SAS (France), Williams International (U.S.), UAV Turbines, Inc. (U.S.), AMT Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands),, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (U.K.), JetCat Americas (U.S.), JetsMunt SL (Spain), Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG (Germany), Lambert Microturbine (Germany), Hawk Turbine AB (Sweden) and Other key players

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft micro turbine market size was USD 25.9 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 29.1 million in 2021 to USD 58.7 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Aircraft Micro Turbine Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our expert analysts, the market for microturbines for the aviation sector is developing for the past decade. The rising utilization of microturbines for UAVs and small aircraft is among the prime aspect, which is said to be accountable for considerable growth in the impending years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aircraft-microturbine-market-105863

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • AeroDesignWorks GmbH (Germany)

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

  • PBS Group. a.s. (India)

  • Sentient Blue Technologies (Italy)

  • Turbotech SAS (France)

  • Williams International (U.S.)

  • UAV Turbines, Inc. (U.S.)

  • AMT Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands),

  • Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (U.K.)

  • JetCat Americas (U.S.)

  • JetsMunt SL (Spain),

  • Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG (Germany),

  • Lambert Microturbine (Germany)

  • Hawk Turbine AB (Sweden)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic to Create Disruption in Supply Chain for Micro Turbine Components

The general influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aircraft micro turbine engine has turned out to be adverse. The fundamental players are facing commotions in manufacturing, terminations of aircraft orders, lowered demand, and withdrawal of their collaboration with other organizations. Furthermore, supplies of various drones were postponed during COVID-19 pandemic and the acquisition of defense equipment needed associated services has been impacted owing to absence of prospects in the market, leading in fewer military drone business deals.

Report Coverage

We conduct our reports based on an exhaustive review approach that precisely emphasizes on providing accurate information. Our experts have imposed a data navigation technique that thereby aids us to offer reliable approximations and examine the general market aspects precisely. Further, our researchers have gained admittance to various international as well as domestically sponsored registers for offering the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business experts capitalize only in the fundamental zones.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-microturbine-market-105863

Segmentation

  • On the basis of engine type, the market is classified into turboshaft, turbojet, and turboprop.

  • In terms of fuel type, the market is segregated into JET-A-1, diesel, kerosene, natural gas, and sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Based on the application, the market is categorized into VTOL, Air Taxi, RC planes, and UAVs.

  • In regards of end-user, the market is bifurcated into military and commercial.

  • The military segment is anticipated to have a dominant share in the market during the forecast period.

  • The Aircraft Micro Turbine market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Driving Factors

Rising Inclination towards Hybrid Electrification & Zero Carbon Emission Initiative to Boost Growth

Research demonstrates that the variety of high battery-powered electrical air vehicles are not compatible with moderately lesser power density of presently obtainable batteries. Basically adding more batteries will lead to the aircraft transforming to be heavy to fly with a practical cargo. The solution is a hybrid system that in turn is set to power the aircraft in flight with battery power offering an elevation during crucial stages such as take-off, hover, and landing. Prime players engaged in the business are capitalizing more in R&D to develop as the forthcoming prime players of hybrid technologies in the Aircraft Micro Turbine market.

Regional Insights

North America market size stood at USD 10.2 million in 2020. North America dominates the market owing to the existing companies, sellers, and suppliers in the U.S and Canada. This region held the largest Aircraft Micro Turbine market share in 2020.

The market Europe is anticipated observe considerable growth owing to majority of prime players and OEMs used to microturbine manufacturing business belonging to this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to display significant growth owing to the growing demand for target drones and UAVs.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-microturbine-market-105863

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Market

    • Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-microturbine-market-105863

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Announcements by Fundamental Organizations to Spur Aircraft Micro Turbine Market Growth

The key players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as dominating companies. One such crucial tactic is procuring companies to boost their brand importance among users. Another efficient stratagem is to intermittently unveil inventive products with a systematic review of the market as well as its target audience.

Key Industry Development

September 2021: DRDO declared that they have positively completed flight-tests high speed dispensable aerial target ABHYAS off Odisha coast. It is driven by a gas turbine engine to withstand a long durable flight at subsonic speed and the target aircraft is fortified with MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems).

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, and Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid Engine), By Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System, and Others), By Platform (Commercial and Military), By End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary Blade Aircraft, and UAV), By Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Force, Speed, Torque, and Others), By Application (Engine Turbine & APU, Flight Control & Actuation, Landing Gear & Brakes and others), By Connectivity (Wired Sensors and Wireless Sensors), By End Use (OEMs and Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


