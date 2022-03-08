Aircraft Paint Market Size to Grow by USD 193.78 Million | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Paint Market value is set to grow by USD 193.78 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Paint Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in Y-O-Y growth rate of 3.69% in 2022, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The aircraft paint market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolio to compete in the market.

3M Co.- It is a public company headquartered in the US. It is a global company generating USD 35,355 million in revenues and has around 95,000 employees. Its revenue from the global aircraft paint market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers aircraft paint products such as 3M Edge Sealer ES2000, 3M Scotch-Weld Tamper Proof Sealant EC-1252, and 3M Scotch-Sea Tamper Proof Sealant 1252.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Aircraft Paint Market

Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving the global aircraft paint market growth is the growing demand and manufacturing of commercial aircraft in countries such as India, China, and others. For instance, Indian civil aviation industry is moving from nascency towards the growth phase and progressing rapidly in the area of aircraft manufacturing. The Indian government announced a plan to increase the number of airports from 138 to 220 in the next four to five years, as building infrastructure in the aviation sector is crucial. In addition, major aircraft OEMs have initiated revamping their existing production facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries. For instance, in 2021, the reported delivery total for Airbus includes 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers, up from 566 in 2020. Such factors are expected to drive the growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Another key factor driving the global aircraft paint market growth is technological innovations. For instance, one weight-reducing product is PPG AEROCRON chrome-free, electrocoat (e-coat) primer, which is used to coat structural parts by electrodeposition instead of a traditional spray process and provides a more uniform film thickness on the part. This can result in up to 75% weight savings on highly complex parts. Aerospace coatings or paints customer needs are centered around three key areas: faster processing times, durability, and the application of thinner films to save weight. Vendors have been significantly making advancements in paints and related technologies. For instance, in December 2021, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings introduced the Aircraft Color Visualizer, which is a web-based tool that enables plane owners, paint shops, aircraft designers, OEMs, and aviation enthusiasts to experience color combinations on a variety of aircraft types digitally. Such factors will further support the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

The aircraft paint market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of air passengers and the rising shipment through air cargo owing to technological advancement and the increasing preference of consumers for air travel.

Our Aircraft Paint Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for aircraft paint in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The significant increase in air fleet and the rise in the number of air travelers will facilitate the aircraft paint market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Aircraft Paint Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft paint market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft paint market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft paint market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft paint market vendors

Aircraft Paint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 193.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., A and A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hisco Inc., IHI Corp., Indestructible Paint Ltd., Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Walter Wurdack Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

10.8 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

10.9 IHI Corp.

10.10 Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co.

10.11 PPG Industries Inc.

10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

