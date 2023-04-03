U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.66
    -1.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,489.37
    +215.22 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,114.42
    -107.48 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.64
    -12.84 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +4.53 (+5.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.70
    +20.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4110
    -0.0830 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2402
    +0.0070 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3460
    -0.4510 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,015.38
    -79.26 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.46
    +7.04 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Aircraft Plastics Market Size Growing at 8.6% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 16.1 Billion By 2032

Acumen Research and Consulting
·8 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Aircraft Plastics Market Forecast, 2023 - 2032”

BEIJING, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Plastics Market Size collected USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 16.1 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Aircraft Plastics Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

  • The Global Aircraft Plastics Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 7.1 Billion and is set to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

  • The Aircraft Plastics Market is being driven by high demand for lightweight and durable materials in the aerospace industry.

  • The commercial aircraft segment is the largest application segment, with increasing demand for lightweight plastics in interior and exterior components.

  • North America is the largest market for aircraft plastics, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

  • Some of the players in the market include companies such as Solvay, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Ensinger, and Rochling.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/212

Aircraft Plastics Market Report Coverage:

Market

Aircraft Plastics Market

Aircraft Plastics Market Size 2022

USD 7.1 Billion

Aircraft Plastics Market Forecast 2032

USD 16.1 Billion

Aircraft Plastics Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032

8.6%

 

Aircraft Plastics Market Analysis Period

2020 - 2032

Aircraft Plastics Market Base Year

2022

 

Aircraft Plastics Market Forecast Data

2023 - 2032

Segments Covered

By Plastic Type, By Process, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography

Aircraft Plastics Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Ensinger GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, SABIC, Toho Tenax Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Premium Aerotec, HITCO Carbon Composites Inc., Tech-Pool Plastics, Cytec Industries Inc. and Zoltec Companies Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aircraft Plastics Market Overview:

The Aircraft Plastics Market is a rapidly growing sector that is driven by the demand for high-performance, lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. Aircraft plastics are used in a variety of applications, such as interior and exterior components, engine components, and structural parts. These materials offer several advantages over traditional materials such as metals, including lower weight, higher strength-to-weight ratio, and corrosion resistance. As a result, the use of plastics in aircraft can reduce fuel consumption and emissions, as well as increase range and payload capacity. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, along with the growing number of air passengers and cargo shipments, is driving the growth of the aircraft plastics market. The market is expected to continue to expand in the coming years, with increasing investments in research and development to develop new and innovative materials with enhanced properties.

Trends in the Aircraft Plastics Market:

  • High demand for biodegradable and sustainable aircraft plastics

  • Increasing use of thermoplastics for aerospace applications

  • Rising adoption of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRPs) in aircraft structures

  • Development of advanced composite materials with improved fire resistance and UV stability

  • Adoption of additive manufacturing for producing aircraft plastic components

  • Integration of smart materials and sensors in aircraft plastics for improved functionality and safety

  • Use of recycled plastics for aircraft interior components

  • Growing trend towards modular and lightweight aircraft cabin interiors

  • Adoption of 3D printing technology for rapid prototyping of aircraft plastic components

  • Rising demand for electric aircraft and the use of plastics in electrical systems

  • Emergence of bio-based plastics as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics

  • Increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint and emissions in the aerospace industry

  • Development of hybrid plastic-metal components for aircraft applications

  • Adoption of new plastic welding techniques for joining aircraft plastic components

  • Growing focus on reducing aircraft noise through the use of noise-absorbing plastics in aircraft interiors.

Aircraft Plastics Market Dynamics

  • Demand for fuel-efficient aircraft: The increasing focus on reducing fuel consumption and emissions in the aerospace industry is driving the adoption of lightweight aircraft plastics.

  • Growing air traffic: The growth in air passenger traffic, as well as the increasing demand for cargo shipments, is driving the demand for aircraft plastics.

  • Increased safety: Plastics used in aircraft can offer improved safety due to their ability to absorb impact and resist fire.

  • Increased passenger comfort: The use of plastics in aircraft interiors can enhance passenger comfort by providing better acoustics and reducing noise levels.

  • Greater design flexibility: Plastics offer greater design flexibility than traditional materials, enabling more innovative and efficient aircraft designs.

  • Reduced maintenance costs: Plastics can offer greater durability and resistance to wear and tear, leading to reduced maintenance costs over the aircraft's lifespan.

  • Use in diverse applications: Aircraft plastics are used in various applications, including interior and exterior components, engine components, and structural parts.

  • High demand from OEMs: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly using plastics in aircraft manufacturing, driving the growth of the market.

  • Enhanced performance: Aircraft plastics offer improved strength-to-weight ratio, better corrosion resistance, and higher durability than traditional materials such as metals.

  • Cost savings: The use of lightweight aircraft plastics can result in cost savings for airlines due to reduced fuel consumption.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Aircraft Plastics:

  • High development costs: Developing advanced plastics for aerospace applications can be expensive, which could limit the adoption of new materials.

  • Limited material properties: Some plastics may not have the required mechanical properties, such as high temperature resistance, needed for aerospace applications.

  • Long certification process: The certification process for new materials can be lengthy, which could limit the adoption of new plastics in aerospace applications.

  • Competition from alternative materials: Alternative lightweight materials, such as aluminum alloys and composites, could limit the growth of the aircraft plastics market.

  • Concerns about plastic waste: The increasing concern about plastic waste and its impact on the environment could limit the adoption of plastics in aerospace applications.

  • Stringent safety regulations: The aerospace industry is subject to stringent safety regulations, which could limit the use of new materials until they have been fully tested and certified.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/aircraft-plastics-market

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Plastics

  • Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

  • Polyetherimide (PEI)

  • Polyamide (PA)

  • Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

  • Polycarbonate (PC)

  • Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

  • Other

By Application

  • Structural Components

  • Window & Windshields, Doors, and Canopies

  • Cabin Interiors

  • Electrical, Electronics, and Control Panel

  • Flooring & Wall Panels

By Process

  • Thermoforming

  • Extrusion

  • Injection Molding

  • 3D Printing

  • CNC Machining

  • Other

End User

  • General Aviation

  • Rotary Aircraft

  • Commercial & Freighter Aircraft

  • Military Aircraft

Aircraft Plastics Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Aircraft Plastics market share is the highest globally, driven by the presence of major aerospace manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. The region also has a well-established supply chain and is home to several major plastic manufacturers, including DuPont and Sabic.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Aircraft Plastics Market share is also huge and is driven by the increasing demand for air travel in countries such as China and India. The region also has a growing aerospace manufacturing sector and is home to several major plastic manufacturers, including Mitsubishi Chemical and LG Chem.

Europe is the fastest growing region in terms of market growth, with strong demand for lightweight materials due to the region's focus on reducing carbon emissions. The region has a well-developed aerospace industry and is home to several major plastic manufacturers such as Solvay and BASF.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller but growing Aircraft Plastics market share. These regions have a growing demand for air travel and are investing in their aerospace industries. However, the market is still in its early stages in these regions, with limited infrastructure and a developing supply chain.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/212

Aircraft Plastics Market Key Players:

The Aircraft Plastics market consists of several key players, some of the prominent players in the market include BASF SE, Sabic, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Ensinger GmbH, RTP Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, The Dow Chemical Company, Trelleborg AB, Victrex plc, Quadrant AG, DSM Engineering Plastics, UFP Technologies Inc., Composites One LLC and Master Bond Inc.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related Reports:

The Global Methanol Market accounted for USD 28,121 Million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 38,901 Million in 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Sorbitol Market size was valued at USD 1,512 Million in 2020 and projected to reach the market size of USD 2,420 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Caustic Soda Market accounted for USD 45,264 Million in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

    BLDE, AEM and BBWI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 3, 2023.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • Exclusive-Russia shifts to Dubai benchmark in Indian oil deal - sources

    Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp agreed to use the Asia-focused Dubai oil price benchmark in their latest deal to deliver Russian oil to India, three sources familiar with the deal said. The decision by the two state-controlled companies to abandon the Europe-dominated Brent benchmark is part of a shift of Russia's oil sales towards Asia after Europe shunned Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Is Going to War Against Washington. Inside the Fight.

    Coinbase and other crypto companies say they’re under siege by the SEC and other agencies. The industry is gearing up to counterattack.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • Why China launched a cybersecurity review into US memory chip maker Micron Technology and what could happen next

    Micron Technology, the United States' largest memory chip maker, has become the first foreign semiconductor company to be put under a cybersecurity review by China, months after the American tech firm closed its DRAM design operations in Shanghai at the end of last year. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that it launched an investigation into Micron's products in China to "safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security" and "prevent cybers

  • Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

    Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year.

  • Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

    Honda recalled more than 330,000 vehicles because the side-view mirrors may fall off while Chrysler said its Jeep Wranglers could leak fuel.

  • Airlines and Truck Stocks Fall, Pipelines Rally After OPEC+ Output Cuts

    OPEC+ announces a surprise production cut of around 1.1 million barrels a day that would start next month.

  • McDonald’s Is Preparing Layoffs. It’s a Big Week for the U.S. Jobs Market.

    McDonald's is temporarily closing its U.S. offices, and telling corporate employees to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can communicate layoff decisions remotely, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year Aft